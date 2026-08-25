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WKN: A1C8V1 | ISIN: US65487X1028 | Ticker-Symbol: 6NO
Tradegate
26.08.26 | 10:57
7,350 Euro
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7,0007,50011:08
7,2507,35010:58
PR Newswire
25.08.2026 22:30 Uhr
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Noah Holdings Limited Announces Unaudited Financial Results For The Second Quarter Of 2026

SINGAPORE, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX: 6686), a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for global Chinese high-net-worth investors, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2026.

SECOND QUARTER 2026 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net revenues for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB619.9 million (US$91.4 million), a 1.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to a decrease in one-time commissions from insurance products and lower recurring service fees, partially offset by a significant increase in performance-based income from mainland China private secondary products, and a 0.9% decrease quarter-on-quarter, primarily due to lower one-time commissions and recurring service fees, largely offset by an increase in performance-based income from mainland China products.
  • Income from operations for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB215.8 million (US$31.8 million), a 34.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to lower operating costs and expenses, including lower compensation and benefits expenses resulting from our disciplined cost control measures and a decrease in provision for credit losses.
  • Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB232.2 million (US$34.2 million), a 30.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to higher income from operations and an increase in investment income, partially offset by higher income tax expense.
  • Non-GAAP[1] net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB238.0 million (US$35.1 million), a 25.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2025.

SECOND QUARTER 2026 OPERATIONAL UPDATES

The Company reports its operational performance across six business segments - three mainland China and three international[2] - plus headquarters. The following updates provide segment-specific operating metrics and developments during the second quarter of 2026.

Group-wide Operating Metrics

  • Total number of registered clients as of June 30, 2026 was 469,987, a 1.2% increase from June 30, 2025, and a 0.2% increase from March 31, 2026.
  • Total number of active clients[3] for the second quarter of 2026 was 10,296, a 12.4% increase from the second quarter of 2025 and a 4.2% decrease from the first quarter of 2026.
  • Aggregate value of investment products distributed during the second quarter of 2026 was RMB17.1 billion (US$2.5 billion), compared with RMB17.0 billion in the second quarter of 2025 and RMB23.3 billion in the first quarter of 2026. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly attributable to lower distribution of mutual fund and private secondary products in mainland China.
  • Total assets under management as of June 30, 2026 were RMB140.9 billion (US$20.8 billion), compared with RMB145.1 billion as of June 30, 2025 and RMB140.2 billion as of March 31, 2026, mainly due to the continuous allocation and exit of mainland China private equity products.

Distribution of Investment Products

  • The aggregate value of investment products distributed, categorized by product type, is as follows:


Three months ended June 30,




2025



2026




(RMB in billions, except percentages)


Mutual fund products



9.2




54.1 %




9.1




53.2 %


Private secondary products



6.0




35.3 %




5.8




33.9 %


Private equity products



1.0




5.9 %




1.6




9.4 %


Other products[4]



0.8




4.7 %




0.6




3.5 %


All products



17.0




100.0 %




17.1




100.0 %


[1] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures are its corresponding GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation net of relevant tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

[2] For classification of the Group's business segments for the purposes of this announcement, "international" refers to business activities conducted in, or relating to, countries and regions outside Mainland China.

[3] "Active clients" for a given period refers to registered investors who purchase investment products distributed or receive services provided by us during that given period.

[4] "Other products" refers to other investment products, which includes insurance products, multi-strategies products and others.

  • The aggregate value of investment products distributed, categorized by geography, is as follows:

Type of products in mainland


Three months ended June 30,

China


2025



2026



(RMB in billions, except percentages)

Mutual fund products



5.7




65.5 %




5.5




65.5 %

Private secondary products



2.8




32.2 %




2.8




33.3 %

Other products



0.2




2.3 %




0.1




1.2 %

All products in mainland China



8.7




100.0 %




8.4




100.0 %




Three months ended June 30,

Type of international products


2025



2026



(RMB in billions, except percentages)

Mutual fund products



3.5




42.2 %




3.6




41.4 %

Private secondary products



3.2




38.6 %




3.0




34.5 %

Private equity products



1.0




12.0 %




1.6




18.4 %

Other products



0.6




7.2 %




0.5




5.7 %

All international products



8.3




100.0 %




8.7




100.0 %

Assets Under Management

  • Total assets under management, categorized by investment type, are as follows:

Investment type


As of
March 31,
2026



Growth



Allocation/
Redemption[5]



As of
June 30,
2026



(RMB billions, except percentages)

Private equity



126.0




89.8 %




1.0




0.5




126.5




89.8 %

Public securities[6]



8.4




6.0 %




1.0




0.8




8.6




6.1 %

Real estate



4.0




2.9 %




0.1




0.1




4.0




2.8 %

Multi-strategies



1.8




1.3 %




-




-




1.8




1.3 %

All Investments



140.2




100.0 %




2.1




1.4




140.9




100.0 %

  • Total assets under management, categorized by geography, are as follows:

Mainland China

Investment type


As of
March 31,
2026



Growth



Allocation/
Redemption



As of
June 30,
2026



(RMB billions, except percentages)

Private equity



92.3




94.6 %




-




0.5




91.8




94.6 %

Public securities



3.8




3.9 %




0.2




0.2




3.8




3.9 %

Real estate



0.1




0.1 %




-




-




0.1




0.1 %

Multi-strategies



1.4




1.4 %




-




-




1.4




1.4 %

All Investments



97.6




100.0 %




0.2




0.7




97.1




100.0 %


International

Investment type


As of
March 31,
2026



Growth



Allocation/
Redemption



As of
June 30,
2026



(RMB billions, except percentages)

Private equity



33.7




79.1 %




1.0




-




34.7




79.2 %

Public securities



4.6




10.8 %




0.8




0.6




4.8




11.0 %

Real estate



3.9




9.2 %




0.1




0.1




3.9




8.9 %

Multi-strategies



0.4




0.9 %




-




-




0.4




0.9 %

All Investments



42.6




100.0 %




1.9




0.7




43.8




100.0 %

[5] The asset allocation/redemption of international investment products includes the fluctuation result of foreign currencies exchange rate.

