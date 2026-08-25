Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2026) - EV Minerals Corporation (CSE: EVM) (FSE: RLC) (the "Company" or "EVM") is pleased to announce the appointment of Guy Bédard as a director of the Company. Mr. Bédard is a Mining Engineer with nearly 40 years leading major underground and open-pit operations across the Americas and West Africa. He was recently General Manager of First Majestic Silver's San Dimas mine in Mexico. Guy was also was GM at Lundin Gold's Fruta del Norte mine (Ecuador), directing multi-site operations for Calibre in Nicaragua and Endeavour Mining in West Africa, and serving as CEO/Chairman of two publicly listed exploration companies.

Further to its press release of August 5, 2026, the Company will acquire the Santa Monica Copper Project in Chile (the "Project" or "Santa Monica") pursuant to an amalgamation agreement dated August 25, 2025 (the "Amalgamation Agreement"), as amended, between the Company, its wholly owned subsidiary 17086326 Canada Inc. ("Canada Co"), and 15007887 Canada Inc. (the "Target"). Mr. Bédard will lend his extensive underground mining experience to the Company at the Project in Chile. Santa Monica holds a Small Miner's Permit for 5,000 tonnes per month, and with underground infrastructure already in place, material can be trucked to ENAMI in the near term. The Project's historical production came from high-grade material, and selling directly to ENAMI converts that grade into revenue without a concentrate or smelting step. Copper has traded near record levels through 2026.

Once underway, production under the Small Miner's Permit will be the first phase of a multi-phase production plan, developed on the back of the large-scale exploration and resource drilling scheduled to commence later this year.

The Three Points (Tres Puntas) package covers 3,490 hectares and contains three past-producing mines, Santa Monica, Condor and Katherine, on a structural trend in the Tocopilla district that has not been systematically drilled. Mineralization at Santa Monica has been tested to roughly 200 metres. Published work on the Chilean Coastal iron oxide-copper-gold belt describes ore shoots in this district worked to 700 metres down dip (Sillitoe, 2003). At Condor and Katherine the veins remain open along strike, and the parallel structures mapped at Condor West have not been drilled. These references describe the belt generally, are not specific to the Company's property, and should be read together with the cautionary statements below.

"The appointment of Mr. Bédard adds significant underground operating experience to the Company at the point where we begin executing on near-term production. Guy has worked across a broad range of underground mining methods over a career spanning the Americas and West Africa, and that experience is directly applicable at Santa Monica, where the selection of mining method will determine how much of the high-grade material we ultimately recover and deliver to ENAMI. With copper trading at historically strong levels, near-term production under the Small Miner's Permit provides the Company with a mechanism to fund the large-scale exploration and resource drilling we intend to commence later this year, and to grow the resource base without relying solely on the equity markets," commented EV's President and CEO, Director, Nicholas Konkin.

The Company advises that it is not basing its production decision on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability, and as a result there is increased uncertainty and there are multiple technical and economic risks of failure, which are associated with this production decision. These risks, among others, include areas that are analyzed in more detail in a feasibility study, such as applying economic analysis to resources and reserves, more detailed metallurgy and a number of specialized studies in areas such as mining and recovery methods, market analysis, and environmental and community impacts.

Qualified Persons Review

The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans (P.Geo., PGO#0183), a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to verify the historical information on the Project; however, given the quality of the historical work and the reputation of the vendor, the Company believes the historical information to be relevant and reliable. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Project but may not be representative of expected results.

About EV Minerals Corporation

EV Minerals Corporation is a Canadian exploration company focused on mineral exploration and development.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311496

Source: EV Minerals Corporation