HONG KONG, Aug 26, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - FWD Group Holdings Limited ('FWD Group' or 'FWD') today announced interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2026[1].- New business sales were up seven per cent on the prior corresponding period to US$1.35 billion on an annualised premium equivalent (APE) basis. New business contractual service margin was US$996 million, with year-on-year growth of 25 per cent.- Operating profit after tax was up 20 per cent to US$298 million with positive contributions from all four reportable segments: Hong Kong SAR & Macau SAR; Thailand & Cambodia; Japan; and Expansion Markets. Net profit after tax of US$172 million was a three-fold increase on the first half of 2025 and represents another record result.- Shareholder value creation indicators continued to trend positively, with comprehensive tangible equity up five per cent to US$8.83 billion and Group embedded value up five per cent to US$6.95 billion compared to 31 December 2025. FWD Group retained a solvency ratio[2] of 203 per cent, after the adoption of economic value-based solvency regulation in Japan.- Announced a key hire in May for the high-net-worth (HNW) business, which serves the global HNW insurance market with diversified asset allocation, wealth management, and legacy planning.- Received globally recognised certification in July for the development, procurement, deployment, and use of artificial intelligence (AI) systems, reflecting the growing maturity and responsible use of AI at FWD Group with the ISO/IEC 42001 standard achieved from the International Organisation for Standardisation/International Electrotechnical Commission.Huynh Thanh Phong, Group Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of FWD Group, said, 'FWD Group had a very strong start to our first full year as a listed company. Once again, we've demonstrated our ability to sustain growth, and to convert that growth into rising bottom-line profitability, while expanding margins. This was driven by the diversification built into our geographic footprint and multi-channel distribution model over the past 13 years, as well as a capital structure that positions FWD Group well for the future.'In the company's home market of Hong Kong SAR, momentum continued despite record prior-year growth, supported by resilient domestic demand and the city's role as one of the world's largest cross-border wealth hubs.Excellent growth in Japan was driven by the company's expansion into the savings and retirement needs segment in July 2025, complementing its existing protection business as a rapidly ageing society continues to fuel the longevity economy.In Thailand, the focus on profitable new business continued in the company's market-leading exclusive bancassurance partnership with Siam Commercial Bank and agency distribution channels. The transition to a new Chief Executive Officer for Thailand was completed in May when Khun Knattapisit Krutkrongchai (KK) joined the company.Strong growth in Expansion Markets ' comprised of Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Vietnam ' was achieved despite the macroeconomic uncertainty in some countries in this segment.'These results are the latest example of the strong track record we're building as a listed company serving more than 40 million customers across 10 markets in Asia. At FWD Group, we remain heavily focused on anchoring around the customer ' aided by the golden age of transformational technological innovation that we're living in,' added Huynh Thanh Phong.Across the region, 21 new products were introduced in the first half of 2026 in response to emerging customer needs. The FWD Group consumer outlook survey released in February 2026, prior to the outbreak of conflict in the Middle East and the associated global energy economic shocks, showed that most of Asia's middle-class feel financially anxious and underprepared for retirement.About FWD GroupFWD Group (1828.HK) is a pan-Asian life and health insurance business that serves over 40 million customers across 10 markets, including BRI Life in Indonesia. FWD's customer-led and tech-enabled approach aims to deliver innovative propositions, easy-to-understand products and a simpler insurance experience. Established in 2013, the company operates in some of the fastest-growing insurance markets in the world with a vision of changing the way people feel about insurance. FWD Group is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 1828. For more information, please visit www.fwd.comFor media inquiries, please contact:?groupcommunications@fwd.comSource: FWD Group Holdings Limited[1] The results are for the six months ended 30 June 2026 and are compared to the same period in 2025. Growth rates are represented on a constant exchange rate (CER) basis. The results are based on the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and embedded value supplementary report for the first half of 2026, unless otherwise stated. Operating profit after tax and net profit after tax represent the amounts attributable to equity holders of the company and are presented net of non-controlling interests. New business sales are calculated on an annualised premium equivalent (APE) basis, based on 100 per cent annualised first year premiums and 10 per cent single premiums. Group LCSM cover ratio, group embedded value and comprehensive tangible equity 2025 values are December 2025 balances/ratios and growth rates are shown accordingly.[2] Prescribed capital requirement (PCR) basisSource: FWD Group Holdings LtdCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.