Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2026) - Pluto Ventures Inc. (CSE: PLTO) ("Pluto Ventures" or the "Company") announces that it has elected to discontinue its involvement in the Monarch Project (the "Project"), which is subject to an option agreement with Troubadour Resources Inc. (the "Optionor"), and will not proceed with further exploration or development of the Project.

Prior to discontinuing its involvement in the Project, the Company issued a total of 500,000 common shares to the Optionor, which satisfied the initial payment and first-anniversary share issuance requirements. The Company has satisfied all of its obligations in respect of the Project and has no further payment, share issuance, expenditure or other obligations relating to the Project.

About Pluto Ventures

Pluto Ventures Inc. (CSE: PLTO) is a forward-thinking mineral exploration company focused on uncovering high-grade polymetallic deposits in British Columbia. With a commitment to sustainability and innovation, the Company leverages advanced geological practices to unlock the potential of resource-rich formations, driving value for investors and fostering economic growth in the communities where it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Lawrence Tsang"

Lawrence Tsang, President and Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "potential," and similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove correct. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, general market conditions, regulatory developments, and the Company's ability to execute its business strategy. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311520

Source: Pluto Ventures Inc.