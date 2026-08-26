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WKN: A3DNV3 | ISIN: BE0974413453 | Ticker-Symbol: MT0
Stuttgart
25.08.26 | 21:55
170,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
DEME GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEME GROUP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
180,00180,6011:08
179,80180,8011:08
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.08.2026 07:06 Uhr
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DEME Group NV: Half-year results 2026: strong first half results - on track for another record year

Highlights

  • Strong first-half performance
    • Group turnover of 2.2 billion euros, up 2% from 2.1 billion euros a year ago
    • EBITDA strong at 466 million euros, representing a margin of 21.6%
    • Net profit up by 20% to 215 million euros, compared to 179 million euros in the prior-year period
  • Order book at 7.1 billion euros providing healthy visibility for future activity
  • Management now expects 2026 turnover to slightly exceed the 2025 level and EBITDA margin to stay in line with 2025
  • Strategic fleet expansion on track: Both new jack-up transport & installation vessels, Norse Wind and Norse Energi, started operations in the first half of 2026, and DEME ordered a new large trailing suction hopper dredger to further strengthen its dredging fleet

Attachment:
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/bf5c76eb-4db2-4f53-bdbe-faf35baa7ed9


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.