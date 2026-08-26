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WKN: A0LFE6 | ISIN: DK0060056166 | Ticker-Symbol:
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Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.08.2026 08:15 Uhr
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FirstFarms A/S: FirstFarms adjusts downwards the expectations for the year based on drought in Slovakia and decrease in pig prices

As a consequence of drought in large parts of Europe, and especially in Slovakia, crop yields in Slovakia are expected to be 35% lower than expected. At the same time, pig prices have decreased over the summer. As a result, FirstFarms adjusts downwards the previous announced expectations for 2026 by 20 mDKK to an EBITDA in the level of minus 5 - 45 mDKK and an EBIT of minus 75 - minus 25 mDKK.

Announced expectations 2026EBITDA EBIT
26 August 2026 minus 5 - 45 mDKK minus 75 - minus 25 mDKK
8 July 202615 - 65 mDKKminus 55 - minus 5 mDKK
25 March 202660 - 110 mDKK-10 - +40 mDKK

The crops in Romania are in general good condition, where FirstFarms has more than 2,000 hectares under irrigation. In addition, there have also been good conditions for crops without irrigation, and good yields are therefore expected.

Best regards,
FirstFarms A/S

For further information:
Please visit our website www.firstfarms.com or contact Chairman Asbjørn Børsting on phone +45 75 86 87 87.

About FirstFarms:
FirstFarms is a Danish stock exchange listed company. We operate FirstFarms with responsibility for the surrounding communities, and we deliver highest quality which is primarily sold locally. We act on new opportunities, that create value for our investors and for the surroundings. Every day, we work on creating a more sustainable company.

Forward-looking statements:
This company announcement contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to guidance, expectations, strategies, objectives and statements regarding future events or prospects relating to the Group's future financial and operational performance.

Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words such as "expects", "estimates", "intends", "will", "will continue", "will result in", "could", "may", "might" or variations of such words or other words of similar meaning.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the Group's actual results to differ materially from the results referred to in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations or forecasts at the relevant time. Such information is subject to the risk that these expectations or forecasts, or the assumptions underlying them, may change.

The Group undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other circumstances affecting such forward-looking statements.

Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a prediction of actual results.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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