Klappir hf.: Financial Results for H1 2026

Revenue increased 2.5% to €1.46 million

EBITDA increased 25% to €0.63 million, with EBITDA margin reaching 43.4%

Net profit increased 34% to €0.14 million

Klappir enters the next phase of its strategy, focused on international scaling

Klappir hf. today announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2026. For more information see attached document " Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results 1H 2026"

Klappir delivered improved profitability during the first half of 2026 while continuing to invest in its technology platform and preparing for the next phase of international growth. Revenue increased by 2.5% year-on-year, while EBITDA increased by approximately 25% and the EBITDA margin expanded from 35.7% to 43.4%.





Revenue growth during the period was partly affected by Klappir's continued shift toward a partner-led model, with partners increasingly delivering consulting and professional services directly to customers. As a result, related service revenue is moving from Klappir to its partners. This is a deliberate part of Klappir's strategy to build a stronger international partner network and support more scalable long-term growth.





H1 2026 Financial Highlights

Revenue: €1.46 million, up 2.5% from H1 2025

EBITDA: €0.63 million, up 24.9%

EBITDA margin: 43.4%, compared with 35.7%

Operating profit (EBIT): €0.31 million, up 23.0%

Net profit: €0.14 million, up 34.1%

Equity ratio: 46.8% at 30 June 2026

CEO Comment

Þorsteinn Svanur Jónsson, CEO and Co-founder of Klappir:

"The first half of 2026 demonstrates the strength of the development strategy we followed in the past few years. Revenue continued to grow, while profitability improved significantly, with EBITDA increasing by 25% and the EBITDA margin reaching 43.4%.



Over the past several years, we have invested heavily in building Klappir into a scalable data infrastructure platform. We are now entering the next phase of our strategy, with a stronger focus on international growth and scaling the platform across markets. Part of this strategy was the outsourcing of special services and support functions to our partner network that, although moving service revenue outside Klappir's books, has paved the way for more scalable services in the long term.

Klappir is entering its growth phase in 2H, where resource efficiency and inter-organisational data sharing takes the forefront. The combination of high-fidelity resource data with AI will revolutionize the way companies address their impact and costs, growing financial margins in their operations and reducing impact on their environment.

The capital raise recently announced has commenced and alongside strong financial outcomes of 1H we are in a strong position to fully realize and materialize our 2030 vision,

Visit investors.klappir.com to learn more about our 2030 vision.





Strategic and Business Highlights

More than 96% of Klappir's revenue is recurring, providing a strong and predictable foundation for growth.

The Platform has more than 800 organisations across over 30 countries.

Klappir continues to expand its international partner network as part of its strategy to create a more scalable distribution and service model.

The company is expanding AI capabilities across its platform, combining harmonised resource data with AI-driven analysis to help customers identify opportunities to reduce waste, lower costs and improve resource efficiency.



About Klappir hf.

Klappir builds data infrastructure for resource efficiency. The company's software enables organisations to automatically collect, structure and enhance data relating to energy, water, waste, fuel, transport, materials and other resources.

By bringing this information into one harmonised data structure, Klappir enables organisations to identify opportunities for resource optimisation, reduce costs and waste, and provide trusted information to customers, investors, regulators and other stakeholders.

Klappir's platform has more than 800 organisations across more than 30 countries, with more than 96% recurring revenue.

Klappir hf. is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Iceland.