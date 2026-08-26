DJ Amundi Core Global Government Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core Global Government Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (GOVG) Amundi Core Global Government Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Aug-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core Global Government Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 25-Aug-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 43.7272 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 586594 CODE: GOVG ISIN: LU2355200XXX =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2355200XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: GOVG LEI Code: 2221005BT6ROFABD6U12 Sequence No.: 441048 EQS News ID: 2388794 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 26, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)