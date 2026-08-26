GiG Software PLC: GiG Software PLC announces fundraising to acquire 80% of 888AFRICA

This information is information that GiG Software PLC is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 07:00 CEST on 26 August 2026.

26 August 2026

GiG Software Plc

("GiG" or the "Company")

GiG Software PLC announces fundraising to acquire 80% of 888AFRICA

The board of directors of GiG Software plc ("GiG" or the "Company") today announces an intention to carry out a directed share issue (the "Share Issue") as well as to enter into convertible loan agreements (the "Loans") for a combined total value of EUR 8,500,000. The Company also announces today that it has agreed principal commercial terms with Virtual Emerging Entertainment Limited ("VEEL") (Evoke plc subsidiary) to acquire 80% of the shares of 888 Africa Limited ("888AFRICA") for c. EUR 16,400,000, with the proceeds of the fundraising expected to be used to fund the acquisition"

GiG Software PLC has agreed the principal commercial terms with VEEL to acquire an 80% majority stake in 888AFRICA for c. EUR 16,400,000*, a key B2C operator across multiple African markets, subject to approvals and signature of a Share Purchase Agreement. The remaining shares will be retained by the founders who are active in the management of the business. 888AFRICA is a cash-generative, profitable, fast-growing B2C operator in Africa. The consideration is made up of an initial consideration of c. EUR 6,000,000 and a deferred consideration of c. EUR 10,400,000.

After the acquisition, the Group anticipates combined revenue of €44-48 million and adjusted EBITDA of €5-7 million in FY 2026, assuming a full contribution from 888AFRICA for Q4 2026.

GiG intends to carry out the Share Issue with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights and to enter into convertible Loans. The net proceeds of the fundraising will be used to fund the initial payment of the 888AFRICA acquisition and for general corporate purposes. The split between equity and convertible loans is expected to be around 70/30 respectively, although this may change depending on shareholder and investor appetite.

The Share Issue is based on the general authorization granted to the Board under the Company's Articles of Association, as reflected in the terms and conditions for the Swedish Depository Receipts ("SDRs") and the Norwegian Depository Receipts ("NDRs"), which permit the Board to resolve on a directed issue of shares, NDRs and SDRs with deviation from preferential rights. The subscription price and the total number of new shares to be issued under the Share Issue will be determined through an accelerated procedure, which will commence immediately following the publication of this press release. The Board assesses that the subscription price will be set on market terms, reflecting prevailing market conditions.

Prior to resolving in favour of the Share Issue, the Board carried out an overall assessment and carefully considered the alternative of raising capital through a rights issue with preferential rights. The rationale for deviating from shareholders' preferential rights is that, compared with a rights issue, a directed issue (i) can be completed within a short timeframe, thereby mitigating the risk of a materially adverse effect on the trading price of the Company's SDRs on Nasdaq Stockholm; (ii) results in lower transaction costs; and (iii) enables the Company to act swiftly on the opportunity to acquire 80 percent of the shareholding in 888AFRICA. Having considered the foregoing, the Board has concluded that a directed issue of SDRs, deviating preferential rights, represents the most favorable alternative for the Company and is in the best interests of its SDR holders.

GiG will announce the outcome of the Share Issue and the Loans and provide detailed terms of each by way of a further press release following execution of all definitive agreements.

For further information, please contact:

GiG Software PLC Richard Carter, Chief Executive Officer Phil Richards, Chief Financial Officer ir@gig.com Vigo Consulting (Investor Relations) Jeremy Garcia / Georgina Moul vigo@gig.com Tel: +44 (0) 20 7390 0230

About GiG Software Plc

GiG Software is a leading B2B iGaming technology company that provides premium solutions, products, and services to iGaming operators worldwide, fully compliant with regulatory requirements. GiG's proprietary technology empowers our partners by delivering dynamic, data-driven, and scalable iGaming solutions that drive user engagement, optimise performance, and propel sustainable growth in the ever-evolving digital landscape. GiG's vision is to be the pioneering force in the iGaming industry, transforming digital gaming experiences through innovation and technology that inspire and engage players worldwide.

GiG operates out of Malta and is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden, under the ticker GiG SDB.

Find out more at www.gig.com .

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IMPORTANT INFORMATION

The release, announcement or distribution of this press release may, in certain jurisdictions, be subject to restrictions by law. The recipients of this press release in jurisdictions where this press release has been published or distributed shall inform themselves of and follow such restrictions. The recipient of this press release is responsible for using this press release, and the information contained herein, in accordance with applicable rules in each jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or an offer, or the solicitation of an offer, to acquire or subscribe for shares issued by the Company in any jurisdiction where such offer or invitation would be illegal prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

This press release is not a prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") and has not been approved by any regulatory authority in any jurisdiction. The Company has not authorised any offer to the public of shares or rights in any Member State of the EEA and no prospectus has been or will be prepared in connection with the Directed Share Issue. In any EEA Member State, this communication is only addressed to and is only directed at qualified investors in that Member State within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation.

This press release does not constitute or form part of an offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). There is no intention to register any securities referred to herein in the United States or to make a public offering of the securities in the United States. The information in this press release may not be announced, published, copied, reproduced or distributed, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, within or into Australia, Belarus, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, Switzerland, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, the United States (including the district of Columbia) or in any other jurisdiction where such announcement, publication or distribution of the information would not comply with applicable laws and regulations or where such actions are subject to legal restrictions or would require registration or any other action other than those required under Swedish or Maltese law, is prohibited pursuant to EU, UK or US sanctions, or otherwise in conflict with applicable rules in such jurisdiction or cannot take place without application of an exemption from such measure. Actions taken in violation of this instruction may constitute a crime against applicable securities laws and regulations.

This announcement does not identify or suggest, or purport to identify or suggest, the risks (direct or indirect) that may be associated with an investment in the new shares or granting loans to the Company. Any investment decision to acquire or subscribe for shares in connection with the Directed Share Issue or to provide loans to the Company must be made on the basis of all publicly available information relating to the Company and the Company's shares.

The information in this press release may not be forwarded or distributed to any other person and may not be reproduced at all. Any forwarding, distribution, reproduction or disclosure of this information in its entirety or in any part is prohibited. Failure to follow these instructions may result in a breach of the Securities Act or applicable laws in other jurisdictions.

This press release does not constitute an invitation to warrant, subscribe, or otherwise acquire or transfer any securities in any jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute a recommendation for any investors' decisions regarding the Directed Share Issue. Each investor or potential investor should conduct a self-examination, analysis and evaluation of the business and information described in this press release and any publicly available information. The price and value of the securities can decrease as well as increase. Achieved results do not provide guidance for future results. Neither the contents of the Company's website nor any other website accessible through hyperlinks on the Company's website are incorporated into or form part of this press release.