[6] The asset allocation/redemption of public securities also includes market appreciation or depreciation.

Segment Operating Metrics

Mainland China Business

Our Mainland China operations are organized into three reportable segments: mainland China public securities, mainland China asset management, and mainland China insurance. Each segment operates under a dedicated brand and serves a distinct client need in the mainland China market.

Mainland China public securities

Mainland China public securities, operating under the Noah Upright brand, is the business that distributes mutual funds and private secondary products in mainland China. This segment operates under an "online-first, offline-supported" business model, with the goal of facilitating global asset allocation through RMB-denominated products.

  • Transaction value of mutual fund products distributed in mainland China during the second quarter of 2026 was RMB5.5 billion (US$0.8 billion), compared with RMB5.7 billion in the second quarter of 2025 and RMB9.9 billion in the first quarter of 2026.
  • Transaction value of RMB-denominated private secondary products distributed in mainland China during the second quarter of 2026 was RMB2.8 billion (US$0.4 billion), unchanged from RMB2.8 billion in the second quarter of 2025 and a 48.1% decrease from RMB5.4 billion in the first quarter of 2026.
  • Number of active clients in this segment during the second quarter of 2026 was 7,052, an 18.5% increase from the second quarter of 2025.
  • Number of licensed relationship managers serving this segment was 192 as of June 30, 2026, compared with 207 as of June 30, 2025.

Mainland China asset management

Mainland China asset management, operating under the Gopher Asset Management brand, is the business that manages RMB-denominated private equity funds and private secondary products. Current focus areas include managing primary market exits on existing vintages and growing cross-border ETF products in the secondary market.

  • AUM of RMB-denominated private equity products as of June 30, 2026 was RMB91.8 billion (US$13.5 billion), compared with RMB96.5 billion as of June 30, 2025 and RMB92.3 billion as of March 31, 2026, mainly due to our continuous effort on exiting private equity products.
  • AUM of RMB-denominated public securities products as of June 30, 2026 was RMB3.8 billion (US$0.6 billion), compared with RMB5.1 billion as of June 30, 2025 and RMB3.8 billion as of March 31, 2026.
  • Net flow during the quarter: new AUM added was RMB0.2 billion (US$29.5 million) and AUM allocated/redeemed was RMB0.7 billion (US$103.2 million) during the second quarter of 2026.

Mainland China insurance

Mainland China insurance, operating under the Glory brand, is the business that distributes insurance products in mainland China, consisting mainly of life and health insurance products. The business has been undergoing a strategic shift toward a commission-only broker model and comprehensive family succession planning services. The net revenues for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB2.0 million (US$0.3 million).

International Business

Our international operations are organized into three reportable segments: international wealth management, international asset management, and international insurance and comprehensive services. The Company operates booking centers in Hong Kong, Singapore and key U.S. markets including New York, Los Angeles and Silicon Valley.

International wealth management

International wealth management, operating under the ARK Wealth Management brand, is the business that provides offline and online wealth management services to global Chinese high-net-worth investors outside mainland China. Currently we are dedicated to providing comprehensive services using our booking centers in Hong Kong and Singapore.

  • Number of international registered clients as of June 30, 2026 was 21,059, an 11.0% increase from June 30, 2025 and a 3.4% increase from March 31, 2026.
  • Number of international active clients who transacted with us during the second quarter of 2026 was 3,494, a 4.3% decrease from the second quarter of 2025 and an 8.5% increase from the first quarter of 2026.
  • Transaction value of international investment products distributed during the second quarter of 2026 was RMB8.7 billion (US$1.3 billion), compared with RMB8.3 billion in the second quarter of 2025 and RMB8.0 billion in the first quarter of 2026.
  • International AUA (assets under advisory, including distributed products, but excluding AUA associated with our online securities services) as of June 30, 2026 was RMB66.3 billion (US$9.8 billion), compared with RMB66.1 billion as of March 31, 2026 and RMB65.2 billion as of June 30, 2025. In addition, AUA associated with our online securities services, which is not included in the International AUA figures presented above, was RMB2.8 billion (US$0.4 billion) as of June 30, 2026, compared with RMB2.8 billion as of March 31, 2026 and RMB2.6 billion as of June 30, 2025.
  • Number of international relationship managers working under this segment was 56 as of June 30, 2026, compared with 107 as of June 30, 2025 and 89 as of March 31, 2026.
  • AI technology initiatives: In Singapore, we pioneered the "AI + Wealth Management" department, and have seen a 140.0% growth in AUA from June 30, 2025 to June 30, 2026.

International asset management

International asset management, operating under the Olive Asset Management brand, is the business that manages USD-denominated private equity funds and private secondary products, with a dedicated U.S. product center and partnerships with top-tier global managers across structured products and hedge funds. We are building our offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan and key U.S. markets, including New York and Silicon Valley.

