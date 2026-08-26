DJ Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF Dist (U127) Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Aug-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 25-Aug-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 75.404 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 82404669 CODE: U127 ISIN: LU2573966XXX =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU2573966XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: U127 LEI Code: 213800EH8RDDKCSGK398 Sequence No.: 441103 EQS News ID: 2388904 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 26, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)