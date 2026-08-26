Oro Valley, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2026) - Frei Remodeling & Construction, the third-generation, family-owned design-build firm founded in Southern Arizona in 1962, now operates as Frei Remodel and Design. The company has also opened an office in Oro Valley, Arizona, serving homeowners in Oro Valley, the Catalina Foothills, and the surrounding communities.

The new name puts design at the front, where the company says most of a remodel is decided. Frei Remodel and Design handles design and construction under one roof, and every project begins with a paid pre-construction planning phase that produces floor plans, mood boards, and 2D and 3D renderings before any demolition starts. Homeowners see the finished space, the cabinetry, and the finishes in context, then approve the plan and the pricing before construction begins.

The Oro Valley office extends that process into the market where the company does much of its work. The new location supports design consultations, project planning, and day-to-day coordination for remodels in Oro Valley and the Catalina Foothills.

The ownership, the team, and the process are unchanged. Frei Remodel and Design has completed home remodeling work for more than 300 families across Oro Valley and North Tucson communities. The team finishes 98% of projects on time, and backs their work with a five-year craftsmanship warranty and a six-month check-in after move-in. Homeowners receive daily photo updates through CompanyCam for the length of the project.

"My grandfather started this company in 1962, and my dad ran it after him," said Joseph Frei, the third-generation owner of Frei Remodel and Design. "The name is different now. The people, the crews, and the way we treat somebody's house are not. If you hired us last year, you are getting the same team this year."

Homeowners planning a kitchen, bathroom, addition, whole-home, or aging-in-place remodel in Oro Valley or the Catalina Foothills can reach the team at the Oro Valley office or through the company's website.

About Frei Remodel and Design

Frei Remodel and Design, formerly Frei Remodeling & Construction, is a third-generation, family-owned design-build remodeling company serving Southern Arizona since 1962. The company provides kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, home additions, whole-home remodeling, aging-in-place remodeling, and interior design, with design and construction handled under one roof. Frei Remodel and Design serves homeowners in Oro Valley, the Catalina Foothills, Tanque Verde, Marana, Vail, Casas Adobes, and the greater Tucson area. Licensed AZ ROC 253812.

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Source: GetFeatured