Noah Holdings Limited Announces Unaudited Financial Results For The Second Quarter Of 2026

SINGAPORE, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX: 6686), a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for global Chinese high-net-worth investors, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2026.

SECOND QUARTER 2026 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net revenues for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB619.9 million (US$91.4 million), a 1.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to a decrease in one-time commissions from insurance products and lower recurring service fees, partially offset by a significant increase in performance-based income from mainland China private secondary products, and a 0.9% decrease quarter-on-quarter, primarily due to lower one-time commissions and recurring service fees, largely offset by an increase in performance-based income from mainland China products.

for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB619.9 million (US$91.4 million), a 1.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to a decrease in one-time commissions from insurance products and lower recurring service fees, partially offset by a significant increase in performance-based income from mainland China private secondary products, and a 0.9% decrease quarter-on-quarter, primarily due to lower one-time commissions and recurring service fees, largely offset by an increase in performance-based income from mainland China products. Income from operations for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB215.8 million (US$31.8 million), a 34.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to lower operating costs and expenses, including lower compensation and benefits expenses resulting from our disciplined cost control measures and a decrease in provision for credit losses.

for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB215.8 million (US$31.8 million), a 34.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to lower operating costs and expenses, including lower compensation and benefits expenses resulting from our disciplined cost control measures and a decrease in provision for credit losses. Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB232.2 million (US$34.2 million), a 30.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to higher income from operations and an increase in investment income, partially offset by higher income tax expense.

for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB232.2 million (US$34.2 million), a 30.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to higher income from operations and an increase in investment income, partially offset by higher income tax expense. Non-GAAP[1] net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB238.0 million (US$35.1 million), a 25.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2025.

SECOND QUARTER 2026 OPERATIONAL UPDATES

The Company reports its operational performance across six business segments - three mainland China and three international[2] - plus headquarters. The following updates provide segment-specific operating metrics and developments during the second quarter of 2026.

Group-wide Operating Metrics

Total number of registered clients as of June 30, 2026 was 469,987, a 1.2% increase from June 30, 2025, and a 0.2% increase from March 31, 2026.

as of June 30, 2026 was 469,987, a 1.2% increase from June 30, 2025, and a 0.2% increase from March 31, 2026. Total number of active clients [3] for the second quarter of 2026 was 10,296, a 12.4% increase from the second quarter of 2025 and a 4.2% decrease from the first quarter of 2026.

for the second quarter of 2026 was 10,296, a 12.4% increase from the second quarter of 2025 and a 4.2% decrease from the first quarter of 2026. Aggregate value of investment products distributed during the second quarter of 2026 was RMB17.1 billion (US$2.5 billion), compared with RMB17.0 billion in the second quarter of 2025 and RMB23.3 billion in the first quarter of 2026. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly attributable to lower distribution of mutual fund and private secondary products in mainland China.

during the second quarter of 2026 was RMB17.1 billion (US$2.5 billion), compared with RMB17.0 billion in the second quarter of 2025 and RMB23.3 billion in the first quarter of 2026. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly attributable to lower distribution of mutual fund and private secondary products in mainland China. Total assets under management as of June 30, 2026 were RMB140.9 billion (US$20.8 billion), compared with RMB145.1 billion as of June 30, 2025 and RMB140.2 billion as of March 31, 2026, mainly due to the continuous allocation and exit of mainland China private equity products.

Distribution of Investment Products

The aggregate value of investment products distributed, categorized by product type, is as follows:





Three months ended June 30,





2025



2026





(RMB in billions, except percentages)

Mutual fund products



9.2





54.1 %





9.1





53.2 %

Private secondary products



6.0





35.3 %





5.8





33.9 %

Private equity products



1.0





5.9 %





1.6





9.4 %

Other products[4]



0.8





4.7 %





0.6





3.5 %

All products



17.0





100.0 %





17.1





100.0 %



[1] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures are its corresponding GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation net of relevant tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release. [2] For classification of the Group's business segments for the purposes of this announcement, "international" refers to business activities conducted in, or relating to, countries and regions outside Mainland China. [3] "Active clients" for a given period refers to registered investors who purchase investment products distributed or receive services provided by us during that given period. [4] "Other products" refers to other investment products, which includes insurance products, multi-strategies products and others.

The aggregate value of investment products distributed, categorized by geography, is as follows:

Type of products in mainland

Three months ended June 30, China

2025



2026



(RMB in billions, except percentages) Mutual fund products



5.7





65.5 %





5.5





65.5 % Private secondary products



2.8





32.2 %





2.8





33.3 % Other products



0.2





2.3 %





0.1





1.2 % All products in mainland China



8.7





100.0 %





8.4





100.0 %





Three months ended June 30, Type of international products

2025



2026



(RMB in billions, except percentages) Mutual fund products



3.5





42.2 %





3.6





41.4 % Private secondary products



3.2





38.6 %





3.0





34.5 % Private equity products



1.0





12.0 %





1.6





18.4 % Other products



0.6





7.2 %





0.5





5.7 % All international products



8.3





100.0 %





8.7





100.0 %

Assets Under Management

Total assets under management, categorized by investment type, are as follows:

Investment type

As of

March 31,

2026



Growth



Allocation/

Redemption[5]



As of

June 30,

2026



(RMB billions, except percentages) Private equity



126.0





89.8 %





1.0





0.5





126.5





89.8 % Public securities[6]



