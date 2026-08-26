Brazil-based Fortlev Solar has presented Aquafort, a floating PV system developed for reservoirs, lakes, ponds and dams, at Intersolar South America 2026, held from Aug. 25 to 27 at Expo Center Norte in São Paulo. The modular polyethylene structure uses central and walkway floats to support PV modules while providing access for maintenance crews during inspections and servicing. The company said the system can withstand waves of up to 1 meter and wind speeds of up to 45 m/s. It said the system enables the use of water surfaces for power generation without foundations and offers resistance to corrosion ...

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