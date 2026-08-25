Debuted Today at Opening Night Live, 1001 Threads of Mizan is an Epic Adventure Inspired by the Lore of One Thousand and One Nights

Soar Through the Skies on a Flying Carpet with up to Three Players in Drop-In, Drop-Out Co-op to Explore and Take Down Colossal Bosses Together

Reveal Trailer Now Live Here, Playable Pre-Alpha Demo Available on Gamescom Show Floor This Week

MBC Game Studio revealed at Opening Night Live its debut title 1001 Threads of Mizan, an epic action-adventure set within the rich world of One Thousand and One Nights. The new studio is led by CEO Daniel Engelhardt and COO Trevor Williams, alongside a global team drawn from acclaimed studios including BioWare, Hi-Rez, Ubisoft Montréal and Bungie, bringing deep expertise in gameplay, world-building and creative development. Together, they are bringing to life a sprawling Arabian fantasy adventure with a breathtaking, handcrafted world to explore, colossal boss battles, and cooperative play at its heart. 1001 Threads of Mizan will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC.

"We're incredibly proud to announce 1001 Threads of Mizan, a true labor of love inspired by rich Arabic folklore from One Thousand and One Nights and beyond," said Daniel Engelhardt, Chief Executive Officer of MBC Game Studio. "With fast-paced traversal that combines grounded and aerial mastery with colossal combat against large-scale jinn creatures and immersive exploration, this game is designed to capture the beauty and spirit of these timeless stories in a heroic gameplay experience that can be shared with friends."

United by the famed Storyweaver, Shahrazad, three unlikely heroes, Yusra, Malik and Sufyan, will rediscover the lost power of the Mizan in a quest to take down an ancient jinn king before his thirst for vengeance destroys humanity. It's a journey made to be shared: built for up to three players with drop-in, drop-out co-op, you and your friends can take to the skies on flying carpets to bring down jinn of colossal scale together. The flying carpet traversal and gameplay system is at the heart of 1001 Threads of Mizan and allows players to fly through the world, delivering a sense of adventure, speed and possibility that opens up a world of storytelling and gameplay opportunities.

"Our vision started with a simple question, 'what if you could experience an expansive adventure in the grand tradition of single player epics, but fully cooperatively with your friends?'" said Lars Bonde, Creative Director. "We were inspired by the generation of players who grew up in shared, social worlds, and with 1001 Threads of Mizan, we are bringing that sense of connection into the fast-paced, combat driven gameplay experience we believe co-op players will expect as they discover the depth of this incredible folklore that combines fantasy with rich history and culture."

1001 Threads of Mizan will be on the show floor at Gamescom this week for consumer, press and content creator demos. Players from all over the world can get a first taste of the game's co-op gameplay and flight combat as they take on the menacing, all-powerful Nazjush in the demo's culminating boss battle. Follow development updates and learn more about the game at www.1001threadsofmizan.com, Discord (https://discord.gg/1001threadsofmizan) and on YouTube (www.youtube.com/@1001threadsofmizan).

ABOUT MBC GAME STUDIO

MBC Game Studio is a global video game developer and publisher focused on creating high-quality, original games for players worldwide. Representing a worldwide team, the studio brings together international talent to craft distinctive games grounded in creativity, care and player-first design. Backed by MBC Group, the largest media company in the Middle East, MBC Game Studio is building a portfolio of original first- and third-party titles to bring distinctive ideas to life through fun gameplay and world building that can be shared with friends. The studio is currently developing its first title, 1001 Threads of Mizan, an action-adventure inspired by the folklore of One Thousand and One Nights.

For more information, visit www.mbcgamestudio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260825895338/en/

Contacts:

For press inquiries:

mgs@fortyseven.com