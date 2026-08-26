Sheridan, Wyoming--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2026) - Solar Lease Experts, a national consulting firm that represents landowners in dealings with solar developers, today announced an expansion of its landowner advocacy services to meet rising demand as utility-scale solar development spreads across rural and agricultural regions of the United States.

The expansion broadens the firm's representation for property owners who host, or are considering hosting, commercial solar farm leases on their land. As developers approach more landowners with lease proposals, Solar Lease Experts is scaling its capacity to guide clients through the process on the landowner's side of the table.

"Landowners are being approached by sophisticated developers and firms every day, and most are navigating that conversation for the first time," said David Espinosa, founder and CEO of Solar Lease Experts. "We've spent two decades on the landowner's side of these negotiations. Expanding our services means more property owners have an experienced advocate representing their interests from the very first conversation."

Founded in 2004, Solar Lease Experts works exclusively on behalf of landowners. The firm reviews developer-drafted agreements and represents property owners in negotiating the terms that shape a decades-long relationship with a solar installation on their land, including rental structures, escalation provisions, and decommissioning responsibilities. The firm charges no fees or commissions to the landowners it represents.

"Our role is to make sure the landowner understands every term before anything becomes permanent," Espinosa said. "These agreements can run 15 to 40 years. The people living with that decision deserve representation that answers only to them."

The firm's services apply specifically to commercial and utility-scale solar farm agreements, not residential rooftop solar arrangements. Landowners who have been approached by a solar developer, or who want to understand their options, can request a free, no-obligation consultation through Solar Lease Experts.

About Solar Lease Experts

Solar Lease Experts is a national consulting firm specializing in solar farm land lease representation for landowners. Founded in 2004 and led by founder and CEO David Espinosa, the firm has represented property owners in transactions nationwide, working exclusively on behalf of landowners -- never developers.

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Source: GetFeatured