  • Actively managed international AUM as of June 30, 2026 was RMB43.8 billion (US$6.5 billion), compared with RMB42.6 billion as of March 31, 2026 and RMB41.4 billion as of June 30, 2025.
  • Number of relationship managers working under this segment was 41 as of June 30, 2026, compared with 45 as of June 30, 2025 and 43 as of March 31, 2026.

International insurance and comprehensive services

International insurance and comprehensive services, operating under the Glory Family Heritage brand, is the business that provides comprehensive international services such as insurance distribution, trust services and other family office-style services. With offices in Hong Kong, Singapore and Los Angeles, we provide global coverage to clients.

  • Number of active clients in this segment during the second quarter of 2026 was 58, compared with 186 during the second quarter of 2025 and 79 during the first quarter of 2026.
  • Number of clients receiving comprehensive services was 714 as of June 30, 2026, compared with 717 as of June 30, 2025.

Headquarters

Headquarters reflects revenue generated from corporate operations at the Company's headquarters in Singapore and office in Shanghai, as well as administrative costs and expenses that are not directly allocated to the aforementioned six business segments, including investments in platform-wide technology, AI infrastructure and corporate functions.

Ms. Jingbo Wang, co-founder and chairlady of Noah, commented: "Entering 2026, the global macroeconomic landscape has become increasingly complex, marked by rapid policy shifts across jurisdictions and heightened geopolitical tensions. Yet, amidst these uncertainties lie significant opportunities. For Chinese high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), the need for professional, globalized, and resilient wealth management has never been more critical.

Our forward-looking global deployment and newly optimized cost structure firmly position Noah to navigate these dynamics, ensuring sustainable and high-quality growth for the long term. In the first half of 2026, our proactive multi-market strategy-anchored by our booking centers in major financial centers and robust infrastructure-has enabled us to serve as a trusted partner for our clients in safeguarding and growing their wealth across market cycles.

Looking ahead, we remain committed to enhancing our global capabilities, maintaining disciplined risk management, and leveraging technology to create lasting value for our clients and shareholders."

SECOND QUARTER 2026 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Net Revenues

Net revenues for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB619.9 million (US$91.4 million), a 1.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to a decrease in one-time commissions from insurance products and lower recurring service fees, partially offset by an increase in performance-based income from mainland China private secondary products.

Net revenues[7] under the segmentation are as follows:

(RMB millions,

except percentages)


Q2 2025



Q2 2026



YoY Change

Mainland China public securities



131.8




206.5




56.7 %

Mainland China asset management



177.1




165.4




(6.6 %)

Mainland China insurance



7.2




2.0




(71.7 %)

International wealth management



129.4




88.9




(31.3 %)

International asset management



108.3




106.4




(1.8 %)

International insurance and comprehensive services



59.0




40.7




(31.1 %)

Headquarters



16.7




10.0




(40.0 %)

Total net revenues



629.5




619.9




(1.5 %)

  • Net revenues for mainland China public securities for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB206.5 million (US$30.4 million), a 56.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to an increase in performance-based income generated from the distribution of Mainland China private secondary products.
  • Net revenues for mainland China asset management for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB165.4 million (US$24.4 million), a 6.6% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to a decrease in recurring service fees from private equity products, partially offset by an increase in performance-based income.
  • Net revenues for mainland China insurance for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB2.0 million (US$0.3 million), a 71.7% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025, mainly due to a decrease in distribution of insurance products.
  • Net revenues for international wealth management for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB88.9 million (US$13.1 million), a 31.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025, mainly due to a decrease in one-time commissions from the distribution of International products.
  • Net revenues for international asset management for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB106.4 million (US$15.7 million), a 1.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025.
  • Net revenues for international insurance and comprehensive services for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB40.7 million (US$6.0 million), a 31.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025, mainly due to a decrease in one-time commissions from insurance products.
  • Net revenues for headquarters for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB10.0 million (US$1.5 million), a 40.0% decrease from RMB16.7 million for the corresponding period in 2025.

[7] The business segments now referred to as "mainland China public securities," "mainland China asset management," "mainland China insurance," "international wealth management," "international asset management" and "international insurance and comprehensive services" were previously referred to as "domestic public securities," "domestic asset management," "domestic insurance," "overseas wealth management," "overseas asset management" and "overseas insurance and comprehensive services," respectively. These are changes in segment names only and do not involve any material change in the nature or scope of the underlying business activities included in the respective segments. Accordingly, the financial and operating information presented under the renamed segments remains comparable to the corresponding information previously presented under the former segment names.

Operating Costs and Expenses

Operating costs and expenses for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB404.1 million (US$59.5 million), a 13.7% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025. Operating costs and expenses for the second quarter of 2026 primarily consisted of (i) compensation and benefits of RMB260.1 million (US$38.3 million); (ii) selling expenses of RMB56.1 million (US$8.3 million); (iii) general and administrative expenses of RMB74.8 million (US$11.0 million); (iv) provision for credit losses of RMB7.7 million (US$1.1 million); (v) other operating expenses of RMB22.5 million (US$3.3 million); and (vi) income gained from government subsidies of RMB17.1 million (US$2.5 million).

