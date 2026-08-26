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WKN: A3C45N | ISIN: FR0014005HJ9 | Ticker-Symbol: 7U7
Stuttgart
26.08.26 | 10:46
14,740 Euro
-7,99 % -1,280
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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OVH GROUPE SAS Chart 1 Jahr
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14,75014,82011:09
14,76014,81011:09
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.08.2026 07:06 Uhr
58 Leser
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OVHcloud announces several changes to its organization and Executive Committee

Roubaix, August 26, 2026 - OVH group, a sovereign, global player and European leader in Cloud and AI, announces several changes within its Executive Committee and continues the transformation of its go-to-market model to support the next phase of its growth.

Stéphanie Besnier, Chief Financial Officer of OVHcloud, has expressed her wish to step down from her role to pursue new opportunities outside the Group. She will remain in her role until August 31. The recruitment of her successor is underway. In the meantime, Julien Rabette, Deputy CFO of OVHcloud, will serve as interim Chief Financial Officer. The Board of Directors and the Executive Committee thank Stéphanie Besnier for her commitment and her contribution to the development of OVHcloud.

Octave Klaba, founder and Chairman and CEO of OVHcloud, states
- I would like to thank Stéphanie for these three years of close collaboration, and more particularly for the past twelve months, during which we built the five-year strategic plan and the FY27 budget, starting on September 1. The Group's refinancing is secured through 2030. Now is the time to execute! I wish Stéphanie every success for the future."

Pierre Byramjee appointed Chief Revenue Officer Digital Cloud. He will lead the development of this go-to-market segment, which supports digital native customers from Starters to Scalers, with one ambition: to accelerate their growth through a sovereign, competitive cloud that meets the specific requirements of their industry. With extensive experience in tech and digital, gained notably at Dell, Microsoft and Stripe, he joins OVHcloud's Executive Committee.

Sylvain Siou appointed VP Customer Solutions & Success, within the Corporate go-to-market.
His mission: to bring OVHcloud's technological expertise closer to the business challenges of its large accounts. He brings more than twenty years of experience in pre-sales and customer support, gained notably at VMware, Nutanix, EfficientIP and Keepit.

About OVHcloud
OVHcloud is a global player and European leader in cloud computing. For more than 25 years, the Group has been putting its technological expertise at the service of businesses, developers and public organizations, developing innovative solutions in cloud, artificial intelligence, quantum computing and next-generation infrastructure. With 46 data centers around the world, OVHcloud supports 1.7 million customers in more than 140 countries across 4 continents. Its unique integrated model enables it to offer a sovereign, sustainable, high-performing and transparent cloud, designed to meet the critical challenges of availability, resilience, security, compliance and cost control. In a world where technology is shaping our future more every day, OVHcloud upholds a strong conviction: innovation must remain open, controlled and accessible to as many people as possible. By giving organizations the means to retain control over their data and their technology choices, OVHcloud helps them innovate, build and freely deploy the digital world of tomorrow. OVHcloud, Innovation for Freedom.

OVHcloud Contacts
media.france@ovhcloud.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.