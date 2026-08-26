Zengun Group AB: Zengun Group AB (publ) Interim Report January - June 2026

"During the second quarter, we saw an increase in enquiries, and demand for partnering projects remains strong. Turnover for the quarter amounted to MSEK 851, and operating profit (EBITA) amounted to MSEK 41." Mick Salonen, President and CEO

Second quarter

•Net turnover amounted to MSEK 851.0 (574.5)

•EBITDA totalled MSEK 42.9 (38.4), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 5.0% (6.7)

•Operating profit (EBITA) totalled MSEK 41.1 (36.8), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 4.8% (6.4)

•Earnings for the period amounted to MSEK 18.6 (20.4)

•Operating cash flow was MSEK 50.8 (25.0)

•Orders received totalled MSEK 860.9 (605.6)

•The order book amounted to MSEK 3,192.3 (3,036.3)

First six months

•Net turnover amounted to MSEK 1,546.2 (1,098.4)

•EBITDA totalled MSEK 77.9 (70.3), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 5.0% (6.4)

•Operating profit (EBITA) totalled MSEK 74.3 (67.2), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 4.8% (6.1)

•Earnings for the period amounted to MSEK 12.9 (34.5)

•Operating cash flow amounted to an outflow of MSEK 53.9 (outflow: 3.9)

•Orders received totalled MSEK 1,791.3 (1,035.8)

Statement by the CEO

During the second quarter, we saw an increase in enquiries, and demand for partnering projects remains strong. We are strengthening our market position by maintaining high quality, cost efficiency, and a clear focus throughout all stages of our operations, while maintaining a high pace of production in our ongoing projects. Turnover for the quarter amounted to MSEK 851, and operating profit (EBITA) amounted to MSEK 41.

New projects

We have entered into a partnering agreement with Fryshuset for the construction of a new building of approximately 11,500 square metres in Hammarby Sjöstad. The building will serve as a vibrant meeting place for young people, featuring modern educational facilities for dance, music, theatre and sports. The order value amounts to approximately MSEK 315. We share Fryshuset's commitment to social responsibility and creating better opportunities for young people, making this collaboration particularly meaningful and exciting.

Urban Development

The city's new landmark, RGNT, is nearing completion. Over the summer, the construction hoardings were removed and the street at the intersection of Regeringsgatan and Mäster Samuelsgatan was opened to the public. Zengun is constructing RGNT on behalf of Pembroke. The building comprises approximately 20,000 square metres of office space and 6,000 square metres of retail and restaurant space across three floors. The modern urban palace was designed by architectural firm Schmidt Hammer Lassen and numerous highly skilled partners contributed to the successful end result. New tenants include Swedbank and DLA Piper.

Kv. Kvarnstugan in Ursvik, comprising three buildings, was completed and handed over in June. Zengun constructed Tornhuset, featuring well-planned and climate-smart rental apartments, Torghuset, which houses cultural activities and a library, as well as the courtyard apartments. The development has an attractive and central location, with the future light rail line running across the square. We would like to thank Fastighets AB Förvaltaren and all our partners for a successful partnering project in Sundbyberg's largest urban development area.

Zengun's Annual and Sustainability Report 2025 was published during the quarter. Through collaboration, creativity and innovation, we were able to reduce our climate footprint. To me, this is a testament to the strength of our strategy and organisation, as we continuously challenge ourselves to find the best solutions for our clients together.

Mick Salonen

President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

Mick Salonen, President & CEO, +46 (0) 70 569 66 73

Oskar Björklund, CFO, +46 (0) 79 072 84 57

This information is information that Zengun Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted through the agency of the above contacts for publication on 26 August 2026 at 8:00 a.m. (CEST).

Driving projects drives Zengun. We operate in the Stockholm region, in close collaboration with customers and always with the project and people in focus. We help property owners improve their property portfolios in each project by offering know-how and skills as a collaboration and sustainability partner throughout the entire lifespan of the project. We build commercial properties, with a mix of select public-sector properties and residential projects. We take the long term into consideration for our employees, customers and surroundings, and are constantly developing to make each project a reference project. In 2025, Zengun had sales of approximately SEK 2.4 billion and approximately 150 employees. zengunbyggerstaden