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WKN: 920872 | ISIN: BE0003755692 | Ticker-Symbol: AGE
Tradegate
26.08.26 | 10:29
0,415 Euro
-3,38 % -0,015
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AGFA-GEVAERT NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AGFA-GEVAERT NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4120,42011:04
0,4120,42010:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.08.2026 19:36 Uhr
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Kurt Decat joins Board of Directors Agfa-Gevaert NV

August 25, 2026 - 07.30 PM CET
Regulated information - Contains inside information

Kurt Decat joins Board of Directors Agfa-Gevaert NV

Mortsel, Belgium - August 25, 2026 - 7.30 p.m. CET

The Board of Directors of Agfa-Gevaert NV today announced that, at its meeting on August 25, 2026, it co-opted Mr. Kurt Decat (permanent representative of Decatvisory BV) as an independent non-executive director, effective immediately. He will also chair the company's Audit Committee. He succeeds Mr. Mark Pensaert (permanent representative of MRP Consulting BV), who had been serving in the role on an interim basis since June 3, 2026.

Kurt Decat (°1965 - Belgian) holds a Master's degree in Commercial Engineering ("handelsingenieur") and a Master of Business Administration both from the Catholic University Leuven (Belgium). He started his career as an auditor in 1988 with Coopers & Lybrand (now PWC). He subsequently built experience in finance and business management at Fedex, Minit, Domo and Corus Aluminium. In 2003, he joined Taminco (a PE-owned carve-out from UCB) as Group Chief Finance Officer and member of the Executive Committee. In 2015, he became CFO of Sibelco (a leading minerals company) and between 2022 and 2024 he was CFO at Versuni (a carve-out from Philips). In between he has been operating partner at Montagu PE.

Current Mandates

  • Independent board member at Cegeka Holding
  • Chairman of the Board of Anchr Holdings Europe

About Agfa-Gevaert
The Agfa-Gevaert Group is a leading company in imaging technology, with nearly 160 years of experience. Agfa develops, manufactures and markets analog and digital systems for the healthcare sector, for the printing industry, for the green hydrogen industry and for specific industrial applications. In 2025, the Group realized a turnover of 1,086 million euro. www.agfa.com

Contact:
Viviane Dictus
Director Corporate Communications
tel. +32 0 3 444 7124
e-mail: viviane.dictus@agfa.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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