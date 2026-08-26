YIT Oyj: YIT to carry out the Oulu Passenger Rail Yard project - Value to YIT EUR 30 million

YIT Corporation Investor News August 26, 2026, at 8:00 a.m.

YIT to carry out the Oulu Passenger Rail Yard project - Value to YIT EUR 30 million

YIT has agreed with the Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency on the implementation of the Oulu Passenger Rail Yard RU2 as an all-in contract with a fixed price. The Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency will act as the developer of the project and the City of Oulu will participate in the financing of the project. The total value of the contract for YIT is approximately EUR 30 million, and it will be recorded in the order book for the third quarter of the year.

The project covers the modernization of the existing platforms at the railway station, as well as the construction of two new platforms and related track work. In addition, two new underpasses will be built to the rail yard and the existing underpass will be renovated. The project also includes the construction of tracks, maintenance roads, and yard drainage systems, the replacement of canopy structures, the implementation of a bicycle storage facility in the underpass, the construction of track electrification systems, the replacement of lighting, work on outdoor safety systems, and the implementation of a safety system for a car loading dock. Construction work will start in September 2026 and will be completed by the end of 2029.

The work will be carried out in three stages: first, the tracks to the east of the station and the platform between them and tunnel sections will be built and handed over to rail traffic; then the middle platform, tracks, and tunnel sections; and finally the sections on the city side. Train traffic will remain in operation during construction. Improving accessibility and safety, the project will make it easier to move around the station. The renovation will provide better conditions for growing train traffic, while supporting the development of the center of Oulu.

"The selection of contractors is an important stage for the Oulu passenger rail yard project. The renovation of the Oulu rail yard is already underway, and now we can proceed to the next, extensive construction phase of the project. There is a large and multi-stage entity ahead, which will be implemented in the middle of a functional railway yard and train traffic. Once completed, the renovation will improve the safety and accessibility of the station. At the same time, the city's development is supported," says Project Manager Jouni Vauhkonen from the Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency.

"This is a significant project to strengthen YIT's foothold and expertise in the railway environment, while at the same time requiring versatile infrastructure construction expertise. The project is in line with YIT's rail business strategy," says Pasi Kailasalo, Head of Traffic Infrastructure Division at YIT's Infrastructure segment.

Further information:

YIT Group Communications, tel. +358 44 743 7536, press@yit.fi

Distribution: NASDAQ Helsinki, major media, www.yitgroup.com

YIT creates thriving living environments in Europe. We build homes for a good life, spaces where people and businesses can thrive, and infrastructure that supports the essential functions of society. We operate in seven countries and employ approximately 4,100 professionals. In 2025, our turnover was EUR 1.8 billion. YIT Corporation's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

YIT. Tomorrow well built.

Learn more: www.yitgroup.com/en and follow us on Linkedin I X I Instagram I Facebook