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WKN: 813516 | ISIN: US6311031081 | Ticker-Symbol: NAQ1
Tradegate
26.08.26 | 09:09
84,40 Euro
-0,24 % -0,20
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
NASDAQ INC Chart 1 Jahr
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NASDAQ INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
84,4084,9011:05
84,4084,9011:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.08.2026 22:12 Uhr
33 Leser
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Nasdaq, Inc.: Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date August 14, 2026

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of August 14, 2026, short interest in 3,855 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 17,667,604,951 shares compared with 18,151,604,493 shares in 3,835 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of July 31, 2026. The mid-August short interest represents 2.98 days compared with 3.17 days for the prior reporting period.

Short interest in 1,656 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 4,380,876,320 shares at the end of the settlement date of August 14, 2026, compared with 4,446,250,391 shares in 1,653 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.22 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period's figure was 1.92.

In summary, short interest in all 5,511 Nasdaq securities totaled 22,048,481,271 shares at the August 14, 2026 settlement date, compared with 5,488 issues and 22,597,854,884 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 2.31 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 2.81 days for the prior reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/quotes/short-interest or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp.

Nasdaq Short Interest Days

About Nasdaq:
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com

Media Contact:
Camille Stafford
camille.stafford@nasdaq.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/62c27405-c738-4fc3-9abf-d25bc0106e8c

NDAQO


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.