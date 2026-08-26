Hedin Mobility Group AB (publ): Hedin Mobility Group's Half-Year Report 2026: Steps in the right direction

Hedin Mobility Group AB (publ) today publishes its Half-Year Report for the period 1 January - 30 June 2026.

CEO Anders Hedin: "We close a first half-year with a weak result, largely shaped by the first two months of the year. Looking at the development since then, the business has gradually improved. In the second quarter we report operational earnings of MSEK 176, against MSEK -174 in the first quarter, as well as a positive operating profit.

The work to consolidate and streamline the Group is having the intended effect, and operating costs decreased by approximately 5% in the quarter. The distribution business showed a clear improvement in profitability.

Order intake for new vehicles has kept up a good pace throughout the half-year, and at the end of June the order backlog was 34 per cent higher than at the start of the year. Going forward, however, we need to increase the rate of deliveries and raise volumes.

Our focus remains on what we can control and on improving earnings step by step. Although we are not there yet, the second quarter shows that our efforts are having an effect.

The Group in summary

Second quarter 2026

Net sales decreased by 5% to MSEK 21,872 (23,092).

Operational earnings increased to MSEK 176 (170).

Operating profit amounted to MSEK 87 (118).

Net profit/loss for the period amounted to MSEK -190 (-140).

Order intake for new vehicles continued to increase during the quarter. At the end of the period, the order backlog was approximately 20% higher year-on-year.

Hedin Mobility Group AB divested its ownership in Hedin Caetano AB to Salvador Caetano Group, with completion on 30 June 2026. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Company's bond loans, a partial redemption of outstanding bonds was subsequently carried out on 24 July 2026.

January - June 2026

Net sales decreased by 9% to MSEK 41,984 (46,163).

Operational earnings amounted to MSEK 2 (273).

Operating profit amounted to MSEK -152 (165).

Net profit/loss for the period amounted to MSEK -618 (-363).

The Half-Year Report is attached to this press release and is also available for download on Hedin Mobility Group's website.

Contact

Magnus Matsson, Global Communications Director

+46 31-790 00 82

ir@hedinmobilitygroup.com

Anders Hedin, CEO

+46 31-790 00 00

Ola Sjölander, CFO

+46 31-790 00 00

This information is information that Hedin Mobility Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-26 08:30 CEST.

About Hedin Mobility Group

With approximately 11,000 employees and operations in 13 countries, Hedin Mobility Group is one of Europe's largest mobility providers. In 2025, net sales amounted to approximately SEK 90 billion and the Group sold approximately 260,000 vehicles.

Our purpose is to make mobility simple, accessible and a natural part of everyday life, today and for generations to come. We operate across Europe within import and distribution of vehicles and spare parts, retail of new and used vehicles including aftermarket services, and modern, flexible mobility solutions.

For more information, visit hedinmobilitygroup.com

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