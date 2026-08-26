Tigard, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2026) - The Remodel Group, a design-build remodeling firm that has served Portland-area homeowners since 2007, has launched a new company website along with an updated brand identity. The new site is organized around the questions homeowners ask before they hire anyone for a major project: what the process looks like, what the finished work looks like, and who stays responsible for it from first conversation to final walkthrough.

Homeowners researching a renovation now spend months online before they call a contractor. The new site is built for that stage of the search. Visitors can browse completed remodels documented by scope and city, from whole-home renovations in Beaverton to a crawl space conversion and primary suite remodel, follow the firm's two-phase design process step by step, review pricing guidance for whole-home remodels, additions and accessory dwelling units, kitchens, primary suites, and bathrooms, and find a dedicated resource section for architects and industry partners. A discovery call can be requested from any page.

The updated brand identity reflects a practice that has narrowed rather than broadened. The Remodel Group takes on fewer projects by design, concentrating on whole-home remodels, home additions, accessory dwelling units, primary suites, kitchens, and bathrooms for homeowners across Portland, Beaverton, Lake Oswego, Tigard, Wilsonville, Hillsboro, and Happy Valley.

"We take on fewer projects on purpose. I would rather do a handful of homes a year and have every one of those families glad they hired us than run a volume shop," said Steve Klingerman, owner of The Remodel Group. "The rebrand is just us saying out loud what we have been doing since 2007."

Universal design sits at the center of that focus. The firm's team includes NARI Universal Design Certified Professionals and NAHB Certified Aging-in-Place Specialists, credentials that shape how every project is designed rather than only the ones a client labels as accessibility work. Applying that expertise on all of its projects leaves homeowners more options down the road, whether that means multigenerational living, staying in the home long term, or adapting a floor plan as needs change. Decisions on layout, circulation, and secondary suites are made during design, well before construction begins, and they carry through to resale, where a home that works for more people appeals to more buyers.

The Remodel Group is licensed by the Oregon Construction Contractors Board under license number 177821 and brings more than 100 years of combined team experience to its projects. Its work has been recognized with Oregon Home Structure + Style Awards in 2019, 2020, 2024, and 2025, including back-to-back wins for Best Major Home Remodel. The firm writes fixed-price contracts, finalizes every material and scope item during design so that change orders are rare, and backs its craftsmanship with a two-year warranty.

Homeowners considering a remodel can view completed projects, read about the firm's process, and schedule a discovery call at theremodelgroup.com.

About The Remodel Group

The Remodel Group, also known as TRG, is a design-build remodeling firm founded in the Portland metro area in 2007 and headquartered in Tigard, Oregon. The company serves homeowners throughout the Portland metro area, including Portland, Beaverton, Lake Oswego, Tigard, Wilsonville, Hillsboro, and Happy Valley. It specializes in whole-home remodels, home additions, accessory dwelling unit construction, primary suite remodels, kitchen and bathroom renovations, and aging-in-place remodeling. Its team includes NARI Universal Design Certified Professionals and NAHB Certified Aging-in-Place Specialists, and it integrates design and construction through a two-phase process so that homeowners have a complete design and a fixed price in hand before construction begins.

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Source: GetFeatured