MachTen, Inc.: Michigan Broadband to Acquire NMU Educational Access Network, Creating Foundation for Integrated Fiber-and-Wireless Platform

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michigan Broadband Services ("MBS") today announced an agreement to acquire substantially all assets associated with the Educational Access Network ("EAN") from Northern Michigan University ("NMU").

The EAN assets include licensed 2.5 GHz Educational Broadband Service spectrum covering portions of 41 counties, Nokia AirScale radio equipment deployed across more than 70 tower sites, licensed microwave facilities and related network infrastructure.

Michigan Broadband intends to upgrade the current network from 4G LTE to 5G, expand fiber and microwave backhaul, and increase the network's speed, capacity, reliability and geographic reach. The acquisition will combine the EAN's wireless platform with Michigan Broadband's fiber network, which now spans more than 2,500 miles across northern Michigan.

As sites are upgraded, the network will support Michigan Broadband's ability to serve eligible locations within its Enhanced A-CAM and BEAD deployment areas. The combined platform is expected to significantly reduce the time and cost associated with reaching locations in certain areas.

"NMU's educational mission is inseparable from the history of this network," said Dan Miller, Chairman of Michigan Broadband and Chief Executive Officer of its parent company, MachTen, Inc. (OTC: MACT). "We are honored to become the next steward of this impressive network, and to continue providing affordable broadband across rural communities in the Upper Peninsula. Following closing, we intend to invest the capital and technical resources needed to make the network faster, stronger and more capable, while expanding access to high-quality connectivity throughout the region."

While fiber will continue to be the preferred long-term infrastructure in many business districts and higher-density areas, Michigan Broadband is working to develop a converged platform in which fiber and licensed wireless technologies work together.

As part of this convergence, Michigan Broadband expects to explore strategic wholesale partnerships that could allow the company to offer mobile voice and data alongside its fixed broadband, fiber and enterprise services. By combining Michigan Broadband's tower, fiber and licensed spectrum assets with a carrier partner's existing mobile network, such a partnership could materially reduce coverage gaps and dead zones across the Upper Peninsula. A converged mobile-and-fixed offering could ultimately give residents, businesses and institutions across the region a single local provider for connectivity across networks, while creating additional wholesale and roaming opportunities with other carriers.

Licensed fixed wireless will complement fiber construction by extending broadband outward from strategically located towers to rural roads, farms, homes and businesses that may be miles from the nearest practical fiber route.

This hybrid approach can be particularly valuable in northern Michigan, where long distances, difficult terrain, rock, wetlands, permitting requirements and low population density can make fiber construction unusually expensive and time-consuming.

"This transaction gives Michigan Broadband the tools to become a much more capable provider of data, voice, video and related communications services," said Phil Truran, President of Michigan Broadband. "Our focus will be on execution: maintaining service during the transition, improving backhaul, upgrading equipment and delivering a better customer experience at an affordable price. Over time, we believe the combination of these wireless assets with our fiber investments can deliver a substantial improvement in broadband performance across the region."

Michigan Broadband views the acquired network as an important component of northern Michigan's long-term economic and community infrastructure. Reliable broadband increasingly influences where families live, where businesses invest, how students learn and how essential services are delivered.

The modernized network is expected to support regional priorities, including education and remote learning; remote and hybrid employment; small-business development; municipal and institutional communications; emergency preparedness; tribal connectivity initiatives; and digital inclusion.

Michigan Broadband intends to work constructively with municipalities, townships, tribal communities, schools, healthcare institutions, economic-development organizations and other regional stakeholders as its modernization plans develop.

The company also recognizes that many existing tower locations were made possible by communities that believed in NMU's educational mission.

"These communities helped NMU build the network," said Dan Miller. "We want them to know that Michigan Broadband intends to be a long-term partner - one that invests, communicates openly and delivers meaningful improvements in service."

NMU students and faculty will continue to have the ability to access an EAN connection at no cost, part of Michigan Broadband's commitment to bring affordable broadband to all who need it.

In addition to continuing its partnership with NMU, Michigan Broadband intends to work with carriers, utilities, tribal governments, municipalities, healthcare systems and enterprise customers to leverage its combined spectrum, tower and fiber assets through wholesale capacity, roaming, neutral-host arrangements and joint infrastructure investment.

Transaction Details

Michigan Broadband's wholly owned subsidiary, Upper Peninsula Telephone Company ("UPTC"), has agreed to pay $21 million to Northern Michigan University for the acquired assets. The transaction is expected to be funded through a combination of federal BEAD grant proceeds awarded to UPTC and financing from the National Cooperative Services Corporation.

The Educational Access Network currently generates approximately $2.5 million in annual revenue from 7,500 subscribers.

The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, including required regulatory approvals, third-party consents and compliance with applicable federal funding-program requirements.

The parties expect to work together throughout the closing and transition process.

About Michigan Broadband Services

Michigan Broadband is a subsidiary of MachTen, Inc. (OTC: MACT), a publicly traded communications infrastructure company investing in fiber-optic networks, licensed wireless spectrum, communications towers and related digital infrastructure. Together with its affiliated companies, Michigan Broadband is building an integrated fiber-and-wireless platform designed to expand high-speed connectivity throughout Michigan's Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula.

Additional information is available at www.michbbs.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the proposed transaction; anticipated regulatory approvals and closing conditions; future investments; network modernization; the evolution from 4G LTE toward 5G technology; anticipated broadband speeds, coverage, capacity and reliability; the deployment of new tower sites; fiber and microwave backhaul improvements; strategic partnerships, including the anticipated mobility offering and wholesale, roaming and neutral-host arrangements; customer transitions; and the expected operational, financial, educational and community benefits of the transaction.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and plans and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

These risks include, among others, failure to obtain required approvals or third-party consents; changes in transaction terms or timing; technology compatibility; software and equipment availability; core-network and radio licensing requirements; tower-lease requirements; engineering conditions; construction costs and delays; the availability and terms of wholesale mobility, roaming and neutral-host arrangements; federal funding-program obligations; spectrum and regulatory requirements; customer demand; competitive conditions; and other risks affecting the communications industry.

References to 5G upgrades, faster broadband, expanded coverage and future services describe Michigan Broadband's current intentions and objectives. Actual deployment timing, speeds, coverage and service availability will depend upon engineering, regulatory, financial, operational and other considerations.

Contact: Dan Miller

Chairman and CEO

(914) 921-5193