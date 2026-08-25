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WKN: 920872 | ISIN: BE0003755692 | Ticker-Symbol: AGE
Tradegate
26.08.26 | 10:29
0,415 Euro
-3,38 % -0,015
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AGFA-GEVAERT NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AGFA-GEVAERT NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4120,42011:04
0,4120,42010:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.08.2026 19:36 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Declan Guerin appointed as CFO for the Agfa-Gevaert Group

August 25, 2026 - 7.30 PM CET
Regulated information - Contains inside information

Declan Guerin appointed as CFO for the Agfa-Gevaert Group

Mortsel, Belgium - August 25, 2026 - 7.30 p.m. CET

On October 1, 2026, Declan Guerin joins the Agfa-Gevaert Group as Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Committee. He succeeds Fiona Lam, who will leave the company on August 31, 2026.

CEO Pascal Juéry commented: "I am delighted to welcome Declan Guerin to our leadership team. With his extensive experience in capital markets, financial stewardship, restructuring, portfolio management, value creation, M&A, and transformation within complex multinational organisations, I am confident that he will make a significant contribution to our ongoing transformation journey. I would also like to sincerely thank Fiona for her commitment and valuable contributions to Agfa over the past period."

Declan Guerin (Irish/Belgian) is an experienced international finance executive with more than two decades of CFO and senior transformation experience across global industrial, engineering, logistics and capital-equipment businesses. He is a qualified Chartered Management Accountant (CIMA) and has completed executive programmes at IMD, INSEAD and Oxford Saïd. Since 2020, he has served as Group CFO of Norican Group, a global industrial group backed by Altor Equity Partners, with responsibility for Finance, IT and Legal. Previously, Declan held senior CFO and transformation roles at Rolls-Royce, Cargotec, Caterpillar and DHL. His track record includes major restructuring and cost-reduction programmes, business integrations and carve-outs, M&A transactions, capital-markets preparation and operational performance improvement.

He has extensive international experience, having lived and worked in Ireland, the UK, Belgium, the Netherlands, Finland and Denmark and led teams and operations across more than 40 countries.

Declan Guerin said: "I look forward to joining Agfa and working with Pascal and the wider Agfa team. It is great to have the opportunity to draw on my international industrial experience to support Agfa's continued development. With Antwerp now my home, joining a company with such deep roots in the region has an additional personal meaning."

About Agfa-Gevaert
The Agfa-Gevaert Group is a leading company in imaging technology, with nearly 160 years of experience. Agfa develops, manufactures and markets analog and digital systems for the healthcare sector, for the printing industry, for the green hydrogen industry and for specific industrial applications. In 2025, the Group realized a turnover of 1,086 million euro. www.agfa.com

Contact:
Viviane Dictus
Director Corporate Communications
tel. +32 0 3 444 7124
e-mail: viviane.dictus@agfa.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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