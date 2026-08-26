Regulated information
August 26, 2026 - 7:45 a.m. CET
Agfa-Gevaert in Q2 2026: resilient performance amid market challenges
- Group performance:
- Revenue: top line stable (-0.7% excluding currency impact), driven by silver price uplifts in film and the continued step-up in Digital Printing Solutions
- Profitability stable: adjusted EBITDA at 14 million euro - savings programs and the progress in Digital Printing Solutions offset the impact of the cloud transition in HealthCare IT and the soft market for Green Hydrogen Solutions
- Savings programs: at the end of Q2, annualized savings of 61 million euro were realized - cost base is now in line with market evolution
- Cash flow impact: negative free cash flow of minus 10 million euro in Q2, primarily due to the large transformation related cash-out
- HealthCare IT: strong positioning for growth as the market transitions to SaaS models
- Cloud transition: continuing shift to SaaS and cloud-based solutions
- 12 months rolling order intake increased by 27.5% to 192 million euro, versus 151 million euro in Q2 2025. The number of cloud-based orders continued to grow significantly
- In Q2 2026, cloud technology increased to 51% of total order intake (Q2 2025: 4%)
- Recurring revenue increased by 4% excluding currency impact, now amounting to 66% of total Q2 revenue - Total top line decreased by 9.5% excluding currency impact to 54 million euro
- Adjusted EBITDA at 5.3 million euro
- Industrial Solutions: step up in revenue and profitability in Digital Printing Solutions, Green Hydrogen Solutions impacted by unfavorable market conditions
- 10.8% top line growth excluding currency in Digital Printing Solutions - counterbalanced by market-driven 77% decrease in Green Hydrogen Solutions, which faced soft market conditions
- Segment adjusted EBITDA decreased from 3.7 million euro to 2.5 million euro due to the volume drop in Green Hydrogen Solutions
- Imaging and Chemicals: slight increase in top line, significant increase in adjusted EBITDA due to savings measures
- Revenue increased by 2.6% excluding currency impact: volume decrease counterbalanced by film price increases
- Significant increase in adjusted EBITDA to 8.9 million euro due to savings programs
Mortsel (Belgium), August 26, 2026 - 7:45 a.m. CET - Agfa-Gevaert today commented on its results in the second quarter of 2026.
"During the second quarter, we showed resilience amid challenging market conditions while continuing to advance our strategic transformation. Our savings initiatives and operational discipline are delivering tangible results, while the growing adoption of our cloud-based HealthCare IT solutions reinforces our confidence in the growth potential of the business. Together with the continued expansion of Digital Printing Solutions, these developments highlight the strength of our portfolio. We remain focused on executing our strategy, assessing our options and using all available levers to drive sustainable growth, operational efficiency and enhanced financial flexibility for the Group." Pascal Juéry, President and CEO of the Agfa-Gevaert Group
Status restructuring plans
At the end of Q2 2026, annualized savings of 61 million euro were realized. The Group is confident that its cost base is now in line with the market evolution.
Status AgfaPhoto arbitration
By Final Award of June 24, 2025, the ICC Arbitral Tribunal dismissed all claims raised by the insolvency receiver of AgfaPhoto GmbH against Agfa-Gevaert, and ordered the insolvency receiver to reimburse to Agfa-Gevaert costs in excess of 38 million euro plus interest. The Insolvency Receiver paid approximately 45 million euro to Agfa-Gevaert.
However, the Insolvency Receiver filed an annulment procedure against the Final Award before the Frankfurt Higher Regional Court. By decision of May 29, 2026, the Frankfurt Court annulled the Final Award because it found that the ICC Arbitral Tribunal violated the Insolvency Receiver's right to be heard on several counts that are all interrelated. The Frankfurt Court remitted the case back to the same ICC Arbitral Tribunal. This decision of the Frankfurt Court is neither final nor binding.
Agfa-Gevaert appealed the Frankfurt Court's decision before the German Federal Court of Justice. That appeals procedure is in its initial stage and is expected to last somewhere between 12 and 15 months.
Agfa-Gevaert will continue to vigorously defend itself in this procedure.
in million euro
|Q2 2025
|Q2 2026
|% change (excl. currency)
|H1 2025
|H1 2026
|% change (excl. currency)
|REVENUE
|HealthCare IT
|61
|54
|-10.4% (-9.5%)
|118
|105
|-10.5% (-7.3%)
|Industrial Solutions
|54
|52
|-3.4% (-1.6%)
|97
|95
|-2.7% (0.3%)
|Imaging and Chemicals
|167
|169
|1.2% (2.6%)
|308
|312
|1.1% (3.4%)
|GROUP
|281
|275
|-2.1% (-0.7%)
|523
|512
|-2.2% (0.4%)
|ADJUSTED EBITDA
|13
|14
|3.7%
|15
|25
|66.0%
|% of revenue
|4.7%
|5.0%
|2.9%
|5.0%
|Adjusted EBIT Adjusted EBIT/EBITDA with the deduction of adjustments and restructuring expenses reconciles to 'Results from operating activities'(EBIT)/EBITDA
Financial position and cash flow
Outlook
2026 outlook per segment:
The full year 2026 free cash flow is expected to be more negative than in 2025 due to last year's cash-in related to AgfaPhoto (38 million euro), the higher full year 2026 cash-outs related to the transformation and the increased silver prices.
HealthCare IT
(*) Adjusted EBIT/EBITDA with the deduction of adjustments and restructuring expenses reconciles to 'Results from operating activities'(EBIT)/EBITDA
Industrial Solutions
(*) Adjusted EBIT/EBITDA with the deduction of adjustments and restructuring expenses reconciles to 'Results from operating activities'(EBIT)/EBITDA
Segment performance
Digital Printing Solutions
Green Hydrogen Solutions
Imaging and Chemicals
(*) Adjusted EBIT/EBITDA with the deduction of adjustments and restructuring expenses reconciles to 'Results from operating activities'(EBIT)/EBITDA
Segment performance
Conference call for analysts and investors
Definitions of non-IFRS financial measures (APMs)
Contact:
The full press release and financial information is also available on the company's website: www.agfa.com.
Unaudited, consolidated figures following IFRS accounting policies.
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the quarter ending June 2025 / June 2026 (in million euro)
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the period ending June 2025 / June 2026 (in million euro)
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (in million euro)
Unaudited, consolidated figures following IFRS accounting policies.
Consolidated Statement of Net Debt (in million euro)
Unaudited, consolidated figures following IFRS accounting policies.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (in million euro)
The Group has elected to present a statement of cash flows that includes all cash flows, including both continuing and discontinued operations.
Consolidated Statement of changes in Equity (in million euro)
Reconciliation of non-IFRS information (in million euro)
(Adjusted) Free Cash Flow
Reconciliation of non-IFRS information (in million euro)
Adjusted EBIT
Working capital
Reconciliation of non-IFRS information (in million euro)
Net Financial Debt including IFRS 16
Net Financial Debt excluding IFRS 16
Evolution net financial debt excluding lease liabilities - linked with cashflow (in million euro)
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