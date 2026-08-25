WheelMetrics Brings Systematic Stock Selection to Retail Investors Using the Wheel Strategy

Founded by computer scientist and former AI entrepreneur Adrian Rosebrock, WheelMetrics helps traders evaluate the stocks behind their options trades before chasing premiums

WASHINGTON, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WheelMetrics, an educational and stock-screening platform for retail investors using the Wheel Strategy, is introducing a more systematic approach to one of the strategy's most important decisions: choosing which stocks are worth owning before evaluating the available options premium.

Founded by Adrian Rosebrock, PhD, WheelMetrics grew out of a problem he encountered repeatedly while trading the Wheel Strategy. Learning how to sell a cash-secured put or covered call is relatively straightforward, but determining which companies are suitable for the strategy requires considerably more work and is often neglected or ignored by retail traders.

The Wheel Strategy typically begins when an investor sells a cash-secured put on a stock they would be willing to own. If the shares are assigned, the investor can then sell covered calls against the position. Rosebrock found that many traders reverse that logic by choosing stocks because the available premium looks attractive, only to confront the poor quality of the underlying company after assignment, often leading extensive losses

WheelMetrics is designed to move the stock selection decision earlier in the process.

The platform uses a two-stage, "quantamental" approach that combines quantitative screening with fundamental analysis before moving into options evaluation. Traders can first narrow the universe of potential companies based on business quality and other defined criteria, then evaluate cash-secured put and covered-call opportunities once a stock has passed that initial screen.

The methodology reflects Rosebrock's background in computer science and his transition into investing.

Rosebrock earned his PhD in computer science from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, where his work focused on artificial intelligence, computer vision, and deep learning. During graduate school, he built PyImageSearch into a major computer vision and deep learning education platform, eventually authoring nine books and more than 500 tutorials before selling the company in 2021.

Following the sale, Rosebrock spent five years studying quantitative trading, swing trading and fundamental investing while developing the screening process that would later become the foundation for WheelMetrics. He also serves as portfolio manager at AltFnd Capital, a small friends-and-family quantamental investment fund.

WheelMetrics began after friends and colleagues repeatedly asked Rosebrock how he selected stocks for his own options trades. What started as informal explanations of his screening process eventually developed into a platform built for traders who wanted to replace gut decisions with a repeatable framework.

Today, WheelMetrics provides free educational material alongside a paid screening product focused on stock selection and position management. The platform is intended for self-directed investors who already understand the mechanics of options trading but want a more disciplined process for deciding where to deploy the Wheel Strategy.

Transparency is also central to the company's positioning. Rosebrock has his trading results independently verified every six months rather than relying on selective screenshots or isolated winning trades.

WheelMetrics does not frame the Wheel Strategy as passive income and does not promise specific returns.

Instead, the platform emphasizes that the quality of the underlying stock matters more than the attractiveness of a single premium and that avoiding a weak setup can be as important as finding a strong one.

WheelMetrics is available at https://wheelmetrics.io.

About WheelMetrics

WheelMetrics is an educational and stock-screening resource founded by Adrian Rosebrock, PhD, to help retail investors apply a systematic process to the Wheel Strategy. WheelMetrics focuses on stock selection, options analysis, and position management through free educational content and its premium screening product. WheelMetrics provides educational and informational resources only and does not provide individualized investment advice. Options trading involves risk, including the potential loss of capital.

Media Contact

Name: Adrian Rosebrock

Email: adrian@wheelmetrics.io

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