Digital-native generation becomes largest remittance sender group as Zepz reveals changing remittance behaviours

Adults aged 25-34 account for 30% of remittance senders, making them the largest age group

Women now account for 45.9% of remittance transactions, rising to 49.9% among 35-44 year-olds

One in eight senders sends money to multiple countries, while almost half of all transfers are below $50

LONDON, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A digital-native generation of adults aged 25-34 have become the largest group of remittance senders, while women now account for almost half of all transactions, according to new analysis from Zepz, the global payments group behind leading remittance brands WorldRemit and Sendwave. The findings also show that 70% of senders now support more than one recipient, reflecting increasingly complex financial responsibilities across people, households and countries.

The findings are published in More Than a Transfer: Understanding Today's Global Remitter, Zepz's first proprietary insights report. Based on the behaviour of more than 5.5 million unique senders between May 2021 and May 2026, the analysis examines how remitters' profiles, behaviours and financial lives are changing.

Younger adults and women are changing the sender profile

Adults aged 25-34 account for 30% of unique senders, making them the largest age group, followed by 35-44 year-olds at 27%. Having grown up with mobile banking and digital-first services, younger senders bring expectations shaped by speed, simplicity, flexibility and control.

Women now account for 46% of remittance transactions, with their share increasing consistently year on year since 2020. Among senders aged 35-44, women represent 50% of transactions. The difference between the average amounts sent by men and women has also more than halved over the past five years with women now sending more than men in several sending markets.

Supporting networks, not just individuals

Over two thirds (70%) of senders now transfer money to more than one recipient, up from 65% five years ago. One in eight also sends money to recipients in multiple countries, reflecting wider financial responsibilities across households and borders.

Almost half of all transfers, 45.3%, are below $50, while 94.7% are below $250. Volumes are highest during the first few days of the month and consistently peak on Fridays, showing how remittances are often built into the regular rhythm of supporting family and meeting everyday needs, such as food or travel.

Alongside these regular sending patterns, the data also points to an increase in financial planning. Nearly a quarter of all wallet balances are held for three to seven days with those holding balances for that period having higher average deposit values than those who transfer immediately. This suggests remittances are evolving from one-off transactions into a more integrated part of day-to-day financial management.

Barrie Morris, Interim CEO of Zepz, said: "For years, the remittance story has been told through transaction volumes and growth rates. What this report shows is that people aren't simply sending money across borders - they're managing increasingly complex financial lives, supporting multiple loved ones, planning ahead and balancing responsibilities across countries. As those responsibilities grow, the financial services they rely on must evolve too to give people the confidence that their money will move quickly, securely and reliably."

Download More Than a Transfer: Understanding Today's Global Remitter: https://zepz.io/wp-content/uploads/2026/08/ZEPZ-MORE-THAN-A-TRANSFER.pdf

About Zepz

Zepz is the global payments group powering leading international remittance brands WorldRemit and Sendwave to build the next generation of cross-border payments. Serving more than 9 million customers and transferring $17 billion for customers in 2025, Zepz is transforming how money moves - making it faster, safer, more convenient, and more affordable.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/digital-native-generation-becomes-largest-remittance-sender-group-as-zepz-reveals-changing-remittance-behaviours-302859800.html