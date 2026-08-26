US heating, ventilation and air-conditioning manufacturer MRCool has launched TravelCool, a rooftop air-source heat pump designed for recreational vehicles (RVs). The unit provides 15,000 Btu/h of cooling capacity and 10,236 Btu/h of heating capacity. According to the manufacturer, it is intended for larger coaches and multi-room trailers and can operate in both ducted and ductless configurations. According to product specifications, the rooftop unit measures 104.0 cm × 75.5 cm × 27.0 cm and has a net weight of 43.2 kg. The reduced rooftop profile is intended to limit wind resistance and provide ...

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