  • Operating costs and expenses for mainland China public securities for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB27.9 million (US$4.1 million), a 16.6% increase from the corresponding period in 2025, mainly due to a decrease in government subsidies.
  • Operating costs and expenses for mainland China asset management for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB22.7 million (US$3.3 million), a 3.1% increase from the corresponding period in 2025.
  • Operating costs and expenses for mainland China insurance for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB5.6 million (US$0.8 million), a 62.0% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025. The change was consistent with the decline in revenue from mainland China insurance business.
  • Operating costs and expenses for international wealth management for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB92.2 million (US$13.6 million), a 9.2% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to a decrease in relationship manager compensation in line with the revenue decline.
  • Operating costs and expenses for international asset management for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB44.7 million (US$6.6 million), a 25.5% increase from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to higher compensation and benefits associated with international asset management business expansion.
  • Operating costs and expenses for international insurance and comprehensive services for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB26.6 million (US$3.9 million), a 9.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025, mainly due to lower compensation and benefits.
  • Operating costs and expenses for headquarters for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB184.3 million (US$27.2 million), a 23.6% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to a decrease in provision for credit losses related to the suspended lending business.

Income (Loss) from Operations

Income (loss) from operations under the segmentation is as follows:

(RMB millions,

except percentages)


Q2 2025



Q2 2026



YoY Change

Mainland China public securities



107.8




178.6




65.5 %

Mainland China asset management



155.1




142.7




(8.0 %)

Mainland China insurance



(7.6)




(3.6)




(52.8 %)

International wealth management



27.8




(3.3)




N.A.

International asset management



72.6




61.6




(15.2 %)

International insurance and comprehensive services



29.8




14.1




(52.7 %)

Headquarters



(224.5)




(174.3)




(22.4 %)

Total income from operations



161.0




215.8




34.0 %

  • Income from operations for mainland China public securities for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB178.6 million (US$26.3 million), a 65.5% increase from the corresponding period in 2025.
  • Income from operations for mainland China asset management for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB142.7 million (US$21.0 million), an 8.0% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025.
  • Loss from operations for mainland China insurance for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB3.6 million (US$0.5 million), a 52.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025, reflecting a narrower loss.
  • Loss from operations for international wealth management for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB3.3 million (US$0.5 million), compared with income from operations of RMB27.8 million in the corresponding period in 2025.
  • Income from operations for international asset management for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB61.6 million (US$9.1 million), a 15.2% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025.
  • Income from operations for international insurance and comprehensive services for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB14.1 million (US$2.1 million), a 52.7% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025.
  • Loss from operations for headquarters for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB174.3 million (US$25.7 million), a 22.4% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to a decrease in provision for credit losses related to the suspended lending business and lower compensation and benefits expenses resulting from disciplined cost control measures.

Operating Margin

Operating margin for the second quarter of 2026 was 34.8%, compared with 25.6% for the corresponding period in 2025.

Interest Income

Interest income for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB30.4 million (US$4.5 million), a 9.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025.

Investment Income (Loss)

Investment income for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB41.8 million (US$6.2 million), compared with an investment loss of RMB13.9 million in the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to gains resulting from fair value changes in certain equity securities.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB89.9 million (US$13.3 million), a 41.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2025.

Net Income

  • Net income for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB236.9 million (US$34.9 million), a 32.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2025.
  • Net margin for the second quarter of 2026 was 38.2%, compared with 28.4% for the corresponding period in 2025.
  • Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB232.2 million (US$34.2 million), a 30.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2025.
  • Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2026 was 37.5%, compared with 28.4% for the corresponding period in 2025.
  • Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per basic and diluted ADS for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB3.40 (US$0.50) and RMB3.37 (US$0.50), respectively, compared with RMB2.56 and RMB2.54, respectively, for the corresponding period in 2025.

Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Noah Shareholders

  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB238.0 million (US$35.1 million), a 25.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2025.
  • Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2026 was 38.4%, compared with 30.0% for the corresponding period in 2025.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders per diluted ADS for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB3.46 (US$0.51), compared with RMB2.69 for the corresponding period in 2025.

BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW

As of June 30, 2026, the Company had RMB4,322.7 million (US$637.1 million) in cash and cash equivalents, compared with RMB4,280.7 million as of March 31, 2026 and RMB3,821.8 million as of June 30, 2025.

Net cash outflow from the Company's operating activities during the second quarter of 2026 was RMB15.0 million (US$2.2 million), compared with a net cash inflow of RMB27.6 million in the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to an increase in amounts due from related parties and payments of accrued payroll and welfare expenses.

Net cash inflow from the Company's investing activities during the second quarter of 2026 was RMB108.8 million (US$16.0 million), compared with a net cash outflow of RMB171.7 million in the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to redemptions of held-to-maturity investments.

Net cash outflow from the Company's financing activities during the second quarter of 2026 was RMB14.7 million (US$2.2 million), compared with RMB71.5 million in the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to a decrease in share repurchases.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Company's senior management will host an earnings conference call to discuss its Q2 2026 Results and recent business activities. Details of the conference call are as follows:

Dial-in details:

Conference title:

Noah Holdings Second Quarter and Half Year 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Date/Time:

Tuesday, August 25, 2026 at 8:00 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time

Wednesday, August 26, 2026 at 8:00 a.m., Hong Kong Time

Dial in:


- Hong Kong Toll Free:

800-963976

- United States Toll Free:

1-888-317-6003

- Mainland China Local Toll:

+86-4001-206115

- International Toll:

1-412-317-6061

Participant Password:

4116275

A telephone replay will be available starting approximately one hour after the end of the conference until August 31, 2026 at 1-855-669-9658 (US Toll Free) and 1-412-317-0088 (International Toll) with the access code 8252319.

