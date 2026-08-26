Attindas Hygiene Partners Announces Plans to Acquire Activ Médical Disposable

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attindas Hygiene Partners has entered into a binding agreement to acquire Activ Médical Disposable (AMD). Subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions, the acquisition would expand Attindas' range of available solutions across the region by adding AMD's manufacturing capabilities, enabling Attindas' future growth through the addition of a complementary product portfolio and new customer relationships.

With production facilities in France and Spain, AMD's nearly 300 expert, talented employees serve customers across more than ten countries. The company reaches the market through retailers, healthcare providers, distributors and care providers, offering both AMD-branded and private-label solutions.

The acquisition would strengthen Attindas' position in Europe by adding a strategic presence in France, Europe's third-largest market. It would also expand the company's manufacturing footprint and asset base, bringing production closer to customers, adding new capacity and supporting future growth.

This announcement follows Attindas' acquisition earlier this year of Società Italiana Lavorazione Cellulosa (S.I.L.C. S.p.A.), an Italian manufacturer of absorbent hygiene and personal care products. The acquisition of AMD would further Attindas' strategy of building a pan-European enterprise well positioned to serve our customers throughout the region.

The proposed acquisition remains subject to customary regulatory review, approval, and other closing conditions.

Attindas Hygiene Partners

Based in Raleigh, NC, USA, Attindas Hygiene Partners brings together a portfolio of leading hygiene companies. In North America, the company includes Attends Healthcare Products, Associated Hygienic Products, and HDIS. In Europe, Attindas companies include Laboratorios Indas, SILC S.p.A., and Attends Healthcare AB, forming a growing pan-European platform serving customers across the region. Attindas designs, manufactures, and markets absorbent hygiene products for the US, Canada, Europe, and export markets worldwide. The company's main business lines include adult incontinence and infant diapers through retail and direct-to-consumer channels, private label, and its own well-known brands, including Attends, Incopack, Soffisof, Chelino, Comfees and Reassure. Learn more at www.attindas.com.

Activ Médical Disposable (AMD)

Activ Médical Disposable (AMD) is a French manufacturer specializing in high-quality, eco-designed hygiene and personal care products. Headquartered in Salinelles, France, with additional manufacturing operations in Calatayud, Spain, the company combines advanced technology with rigorous quality standards to produce adult incontinence solutions, absorbent hygiene products, and disposable medical items. AMD serves retailers, distributors, and healthcare partners through both branded and private-label solutions, supported by strong industrial expertise and flexible manufacturing capabilities. Committed to sustainability, innovation, and consistent product performance, AMD is a trusted partner for customers seeking dependable and responsible hygiene solutions. Learn more at www.amd-incontinence.com.

For More Information Contact:

Michael DiMauro

Attindas Hygiene Partners

michael.dimauro@attindas.com

4141 Parklake Ave, Raleigh, NC 27617