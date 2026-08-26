GiG Software PLC: Q2 2026 and H1 2026 Financial Results

This information is information that GiG Software PLC is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 07:00 CEST on 26 August 2026.

26 August 2026

GiG Software Plc

("GiG" or the "Company")

Q2 2026 and H1 2026 Financial Results

Post period end proposed transformational acquisition of an 80% stake in 888AFRICA, a cash-generative, profitable, fast-growing market leading African B2C operator, in its final stages

Delivered €4.5m annualised cost savings programme delivered in full, with a further €6.0m of additional annualised savings now targeted

Nine new brand launches in the quarter, including a day-one launch in the newly regulated Alberta market

GiG Software Plc (First North: GiG SDB; OTCQX: GIGXF), a leading B2B iGaming technology company, is pleased to announce its financial results for the second quarter ("Q2 2026") and first half ("H1 2026") of the year ending 31 December 2026 ("FY 2026").

Key Operational Highlights

? Following the period end, entered into an agreement on principle commercial terms signed to acquire an 80% majority stake in 888AFRICA, a cash-generative, profitable, fast-growing African B2C operator, for a proposed consideration of €16.4 million, to be funded through a mix of equity and convertible debt with existing shareholders, subject to final approvals and signature of share purchase agreement

? Delivered the previously announced €4.5 million annualised cost savings programme in full, with a further €6.0 million of annualised savings initiated in June through primarily the closure of the white label business and exiting from the US and Philippines markets

? Four contract renewals signed during the period, alongside three new operators signed for the Alberta market launch

? Nine brand launches achieved during the quarter, in key markets of the UK and Canada

Financial Summary

? Q2 2026 revenue of €8.8 million (Q2 2025: €9.3 million), down 5% year on year, primarily reflecting the insolvency of Richmond Atlantic and lower non-recurring revenue

? Q2 2026 adjusted EBITDA of €0.8 million (Q2 2025: €1.0 million) at a margin of 9% (Q2 2025: 11%)

? Q2 2026 operating loss of €6.9 million (Q2 2025: loss of €3.7 million), significantly impacted by one-off bad debt provisions of €3 million

? H1 2026 revenue of €17.8 million (H1 2025: €18.4 million); H1 2026 adjusted EBITDA of €1.0 million (H1 2025: €1.4 million)

? Cash and cash equivalents of €3.5 million as at 30 June 2026 (30 June 2025: €4.3 million)

Outlook

? Pending completion of the proposed acquisition, the Group anticipates combined revenue of €44-48 million and adjusted EBITDA of €5-7 million in FY 2026, assuming a full contribution from 888AFRICA for Q4 2026

? Continued cost discipline, integration planning for 888AFRICA, and delivery against the contracted launch pipeline expected through the remainder of FY 2026

? Confidence that a fully integrated Group including a right-sized core business, aligned with a high-growth African platform, creates fully diversified and structurally stronger company capable of delivering sustained growth in 2027 and beyond

? Post integration, the combined Group of 888AFRICA and GiG is expected to be cash flow positive on a quarterly basis

Richard Carter, Chief Executive Officer of GIG, commented:

"I am pleased to update shareholders on the decisive action we have taken this year to reshape GiG into a leaner, more focused business, alongside our proposed transformational acquisition.

We have now delivered the €4.5 million annualised cost savings programme announced in January in full, and in June initiated a further €6.0 million of annualised savings primarily through the closure of our white label business and our exiting the US and Philippines markets. Together, these actions substantially right-size the Group's cost base and keep us on track to be cash generative by the end of the financial year.

Alongside this, I can confirm we are in the final stages of agreeing to purchase an 80% stake 888AFRICA from Evoke, a cash-generative, profitable, fast growing African B2C operator with a market leading position in Mozambique, alongside operations in Angola and Tanzania. Africa's online gambling sector offers an unparalleled long-term growth opportunity, driven by demographic, mobile and regulatory tailwinds that few others can match.

I am confident that the actions we have taken this year, both to reset our cost base and to complete this transformational acquisition, leave GiG structurally stronger, more focused and better positioned to deliver long-term value for our shareholders, our customers and our people."

Investor Presentation

Richard Carter, Chief Executive Officer, and Phil Richards, Chief Financial Officer, will provide a presentation and Q&A for investors via the Investor Meet Company ("IMC") platform on Wednesday, 26 August 2026 at 10.00 a.m. CEST / 9.00 a.m. BST.

The IMC presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via the IMC dashboard at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can register for the presentation via the following link:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/gig-software-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow GiG on the IMC platform will automatically be invited.

For further information, please contact:

GiG Software PLC Richard Carter, Chief Executive Officer Phil Richards, Chief Financial Officer ir@gig.com Vigo Consulting (Investor Relations) Jeremy Garcia / Georgina Moul vigo@gig.com Tel: +44 (0) 20 7390 0230

About GiG Software Plc

GiG Software is a leading B2B iGaming technology company that provides premium solutions, products, and services to iGaming operators worldwide, fully compliant with regulatory requirements. GiG's proprietary technology empowers our partners by delivering dynamic, data-driven, and scalable iGaming solutions that drive user engagement, optimise performance, and propel sustainable growth in the ever-evolving digital landscape. GiG's vision is to be the pioneering force in the iGaming industry, transforming digital gaming experiences through innovation and technology that inspire and engage players worldwide.

GiG operates out of Malta and is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden, under the ticker GiG SDB.

Find out more at www.gig.com .

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IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's intentions, beliefs, or current expectations about and targets for the Company's future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, anticipated growth, strategies and opportunities and the markets in which the Company operates. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "may", "plan", "estimate", "will", "should", "could", "aim" or "might", or, in each case, their negative, or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward- looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that they will materialize or prove to be correct. Because these statements are based on assumptions or estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, the actual results or outcome could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this release by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this press release are free from errors and readers of this press release should not place undue reliance on the forward- looking statements in this press release. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements that are expressly or implicitly contained herein speak only as of its date and are subject to change without notice. Neither the Company nor anyone else undertake to review, update, confirm or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this press release, unless it is not required by law or Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market's Rulebook for issuers.