DISCUSSION ON NON-GAAP MEASURES

In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company's earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation and net of tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The financial results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be prepared differently from and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

When evaluating the Company's operating performance in the periods presented, management reviewed the foregoing non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders and per diluted ADS and non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders to supplement U.S. GAAP financial data. As such, the Company's management believes that the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its results of operations in a manner consistent with that used by management.

ABOUT NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX: 6686) is a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for global Chinese high-net-worth investors. Noah's American depositary shares, or ADSs, are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NOAH," and its shares are listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "6686." One ADS represents five ordinary shares, par value $0.00005 per share.

In the first half of 2026, Noah distributed RMB40.4 billion (US$6.0 billion) of investment products. Through Gopher Asset Management and Olive Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of RMB140.9 billion (US$20.8 billion) as of June 30, 2026.

Founded in 2005, the firm pioneered a business model combining wealth management and asset management and has continued to build its international platform over the years. As of June 30, 2026, Noah had 469,987 registered clients. The Company reports its operations under six business segments - Mainland China public securities (Noah Upright), Mainland China asset management (Gopher Asset Management), Mainland China insurance (Glory), International wealth management (ARK Wealth Management), International asset management (Olive Asset Management), and International insurance and comprehensive services (Glory Family Heritage) - plus headquarters. As of June 30, 2026, Noah had established branches and service capabilities across mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, and key U.S. markets, including New York, Los Angeles, and Silicon Valley, reflecting its international operating footprint.

For more information, please visit Noah's investor relations website at ir.noahgroup.com.

FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION

In this announcement, the unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2026 are stated in RMB. This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB6.7851 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for June 30, 2026 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Noah may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in announcements, circulars or other publications made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Noah's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements include, but are not limited to, estimates regarding the sufficiency of Noah's cash and cash equivalents and liquidity risk. A number of factors could cause Noah's actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: its goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the wealth management and asset management market in China and internationally; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of the products it distributes; investment risks associated with investment products distributed to Noah's investors, including the risk of default by counterparties or loss of value due to market or business conditions or misconduct by counterparties; its expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with key clients; relevant government policies and regulations relating to its industries; its ability to attract and retain qualified employees; its ability to stay abreast of market trends and technological advances; its plans to invest in research and development to enhance its product choices and service offerings; competition in its industries in China and internationally; general economic and business conditions in China; and its ability to effectively protect its intellectual property rights and not to infringe on the intellectual property rights of others. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Noah's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Noah does not undertake any obligation to update any such information, including forward-looking statements, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under the applicable law.

-- FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL TABLES FOLLOW --

Noah Holdings Limited

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)




As of



March 31,
2026



June 30,
2026



June 30,
2026



RMB'000



RMB'000



USD'000

Assets












Current assets:












Cash and cash equivalents



4,280,733




4,322,663




637,082

Restricted cash



11,247




10,183




1,501

Short-term investments



833,752




711,704




104,892

Accounts receivable, net



334,686




323,537




47,683

Amounts due from related parties



680,951




826,165




121,762

Loans receivable, net



111,690




133,506




19,676

Other current assets



211,822




248,491




36,623

Total current assets



6,464,881




6,576,249




969,219

Long-term investments, net



1,160,937




1,051,622




154,990

Investment in affiliates



1,142,706




1,157,714




170,626

Property and equipment, net



2,325,755




2,299,705




338,935

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net



92,047




97,419




14,358

Deferred tax assets



310,049




315,333




46,474

Other non-current assets



115,565




138,862




20,466

Total Assets



11,611,940




11,636,904




1,715,068

Liabilities and Equity












Current liabilities:












Accrued payroll and welfare expenses



404,475




285,789




42,120

Income tax payable



146,668




101,738




14,994

Deferred revenues



58,961




63,086




9,298

Dividend payable



-




612,000




90,198

Contingent liabilities



504,920




454,531




66,990

Other current liabilities



244,855




306,986




45,244

Total current liabilities



1,359,879




1,824,130




268,844

Deferred tax liabilities



261,653




259,678




38,272

Operating lease liabilities, non-current



52,475




51,022




7,520

Other non-current liabilities



6,936




13,111




1,932

Total Liabilities



1,680,943




2,147,941




316,568

Equity



9,930,997




9,488,963




1,398,500

Total Liabilities and Equity



11,611,940




11,636,904




1,715,068

Noah Holdings Limited

Condensed Consolidated Income Statements

(unaudited)




Three months ended



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,






2025



2026



2026



Change



RMB'000



RMB'000



USD'000




Revenues:












Revenues from others:
















One-time commissions



154,467




86,680




12,775




(43.9 %)

Recurring service fees



162,047




155,902




22,977




(3.8 %)

Performance-based income



13,892




96,578




14,234




595.2 %

Other service fees



48,736




35,716




5,264




(26.7 %)

Total revenues from others



379,142




374,876




55,250




(1.1 %)

Revenues from funds Gopher/Olive manages:
















One-time commissions



1,431




632




93




(55.8 %)

Recurring service fees



244,753




207,584




30,594




(15.2 %)

Performance-based income



9,301




42,788




6,306




360.0 %

Total revenues from funds Gopher/Olive manages



255,485




251,004




36,993




(1.8 %)

Total revenues



634,627




625,880




92,243




(1.4 %)

Less: VAT related surcharges



(5,126)




(5,981)




(881)




16.7 %

Net revenues



629,501




619,899




91,362




(1.5 %)

Operating costs and expenses:
















Compensation and benefits
















Relationship manager compensation



(123,716)




(99,446)




(14,657)




(19.6 %)

Other compensations



(175,551)




(160,661)




(23,680)




(8.5 %)

Total compensation and benefits



(299,267)




(260,107)




(38,337)




(13.1 %)

Selling expenses



(62,311)




(56,082)




(8,265)




(10.0 %)

General and administrative expenses



(71,196)




(74,849)




(11,031)




5.1 %

Provision for credit losses



(41,228)




(7,669)




(1,130)




(81.4 %)

Other operating expenses



(8,576)




(22,530)




(3,321)




162.7 %

Government subsidies



14,103




17,143




2,527




21.6 %

Total operating costs and expenses



(468,475)




(404,094)




(59,557)




(13.7 %)

Income from operations



161,026




215,805




31,805




34.0 %

Other income:
















Interest income



33,505




30,447




4,487




(9.1 %)

Investment (loss) income



(13,938)




41,800




6,161




N.A.

