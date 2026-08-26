A research team in Italy has developed a novel glass-free, flexible crystalline silicon (c-Si) module architecture based on polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and roll-to-roll lamination. The researchers analyzed the effectiveness of the roll-to-roll process, cell performance before and after lamination, and the impact of cracked cells on series-connected mini-modules under different operating conditions. "The main architectural novelty lies in combining commercially mature, 150-µm interdigitated-back-contact crystalline-silicon cells with a fully glass-free PET/EVA/c-Si/EVA/PET stack manufactured ...

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