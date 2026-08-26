Action Behavior Centers' ABC Academy Expands Across Texas, Marking Three Years of School Readiness Support for Autistic Children

Action Behavior Centers (ABC), a leading provider of evidence-based applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy for children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), continues to serve school-age autistic children through ABC Academy.

ROUND ROCK, TX AND AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2026 / ABC Academy is a continuation-of-care ABA treatment model for children ages 5 to 12. It was created to bridge the gap between early intervention and school by providing ongoing support for children enrolled in school part-time or full-time. Since its launch, ABC Academy has grown rapidly to meet the needs of families across the West and Southwest. Today, 15 Academy centers operate in Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, Austin, Phoenix, and Denver. By the end of 2025, ABC Academy more than doubled in size, with eight additional centers opening across Texas, Arizona, and Colorado, including the first two Denver locations.

In 2026, ABC Academy marked several milestones that reflect its growing impact on local communities. In Austin, Round Rock Academy and Cedar Park Academy each celebrated their two-year anniversary. Houston families commemorated the two-year anniversary of Katy Academy, while the Dallas-Fort Worth community marked the three-year anniversary of Allen Academy.

ABC Academy's expansion will continue through the end of 2026. In October, ABC Academy will open two more locations in Texas: Fort Worth (Fossil Creek Academy) and Round Rock (Pflugerville Academy).

By combining ABA treatment with a classroom-like setting, ABC Academy equips children with the tools to build confidence and thrive in more naturalistic environments while continuing to receive individualized support from Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs). Each ABC Academy center emphasizes group direction readiness, classroom participation, social skill development, and individualized goal setting tailored to each child's unique needs.

"Many children need extra structure and routine when they move from early intervention into a school setting," said Jacqueline Baker, Senior Vice President and Market Leader at Action Behavior Centers. "ABC Academy gives them that bridge, so they can keep building the skills they need for the classroom and beyond."

This season of milestone moments coincides with another achievement at ABC: the two-year anniversary of the Action Institute for Outcomes Research (AIoR), ABC's research arm led by Executive Director Dr. Linda LeBlanc. AIoR evaluates treatment outcomes and shares results with families, clinicians, and the scientific community, feeding findings into continuous quality improvement across ABC's 450+ centers.

Early intervention helps autistic children build independence and supports long-term well-being, including school readiness. In a study of 193 families conducted by the AIoR, they found clear differences in school placement between children who completed therapy and those who exited early. 71% of children who completed therapy spent most or all of their time in general education settings, whereas 58% of children who exited services prematurely spent most or all of their time in special education or alternative placements.1

Families can learn more about this transition at ABC's upcoming school readiness webinar, "School Readiness and ABC: Bridging the Gap." ABC clinical leaders will walk families through how BCBAs prepare children for school starting on day one of early intervention. The webinar is no-cost, and families will get instant access once they register. Registration details are forthcoming. Explore ABC's full webinar library at www.actionbehavior.com/resource .

Families can also learn more about ABC Academy and other school readiness support by visiting a center near them or reaching out to their local ABC team. Learn more: www.actionbehavior.com/services/academy .

1 Linda LeBlanc, Charna Mintz, A. Caffee and B. Kaplan, "School Placement Outcomes Following Early Intensive Behavioral Intervention in a Routine Clinical Care Setting," Journal of Autism and Developmental Disorders (2025), https://doi.org/10.1007/s10803-025-06880-2 .

About Action Behavior Centers

Action Behavior Centers (ABC) provides evidence-based applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy for children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Our services include diagnostic support, Family Guidance, school readiness programs, and Early Intensive Behavioral Intervention (EIBI) at 450+ locations across Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas. Visit actionbehavior.com to find a center near you.

Media Contact

Matt Stringer

Chief Marketing Officer

matt.stringer@actionbehavior.com

SOURCE: Action Behavior Centers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/action-behavior-centers-abc-academy-expands-across-texas-marking-thre-1212029