Reversal of contingent litigation expenses



-




7,682




1,132




N.A.

Other income (expense)



14,391




(23,843)




(3,514)




N.A.

Total other income



33,958




56,086




8,266




65.2 %

Income before taxes and income from equity in affiliates



194,984




271,891




40,071




39.4 %

Income tax expense



(63,690)




(89,944)




(13,256)




41.2 %

Income from equity in affiliates



47,243




54,917




8,094




16.2 %

Net income



178,537




236,864




34,909




32.7 %

Less: net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling

interests



(39)




4,681




690




N.A.

Net income attributable to Noah shareholders



178,576




232,183




34,219




30.0 %

















Income per ADS, basic



2.56




3.40




0.50




32.8 %

Income per ADS, diluted



2.54




3.37




0.50




32.7 %

Margin analysis:
















Operating margin



25.6 %




34.8 %




34.8 %





Net margin



28.4 %




38.2 %




38.2 %





Weighted average ADS equivalent [1]:
















Basic



69,778,574




68,339,431




68,339,431





Diluted



70,174,751




68,802,162




68,802,162





ADS equivalent outstanding at end of period



65,830,895




68,329,861




68,329,861






[1] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Five ordinary shares represent one ADS.

Noah Holdings Limited

Condensed Consolidated Income Statements

(unaudited)




Six months ended



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,






2025



2026



2026



Change



RMB'000



RMB'000



USD'000




Revenues:












Revenues from others:
















One-time commissions



309,458




199,745




29,439




(35.5 %)

Recurring service fees



313,643




303,427




44,720




(3.3 %)

Performance-based income



27,878




177,163




26,111




535.5 %

Other service fees



85,599




69,594




10,257




(18.7 %)

Total revenues from others



736,578




749,929




110,527




1.8 %

Revenues from funds Gopher/Olive manages:
















One-time commissions



5,181




1,823




269




(64.8 %)

Recurring service fees



489,133




442,178




65,169




(9.6 %)

Performance-based income



23,830




62,862




9,265




163.8 %

Total revenues from funds Gopher/Olive manages



518,144




506,863




74,703




(2.2 %)

Total revenues



1,254,722




1,256,792




185,230




0.2 %

Less: VAT related surcharges



(10,627)




(11,142)




(1,642)




4.8 %

Net revenues



1,244,095




1,245,650




183,588




0.1 %

Operating costs and expenses:
















Compensation and benefits
















Relationship manager compensation



(246,284)




(201,908)




(29,758)




(18.0 %)

Other compensations



(356,878)




(324,941)




(47,890)




(8.9 %)

Total compensation and benefits



(603,162)




(526,849)




(77,648)




(12.7 %)

Selling expenses



(113,383)




(92,289)




(13,602)




(18.6 %)

General and administrative expenses



(135,637)




(141,684)




(20,882)




4.5 %

Provision for credit losses



(44,038)




(10,839)




(1,597)




(75.4 %)

Other operating expenses



(24,275)




(39,104)




(5,763)




61.1 %

Government subsidies



23,434




17,358




2,558




(25.9 %)

Total operating costs and expenses



(897,061)




(793,407)




(116,934)




(11.6 %)

Income from operations



347,034




452,243




66,654




30.3 %

Other income:
















Interest income



66,306




62,495




9,211




(5.7 %)

Investment (loss) income



(7,668)




39,789




5,864




N.A.

Reversal of contingent litigation expenses



343




4,952




730




1343.7 %

Other income (expense)



10,967




(32,371)




(4,771)




N.A.

Total other income



69,948




74,865




11,034




7.0 %

Income before taxes and income from equity in affiliates



416,982




527,108




77,688




26.4 %

Income tax expense



(124,295)




(156,604)




(23,081)




26.0 %

Income (loss) from equity in affiliates



35,669




(10,426)




(1,537)




N.A.

Net income



328,356




360,078




53,070




9.7 %

Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests



816




3,180




469




289.7 %

Net income attributable to Noah shareholders



327,540




356,898




52,601




9.0 %

















Income per ADS, basic



4.69




5.20




0.77




10.9 %

Income per ADS, diluted



4.65




5.15




0.76




10.8 %

Margin analysis:
















Operating margin



27.9 %




36.3 %




36.3 %





Net margin



26.4 %




28.9 %




28.9 %





Weighted average ADS equivalent [1]:
















Basic



69,856,207




68,686,576




68,686,576





Diluted



70,387,492




69,311,742




69,311,742





ADS equivalent outstanding at end of period



65,830,895




68,329,861




68,329,861






[1] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Five ordinary shares represent one ADS.

