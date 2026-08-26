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PR Newswire
26.08.2026 08:06 Uhr
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Cosmos Hotel Management Co., Ltd.: MIMARU to Open New Shinsaibashi Property in Osaka on September 1; 28 Properties, 1,500 Rooms across Japan

- Beyond Tokyo: More European Travelers Adding Osaka to Their Japan Journey -

TOKYO, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MIMARU, Japan's leading apartment hotel brand for families, operated by Cosmos Hotel Management Co., Ltd., will open a new accommodation in Osaka on September 1, expanding the brand to 28 properties and 1,500 rooms nationwide. MIMARU Osaka Shinsaibashi CENTRAL will be opening amid growing interest in Osaka. While Tokyo remains a major gateway for travelers, more Europeans are adding Osaka to the same trip. The brand found that stays by European guests at its five Osaka properties increased 10.4% year on year between 2024 and 2025.

Image1: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1t0S7aRz2OrVTxEG-DFkRD8QC8j_VH6DW/view?usp=drive_link

Explore the Property: https://mimaruhotels.com/en/hotel/shinsaibashi-central/

MIMARU's internal stay data also shows that the average length of stay across those properties rose 5.3%, from 2.93 to 3.09 nights. Total room nights increased 16.2%. Final Osaka Convention & Tourism Bureau figures show that Osaka Prefecture welcomed a record 17,635,000 international visitors in 2025, up 21%. Its FY2025 Kansai International Airport Departure Survey found that European travelers spent 13.5 nights in Japan on average, including 3.7 nights in Osaka. Adding one more day in Osaka can open up more of the city and the surrounding region without requiring another overnight destination.

Within the city, travelers can look beyond the best-known sights to neighborhood streets, long-established shops, museums and historic architecture. Further afield, Minoh, about 30 minutes from central Osaka, offers a forest walk through Meiji no Mori Minoh Quasi-National Park to Minoh Falls. Koka in Shiga Prefecture, around two hours away including local bus transfers, is known for its ninja heritage.

Image2: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1i_s8mMgio6GBdyLHJI7DrNp4UTBicVit/view?usp=sharing

MIMARU Osaka Shinsaibashi CENTRAL is a two-minute walk from Shinsaibashi Station. Its 66 rooms are at least 40 square meters and include a kitchen, dining space and washer-dryer; half accommodate up to six guests. MIMARU staff from 39 countries and regions share local experiences and day-trip ideas that can be hard to find online. Combined with spacious, residential-style rooms, this guidance helps guests make an extra day in Osaka their own.

Discover More About MIMARU: https://mimaruhotels.com/en

Mao Mochizuki, International PR at Cosmos Hotel Management, said:
"From Tokyo to Osaka, and from Osaka across the wider Kansai region, MIMARU aims to be a base that helps families and friends feel closer to the places they visit and explore Japan more easily at their own pace."

Note: For MIMARU's internal stay data, "Europe" refers to guests from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Ireland, Sweden, Finland, Norway and Denmark.

Data references: MIMARU internal stay data (January-December 2024 and 2025); Osaka Convention & Tourism Bureau, FY2025 Kansai International Airport Departure Survey Final Report; Osaka Convention & Tourism Bureau, International Visitor Arrivals, 2025 Final Figures.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mimaru-to-open-new-shinsaibashi-property-in-osaka-on-september-1-28-properties-1-500-rooms-across-japan-302860033.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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