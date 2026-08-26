XPartners Samhällsbyggnad AB: XPartners expands to Germany as Corall Ingenieure joins the group

XPartners enters the German market and welcomes Corall Ingenieure as the group's first company in the country. The engineering and expert consultancy specialises in preventive fire protection and accessibility planning. Germany becomes the group's second market outside the Nordics, following the entry into the Netherlands earlier this year.

Founded in 2005, Corall Ingenieure is one of the leading independent preventive fire protection firms in Germany. From its head office in Meerbusch near Düsseldorf and offices in Hamburg and Dortmund, the company supports clients throughout complete projects through all steps mandatory under German building law. This includes fire protection concepts, permitting, simulations, site supervision and expert opinions. Assignments span all of Germany, across all asset classes. Recent larger projects include the Westfield Hamburg-Überseequartier, TheQ in Nuremberg, the WDR Filmhaus and the Musical Theater in Cologne, the Arne Jacobsen House in Hamburg, and the New Heart high-rise project in Düsseldorf. The company has more than 50 employees and generated revenues of approximately EUR 7 million in 2025.



"Corall is an impressive company. Over two decades and more than 20,000 projects, the team has built a leading position in German fire protection engineering, with a reputation for technical quality and a pragmatic way of working. Their pivotal role in the construction process makes them a perfect fit for our collaboration platform. I am very pleased that our German journey begins with a company of this calibre," says Sonny Mirborn, CEO of XPartners Group.



XPartners has been backed by the investment firm Axcel since 2023 and has maintained a high acquisition pace, with more than 50 companies joining the group over the past two years. Today the group comprises almost 90 entrepreneur-led companies with annual net sales of approximately SEK 5 billion (EUR 450 million). When joining, companies gain access to a broad network of specialists, with collaboration on client assignments, joint tenders and knowledge-sharing across disciplines. They continue to operate independently, under their own name and their own management, while their former owners hold ownership in the group as a whole. Employees are also given the opportunity to invest, and with more than 1,000 co-owners, the majority of XPartners is owned by the people who work across the group.



"This is very good news for our company, for our employees and for our clients. We gain the resources and the network to keep developing the business, and our team gains new opportunities to grow through exchange with specialists across the group. At the same time, everything our clients know us for remains: our name, our people and the direct, personal way we work," say Tim Söhnchen and Frank Hatscher, Managing Directors of Corall Ingenieure.



"Germany is one of Europe's largest construction markets, and it suits our model well. We are not entering the market for one company alone. Our ambition is to welcome additional German specialist firms to the group during the coming year, and with each company that joins, the opportunities for collaboration grow for both the companies and their clients," says Sonny Mirborn, CEO of XPartners.



"Germany has an enormous need for planning and engineering capacity in the years ahead, from infrastructure renewal to the energy transition. Nordic and German engineering cultures fit well together, with the same foundations of technical depth, quality and long-term thinking. XPartners' entry is good news for the German market, and Corall is a strong start," says Olaf Demuth, Board Member of XPartners Group.



About Corall Ingenieure

Corall Ingenieure GmbH is a German engineering and expert consultancy specialising in preventive fire protection and accessibility planning. Founded in 2005, the company is headquartered in Meerbusch near Düsseldorf, with offices in Hamburg and Dortmund. Corall covers all HOAI/AHO service phases, with services including fire protection concepts, permitting, fire and evacuation simulations, site supervision and expert opinions. www.ci-experts.de

About XPartners

XPartners Group AB (publ) is a European engineering and design consulting group. The company brings together 2,500 specialists who advise clients across infrastructure, buildings, energy, and the environment. It consists of approximately 90 entrepreneur-led companies supported by a shared platform for collaboration and growth. On a pro forma basis, annual net sales amount to SEK 5 billion and the company is primarily owned by its employees, with backing from the private equity firm Axcel. www.XPartnersGroup.com

For more information, please contact:

Arvid Linder, Chief Communications Officer, XPartners

arvid.linder@xpartnersgroup.com

+46 70-779 58 98

Image Attachments

XPartners Corall

Oliver Böttcher, Ulrich Schmidt, Tim Söhnchen, Frank Hatscher, Nils Hendrik Gnas