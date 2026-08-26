SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 August 2026 - From tapping into the metro and paying at local shops to claiming tax refunds, booking family stays and unlocking dining benefits, Shanghai Summer 2026 is introducing visitor-focused products designed to make exploring the city easier for international travellers.
Bank of China Shanghai Branch has launched an upgraded Tax Refund 2.0 programme during Shanghai Summer. The initiative expands tax-refund services into hotels, supermarkets, restaurants, attractions and international talent service centres, supported by integrated POS refund functions and self-service tax-refund machines.
For travellers navigating the city, Shanghai Pass combines transportation, sightseeing and merchant benefits in one product. The card can be used across Shanghai's metro, buses, ferries, suburban railways, Maglev services and taxis, while cardholders can access privileges at nearly 150 merchants.
Jin Jiang International is taking a similar integrated approach through its "2026 Jin Jiang 8 Journey, Shanghai Summer" programme, combining hotels with cultural attractions, dining, guided city experiences and family entertainment. Its Shanghai Gourmet Passport 2.0 also connects dining, hotels and cultural experiences for international travellers.
Together, these products are making payment, transport, tax refunds, hotels, dining and attractions more connected - helping international visitors move more freely, pay more simply and experience more of Shanghai.
Hashtag: ShanghaiSummer
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News Source: Shanghai Summer
26/08/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.