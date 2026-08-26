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PR Newswire
26.08.2026 06:36 Uhr
206 Leser
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Elementa: Silver Palace Nominated for gamescom Best Mobile Game Award as New Trailer Debuts at Opening Night Live

Silver Palace makes its gamescom debut, inviting players to vote and embark on a mysterious detective adventure.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elementa's Unreal Engine 5-powered open-world action RPG Silver Palace, has been shortlisted for this year's gamescom Best Mobile Game award. Currently in development for PC, mobile, and PlayStation, players can vote for Silver Palace through the official gamescom website and experience the game firsthand at Booth C021 in Hall 6 at the Cologne Exhibition Centre, Germany.

With the official opening of gamescom, Silver Palace also unveiled a brand-new promotional trailer during Opening Night Live (ONL). The trailer culminates in a 15-second post-credit teaser, offering players their first glimpse of the game's new multiplayer gameplay and hinting at exciting new content to come.

Trailer: https://youtu.be/hDHFxsh02aE

From Mysterious Investigations to Brutal Battles

The new trailer opens in a dimly lit, atmospheric operating room. Beneath the muted glow of the lights, doctor Firtho carefully examines a mysterious corpse formed from Silverium. The scene then shifts to a sprawling city of winding streets and hidden corners, following the female Detective as she explores a neighbourhood filled with unknown dangers. As her investigation unfolds, glimpses of characters including Ashley, Gratia, and Red Rose appear alongside dynamic combat sequences and stylish finishing moves. Highlights from the Vita et Mors and Cinderella boss encounters are also woven throughout. The trailer repeatedly returns to the operating room between moments of action, where Firtho continues her examination with quiet focus. As the battle sequences come to a close, the camera once again pans back to the operating room. The Silverium corpse suddenly fractures, sending shimmering droplets scattering through the air until the silver substance spreads across the entire operating room.

After a brief freeze-frame, the trailer unveils a brand-new multiplayer combat experience. The female Detective and other characters are shown venturing deeper into mysterious rooms, each exploring alone as strange creatures suddenly emerge from the shadows. Drawing their weapons, they face the unexpected threats head-on and fight their way through a series of deadly encounters. The trailer concludes with the words "House of Greed" emerging in a deep crimson hue, bringing this mysterious and perilous adventure to an intriguing close, leaving players with plenty of questions about what awaits them next.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/silver-palace-nominated-for-gamescom-best-mobile-game-award-as-new-trailer-debuts-at-opening-night-live-302860155.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.