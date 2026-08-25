Faria Education Group is pleased to announce its acquisition of Edu Intelligence, an AI-native analytics platform built specifically for schools. This strategic acquisition strengthens Faria's position as an AI-first company and brings a fully integrated data layer to its global product suite.

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Faria and Edu Intelligence share a mission to help schools turn scattered data across assessment, attendance, behaviour and wellbeing into clear, actionable insight. Edu Intelligence's platform enables school leaders to ask questions in plain English and receive evidence-based answers in seconds, with no dashboards to configure and no data expertise required.

For Faria, the acquisition enhances its strategic capabilities in AI-powered analytics and is expected to add value throughout the wider suite, including ManageBac+, OpenApply, SchoolsBuddy, Atlas and Vectare, for institutions across Faria's network of over 10,000 schools and 4 million students in 155 countries.

"We're thrilled to welcome Edu Intelligence into the Faria family," said Oleg Figlin, CEO of Faria Education Group. "AI-powered analytics is central to where education technology is heading, and Edu Intelligence gives us both a strong product and a strong team to lead there. Together, we're building a more connected, insight-driven ecosystem for schools worldwide."

"Joining Faria Education Group marks an exciting new chapter for Edu Intelligence," said Mark Solomons, CEO and Founder of Edu Intelligence. "With Faria's global reach and technology infrastructure, we're in a far stronger position to scale our impact and bring meaningful, actionable insight to schools everywhere."

By combining Edu Intelligence's AI and data science expertise with Faria's global reach, the two companies aim to bring integrated analytics to more schools, sooner.

About Faria Education Group

Founded in 2006, Faria is a leader in international education, providing a range of services addressing learning, admissions, school-to-home, online courses, and study. Faria is the only online learning and online homeschooling provider approved by both the International Baccalaureate (IB) and Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE), and is the only provider approved by Cambridge at both primary and secondary levels. Today, Faria serves over 10,000 schools and over 4 million students across 155 countries. Faria.org

About Edu Intelligence

Developed by Welbee, founded in 2018, a trusted provider of school surveys to hundreds of UK schools and trusts. Edu Intelligence is an education-specific AI-first analytics platform that lets education leaders ask their schools (almost) anything, and receive an evidence-backed answer and recommended actions, in minutes. Edu Intelligence is like having a school improvement partner, a data analyst, and an expert administrator sitting alongside every leader, with eyes on all information flowing through the school community, including assessment, attendance, behaviour, student documents, policies, and much more.

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Contacts:

info@faria.org