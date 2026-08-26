The latest round of the Australian government's Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS) is officially open, providing renewable energy project developers with the opportunity to register and bid for underwriting contracts for generation projects in Western Australia's Wholesale Electricity Market (WEM). CIS Tender 11 is seeking about 1.8 GW of renewable energy generation capacity with projects supported through the tender expected to be operating by 2030. Registrations for the tender are already open with bids opening on 27 August alongside the release of the tender guidelines. Australian Energy Minister ...

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