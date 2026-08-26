Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 26.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
26.08.2026 08:33 Uhr
230 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hot Rocks Investments plc: Suncrest Gold - positive updates

DJ Suncrest Gold - positive updates 

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) 
Suncrest Gold - positive updates 
26-Aug-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
26 August 2026 
 
HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC 
 
(the "Company" or "Hot Rocks") 
 
Suncrest Gold   - positive updates 

The Company is pleased to announce an update on investee company Suncrest Gold ("Suncrest") (formerly Sunshine Gold). 

Highlights: 
 
   -- Oversubscribed USD1.02 million convertible note raise for Suncrest 
   -- New project application in the West Kimberley region 
   -- Change of name ahead of planned listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). 
   -- Hot Rocks holds 43% of the issued equity of Suncrest 
Oversubscribed USD1.02 million convertible note 
 
Suncrest sought to raise USD750,000 to fund the costs of an ASX listing and continued growth across its projects. 
Following strong demand from industry investors and existing shareholders, the fundraise was increased and closed 
oversubscribed, raising USD1,024,056 before costs. 
 
The notes convert into fully paid shares at a 25% discount to the price at which shares are issued under the company's 
planned listing price and include one option for every three shares issued on conversion, exercisable at 150% of the 
listing Price within 12 months of listing and one option for every two shares issued on conversion, exercisable at 300% 
of the listing price within 24 months of listing. 
 
Proceeds of Suncrest's fundraising will be applied primarily to the ASX listing, exploration growth at the company's 
flagship project Dexter, heritage and land access costs, and working capital. 
 
Kimberley King Project 
Suncrest has lodged a tenement application (E04/2943) over a new gold target in the West Kimberley region of Western 
Australia, called the Kimberley King Project. This adds an early-stage discovery opportunity to the portfolio at low 
cost. The application has not yet been granted. 
 
The project lies approximately 175 km east of Derby, with good access via the Gibb River Road. A major fault zone cuts 
through the tenement application, with a known gold occurrence 8 km along strike at Mt Synnot, where historical 
quartz-vein sampling is reported to have returned good gold grades. 
 
Aerial imagery shows extensive outcropping quartz veining hosted within the fault system across the tenement 
application. The imagery also shows ground disturbance that may reflect local prospecting activity, though this has not 
been confirmed. 
 
Outcropping targets and good road access mean Kimberley King can be tested quickly and at very low cost. Once the 
application is granted and heritage access is secured, a first-pass program will test whether gold mineralisation 
extends along the fault system. 
 
Name change to Suncrest Gold 
 
Ahead of its planned ASX listing, the company has changed its name from Sunshine Gold to Suncrest Gold. 
 
Managing Director of Hot Rocks, Gavin Burnell said: "Investor support for Suncrest's funding, which closed well above 
the target, is a strong endorsement of the portfolio and strategy. It was backed by investors with deep experience 
across financial markets in both Australia and Europe, highly successful exploration and mining professionals, and 
specialists in land access. Hot Rocks currently owns 43% of the issued share capital of Suncrest and participated in 
the round investing a further AUUSD25,000. We are very excited for the potential of Suncrest and we have a material 
stake." 

For further details please contact: 
 
Hot Rocks Investments plc 
 
Gavin Burnell Tel: 0207 2644 546 

Optiva Securities Limited 
 
Vishal Balasingham Tel: 0203 981 4174 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00B1WV3XXX 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     HRIP 
LEI Code:   213800JNSRPMZVREEO51 
Sequence No.: 440995 
EQS News ID:  2388484 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2388484&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 26, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.