Noah Holdings Limited

Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements

(unaudited)




Three months ended






June 30,



June 30,



June 30,






2025



2026



2026



Change



RMB'000



RMB'000



USD'000




Net income



178,537




236,864




34,909




32.7 %

Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax:
















Foreign currency translation adjustments



(64,764)




(59,540)




(8,775)




(8.1 %)

Fair value fluctuation of available-for-sale

investments (after tax)



236




121




18




(48.7 %)

Comprehensive income



114,009




177,445




26,152




55.6 %

Less: Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to

non-controlling interests



(401)




5,048




744




N.A.

Comprehensive income attributable to Noah

shareholders



114,410




172,397




25,408




50.7 %

Noah Holdings Limited

Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements

(unaudited)




Six months ended






June 30,



June 30,



June 30,






2025



2026



2026



Change



RMB'000



RMB'000



USD'000




Net income



328,356




360,078




53,070




9.7 %

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:
















Foreign currency translation adjustments



(87,598)




(117,904)




(17,377)




34.6 %

Fair value fluctuation of available-for-sale

investments (after tax)



469




354




52




(24.5 %)

Comprehensive income



241,227




242,528




35,745




0.5 %

Less: Comprehensive income attributable to non-

controlling interests



509




3,627




535




612.6 %

Comprehensive income attributable to Noah

shareholders



240,718




238,901




35,210




(0.8 %)

Noah Holdings Limited

Segment Condensed Income Statements

(unaudited)




Three months ended June 30, 2026



Mainland China public
securities



Mainland China

asset
management



Mainland China
insurance



International

wealth
management



International asset
management



International insurance
and comprehensive
services



Headquarters



Total



RMB'000



RMB'000



RMB'000



RMB'000



RMB'000



RMB'000



RMB'000



RMB'000

Revenues:
































Revenues from others
































One-time commissions



11,777




201




2,032




40,020




8,763




23,887




-




86,680

Recurring service fees



91,332




29,342




-




15,000




20,228




-




-




155,902

Performance-based income



95,716




861




-




-




1




-




-




96,578

Other service fees



-




-




-




4,549




-




16,794




14,373




35,716

Total revenues from others



198,825




30,404




2,032




59,569




28,992




40,681




14,373




374,876

Revenues from funds Gopher/Olive

manages
































One-time commissions



632




-




-




-




-




-




-




632

Recurring service fees



8,049




101,616




-




29,376




68,543




-




-




207,584

Performance-based income



366




33,600




-




-




8,822




-




-




42,788

Total revenues from funds Gopher/Olive

manages



9,047




135,216




-




29,376




77,365




-




-




251,004

Total revenues



207,872




165,620




2,032




88,945




106,357




40,681




14,373




625,880

Less: VAT related surcharges



(1,426)




(181)




(7)




-




-




-




(4,367)




(5,981)

Net revenues



206,446




165,439




2,025




88,945




106,357




40,681




10,006




619,899

Operating costs and expenses:
































Compensation and benefits
Relationship manager compensation



(26,742)




(5,621)




(520)




(53,007)




(10,933)




(2,622)




(1)




(99,446)

Other compensations



(4,547)




(15,204)




(2,540)




(22,846)




(22,569)




(10,184)




(82,771)




(160,661)

Total compensation and benefits



(31,289)




(20,825)




(3,060)




(75,853)




(33,502)




(12,806)




(82,772)




(260,107)

Selling expenses



(2,627)




(1,575)




(76)




(14,093)




(9,501)




(2,275)




(25,935)




(56,082)

General and administrative expenses



(56)




(2,156)




(2,481)




(1,044)




(1,541)




(951)




(66,620)




(74,849)

Provision for credit losses



-




-




-




-




-




(813)




(6,856)




(7,669)

Other operating expenses



(422)




(2,753)




-




(1,252)




(205)




(9,782)




(8,116)




(22,530)

Government subsidies



6,500




4,608




-




-




-




21




6,014




17,143

Total operating costs and expenses



(27,894)




(22,701)




(5,617)




(92,242)




(44,749)




(26,606)




(184,285)




(404,094)

Income (loss) from operations



178,552




142,738




(3,592)




(3,297)




61,608




14,075




(174,279)




215,805

Noah Holdings Limited

Segment Condensed Income Statements

(unaudited)




Three months ended June 30, 2025



Mainland China

public
securities



Mainland China

asset
management



Mainland China
insurance



International

wealth
management



International asset
management



International insurance
and comprehensive
services



Headquarters



Total



RMB'000



RMB'000



RMB'000



RMB'000



RMB'000



RMB'000



RMB'000



RMB'000

Revenues:
































Revenues from others
































One-time commissions



16,884




125




7,199




70,715




8,662




50,882




-




154,467

Recurring service fees



85,443




43,427




-




9,954




23,223




-




-




162,047

Performance-based income



13,889




-




-




-




3




-




-




13,892

Other service fees



-




-




-




19,088




-




8,180




21,468




48,736

Total revenues from others



116,216




43,552




7,199




99,757




31,888




59,062




21,468




379,142

Revenues from funds Gopher/Olive

manages
































One-time commissions



1,243




188




-




-




-




-




-




1,431

Recurring service fees



13,886




132,139




-




29,618




69,110




-




-




244,753

Performance-based income



722




1,308




-




-




7,271




-




-




9,301

Total revenues from funds Gopher/Olive

manages



15,851




133,635




-




29,618




76,381




-




-




255,485

Total revenues



132,067




177,187




7,199




129,375




108,269




59,062




21,468




634,627

Less: VAT related surcharges



(281)




(30)




(35)




-




-




-




(4,780)




