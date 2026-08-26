

EQS Newswire / 26/08/2026 / 04:15 CET/CEST

SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 August 2026 - From tapping into the metro and paying at local shops to claiming tax refunds, booking family stays and unlocking dining benefits, Shanghai Summer 2026 is introducing visitor-focused products designed to make exploring the city easier for international travellers.



Running from July to October under the theme "Shanghai Summer, Join the Family Fun," the international consumption season brings together payment networks, banks, hospitality groups and mobility providers to improve the visitor journey.



As a global strategic partner of Shanghai Summer, Visa is expanding its payment-friendly network across the city. Visa's contactless "Tap to Pay" experience covers dining, accommodation, transport, tourism, shopping and entertainment. Visa data shows that in the first quarter of 2026, offline card spending by international visitors in Shanghai increased by more than 50% year-on-year, while transaction volumes rose by more than 60%.



China UnionPay is expanding its support for international visitors through the Nihao China App, an all-in-one digital platform combining payments, transportation, travel information and multilingual services. Available in more than 160 countries and regions, the app allows users to top up with international Visa or Mastercard cards and pay via UnionPay QR codes at more than 100,000 merchant locations. It also supports metro and bus travel in Shanghai, real-time translation, navigation and instant tax-refund services.



Bank of China Shanghai Branch has launched an upgraded Tax Refund 2.0 programme during Shanghai Summer. The initiative expands tax-refund services into hotels, supermarkets, restaurants, attractions and international talent service centres, supported by integrated POS refund functions and self-service tax-refund machines.



For travellers navigating the city, Shanghai Pass combines transportation, sightseeing and merchant benefits in one product. The card can be used across Shanghai's metro, buses, ferries, suburban railways, Maglev services and taxis, while cardholders can access privileges at nearly 150 merchants.



Jin Jiang International is taking a similar integrated approach through its "2026 Jin Jiang 8 Journey, Shanghai Summer" programme, combining hotels with cultural attractions, dining, guided city experiences and family entertainment. Its Shanghai Gourmet Passport 2.0 also connects dining, hotels and cultural experiences for international travellers.



Together, these products are making payment, transport, tax refunds, hotels, dining and attractions more connected - helping international visitors move more freely, pay more simply and experience more of Shanghai.



Hashtag: ShanghaiSummer

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





News Source: Shanghai Summer

26/08/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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