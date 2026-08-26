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PR Newswire
26.08.2026 08:12 Uhr
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200 MW/400 MWh Energy Storage Project Accelerates Delivery with Sungrow's Full-Chain Intelligent Delivery

HEFEI, China, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, a globally leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, announced that the 200 MW/400 MWh energy storage project has officially been connected to the grid and commenced operations. Powered by Sungrow's PowerTitan 3.0 energy storage system and equipped with 600+Ah series stacked battery cells, the project achieved grid connection in just 17 days, setting a new benchmark for project delivery.

Full-Chain Intelligent Delivery, From Factory to Grid in Just 17 Days

Large-scale energy storage projects usually involve numerous devices and complex commissioning procedures, while conventional manual verification can be time-consuming. Powered by Sungrow's full-chain intelligent delivery system, the project enables digitalized and visualized management across the entire process, from order placement, intelligent manufacturing, and logistics to commissioning and intelligent O&M, with multiple processes running in parallel for greater efficiency.

Sungrow's self-developed delivery platform enables one-click self-configuration and self-check. Combined with the pre-installation and pre-commissioning of the energy storage system, it reduces the grid connection commissioning process from more than 10 days to just 1 hour, significantly improving project delivery efficiency. Therefore, this project successfully achieved grid connection on the first attempt.

Efficient Operation With 10% Lower Energy Consumption

During the hot summer, high ambient temperatures can increase equipment energy consumption and lead to uneven battery degradation, affecting overall energy output. Facing recent real high-temperature of up to 40°C, this power plant's top-exhaust air outlet design effectively reduces the heat island effect.

Meanwhile, equipped with Bionic Thermal Balance 2.0, the system enables independent decision-making at the container level and precise thermal balancing at a 1°C level, reducing operating energy consumption by 10%.

PowerTitan 3.0 was also honored with the smarter E AWARD 2026, further recognizing its innovative approach to advancing energy storage technology. Backed by a world-class energy storage manufacturing facility with an annual production capacity of 100 GWh, Sungrow's PowerTitan 3.0 combines efficient delivery, reliable quality, and industry-leading O&M capabilities to accelerate the clean energy transition across more than 100 countries and regions worldwide.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/200-mw400-mwh-energy-storage-project-accelerates-delivery-with-sungrows-full-chain-intelligent-delivery-302860275.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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