(5,126)

Net revenues



131,786




177,157




7,164




129,375




108,269




59,062




16,688




629,501

Operating costs and expenses:
































Compensation and benefits
Relationship manager compensation



(26,417)




(10,746)




(3,914)




(62,873)




(13,763)




(6,003)




-




(123,716)

Other compensations



(6,671)




(16,209)




(7,722)




(20,830)




(12,476)




(12,540)




(99,103)




(175,551)

Total compensation and benefits



(33,088)




(26,955)




(11,636)




(83,703)




(26,239)




(18,543)




(99,103)




(299,267)

Selling expenses



(2,200)




(1,807)




(782)




(15,888)




(8,698)




(2,713)




(30,223)




(62,311)

General and administrative expenses



(53)




(1,735)




(2,358)




(2,010)




(731)




(1,576)




(62,733)




(71,196)

(Reversal of) provision for credit losses



119




77




-




-




-




1,710




(43,134)




(41,228)

Other operating expenses



(632)




8,067




-




-




-




(8,174)




(7,837)




(8,576)

Government subsidies



11,931




327




-




-




11




22




1,812




14,103

Total operating costs and expenses



(23,923)




(22,026)




(14,776)




(101,601)




(35,657)




(29,274)




(241,218)




(468,475)

Income (loss) from operations



107,863




155,131




(7,612)




27,774




72,612




29,788




(224,530)




161,026

Noah Holdings Limited

Supplemental Revenue Information by Geography

(unaudited)




Three months ended






June 30,
2025



June 30,
2026



Change



(in thousands of RMB, except percentages)

Revenues:












Mainland China



337,921




389,897




15.4 %

Hong Kong



231,608




172,922




(25.3 %)

Others



65,098




63,061




(3.1 %)

Total revenues



634,627




625,880




(1.4 %)

Noah Holdings Limited

Supplemental Business Information by Product Types

(unaudited)




Three months ended






June 30,
2025



June 30,
2026



Change



(in thousands of RMB, except percentages)

Mainland China:












Public securities products [1]



132,068




207,872




57.4 %

Private equity products



176,876




165,620




(6.4 %)

Insurance products



7,199




2,032




(71.8 %)

Others



21,778




14,373




(34.0 %)

Subtotal



337,921




389,897




15.4 %













International:












Investment products [2]



160,393




164,626




2.6 %

Insurance products



101,387




43,461




(57.1 %)

Online business [3]



10,459




10,097




(3.5 %)

Others



24,467




17,799




(27.3 %)

Subtotal



296,706




235,983




(20.5 %)

Total revenues



634,627




625,880




(1.4 %)



[1] Includes mutual funds and private secondary products.

[2] Includes non-money market mutual fund products, discretionary products, private secondary products, private equity products, real estate

products and private credit products.

[3] Includes money market mutual fund products, securities brokerage business.

Noah Holdings Limited

Supplemental Operational Information

(unaudited)






As of






June 30,
2025



June 30,
2026



Change

Number of registered clients



464,631




469,987




1.2 %





Three months ended






June 30,
2025



June 30,
2026



Change



(in millions of RMB, except number of active clients and
percentages)

Number of active clients



9,160




10,296




12.4 %

Transaction value:












Private equity products



1,000




1,620




62.0 %

Private secondary products



5,975




5,806




(2.8 %)

Mutual fund products



9,264




9,122




(1.5 %)

Other products



736




619




(15.9 %)

Total transaction value



16,975




17,167




1.1 %

Noah Holdings Limited

Supplemental Information of International Business

(unaudited)




Three months ended






June 30,
2025



June 30,
2026



Change

Net Revenues from International (RMB, million)



296.7




236.0




(20.5 %)

Number of International Registered Clients



18,967




21,059




11.0 %

Number of International Active Clients



3,650




3,494




(4.3 %)

Transaction Value of International Investment Products (RMB, billion)



8.3




8.7




4.8 %

Number of International Relationship Managers



152




97




(36.2 %)

International Assets Under Management (RMB, billion)



41.4




43.8




5.8 %

International Assets Under Advisory (RMB, billion)



65.2




66.3




1.8 %

Noah Holdings Limited

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results

(In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages)

(unaudited)




Three months ended






June 30,



June 30,






2025



2026



Change



RMB'000



RMB'000




Net income attributable to Noah shareholders



178,576




232,183




30.0 %

Adjustment for share-based compensation



13,008




7,242




(44.3 %)

Less: tax effect of adjustments



2,602




1,404




(46.0 %)

Adjusted net income attributable to Noah shareholders (non-GAAP)



188,982




238,021




25.9 %













Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders



28.4 %




37.5 %





Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders



30.0 %




38.4 %

















Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS, diluted



2.54




3.37




32.7 %

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS, diluted



2.69




3.46




28.6 %

Noah Holdings Limited

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results

(In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages)

(unaudited)




Six months ended






June 30,



June 30,






2025



2026



Change



RMB'000



RMB'000




Net income attributable to Noah shareholders



327,540




356,898




9.0 %

Adjustment for share-based compensation



37,788




18,591




(50.8 %)

Less: tax effect of adjustments



7,558




3,604




(52.3 %)

Adjusted net income attributable to Noah shareholders (non-GAAP)



357,770




371,885




3.9 %













Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders



26.3 %




28.7 %





Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders



28.8 %




29.9 %

















Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS, diluted



4.65




5.15




10.8 %

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS, diluted



5.08




5.37




5.7 %

SOURCE Noah Holdings Limited

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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