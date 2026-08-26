Argentina's solar industry has had to adapt since the RenovAR renewable energy public procurement program was shuttered in 2025. Reliance on large, centralized tenders has been replaced with private sector contracts. RenovAR launched in 2016 and ran four successful tenders, adding new clean capacity into Argentina's wholesale electricity market and renewable energy futures market (known as MATER). The starting point for development post-RenovAR is an installed base of more than 2 GW solar capacity. Installed solar capacity in Argentina stood at 2.5 GW in February, according to data from the ...

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