8.4





6.0 %





1.0





0.8





8.6





6.1 % Real estate



4.0





2.9 %





0.1





0.1





4.0





2.8 % Multi-strategies



1.8





1.3 %





-





-





1.8





1.3 % All Investments



140.2





100.0 %





2.1





1.4





140.9





100.0 %

Total assets under management, categorized by geography, are as follows:

Mainland China Investment type

As of

March 31,

2026



Growth



Allocation/

Redemption



As of

June 30,

2026



(RMB billions, except percentages) Private equity



92.3





94.6 %





-





0.5





91.8





94.6 % Public securities



3.8





3.9 %





0.2





0.2





3.8





3.9 % Real estate



0.1





0.1 %





-





-





0.1





0.1 % Multi-strategies



1.4





1.4 %





-





-





1.4





1.4 % All Investments



97.6





100.0 %





0.2





0.7





97.1





100.0 %

International Investment type

As of

March 31,

2026



Growth



Allocation/

Redemption



As of

June 30,

2026



(RMB billions, except percentages) Private equity



33.7





79.1 %





1.0





-





34.7





79.2 % Public securities



4.6





10.8 %





0.8





0.6





4.8





11.0 % Real estate



3.9





9.2 %





0.1





0.1





3.9





8.9 % Multi-strategies



0.4





0.9 %





-





-





0.4





0.9 % All Investments



42.6





100.0 %





1.9





0.7





43.8





100.0 %

[5] The asset allocation/redemption of international investment products includes the fluctuation result of foreign currencies exchange rate. [6] The asset allocation/redemption of public securities also includes market appreciation or depreciation.

Segment Operating Metrics

Mainland China Business

Our Mainland China operations are organized into three reportable segments: mainland China public securities, mainland China asset management, and mainland China insurance. Each segment operates under a dedicated brand and serves a distinct client need in the mainland China market.

Mainland China public securities

Mainland China public securities, operating under the Noah Upright brand, is the business that distributes mutual funds and private secondary products in mainland China. This segment operates under an "online-first, offline-supported" business model, with the goal of facilitating global asset allocation through RMB-denominated products.

Transaction value of mutual fund products distributed in mainland China during the second quarter of 2026 was RMB5.5 billion (US$0.8 billion), compared with RMB5.7 billion in the second quarter of 2025 and RMB9.9 billion in the first quarter of 2026.

in mainland China during the second quarter of 2026 was RMB5.5 billion (US$0.8 billion), compared with RMB5.7 billion in the second quarter of 2025 and RMB9.9 billion in the first quarter of 2026. Transaction value of RMB-denominated private secondary products distributed in mainland China during the second quarter of 2026 was RMB2.8 billion (US$0.4 billion), unchanged from RMB2.8 billion in the second quarter of 2025 and a 48.1% decrease from RMB5.4 billion in the first quarter of 2026.

in mainland China during the second quarter of 2026 was RMB2.8 billion (US$0.4 billion), unchanged from RMB2.8 billion in the second quarter of 2025 and a 48.1% decrease from RMB5.4 billion in the first quarter of 2026. Number of active clients in this segment during the second quarter of 2026 was 7,052, an 18.5% increase from the second quarter of 2025.

during the second quarter of 2026 was 7,052, an 18.5% increase from the second quarter of 2025. Number of licensed relationship managers serving this segment was 192 as of June 30, 2026, compared with 207 as of June 30, 2025.

Mainland China asset management

Mainland China asset management, operating under the Gopher Asset Management brand, is the business that manages RMB-denominated private equity funds and private secondary products. Current focus areas include managing primary market exits on existing vintages and growing cross-border ETF products in the secondary market.

AUM of RMB-denominated private equity products as of June 30, 2026 was RMB91.8 billion (US$13.5 billion), compared with RMB96.5 billion as of June 30, 2025 and RMB92.3 billion as of March 31, 2026, mainly due to our continuous effort on exiting private equity products.

as of June 30, 2026 was RMB91.8 billion (US$13.5 billion), compared with RMB96.5 billion as of June 30, 2025 and RMB92.3 billion as of March 31, 2026, mainly due to our continuous effort on exiting private equity products. AUM of RMB-denominated public securities products as of June 30, 2026 was RMB3.8 billion (US$0.6 billion), compared with RMB5.1 billion as of June 30, 2025 and RMB3.8 billion as of March 31, 2026.

as of June 30, 2026 was RMB3.8 billion (US$0.6 billion), compared with RMB5.1 billion as of June 30, 2025 and RMB3.8 billion as of March 31, 2026. Net flow during the quarter: new AUM added was RMB0.2 billion (US$29.5 million) and AUM allocated/redeemed was RMB0.7 billion (US$103.2 million) during the second quarter of 2026.

Mainland China insurance

Mainland China insurance, operating under the Glory brand, is the business that distributes insurance products in mainland China, consisting mainly of life and health insurance products. The business has been undergoing a strategic shift toward a commission-only broker model and comprehensive family succession planning services. The net revenues for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB2.0 million (US$0.3 million).

International Business

Our international operations are organized into three reportable segments: international wealth management, international asset management, and international insurance and comprehensive services. The Company operates booking centers in Hong Kong, Singapore and key U.S. markets including New York, Los Angeles and Silicon Valley.

International wealth management

International wealth management, operating under the ARK Wealth Management brand, is the business that provides offline and online wealth management services to global Chinese high-net-worth investors outside mainland China. Currently we are dedicated to providing comprehensive services using our booking centers in Hong Kong and Singapore.

Number of international registered clients as of June 30, 2026 was 21,059, an 11.0% increase from June 30, 2025 and a 3.4% increase from March 31, 2026.

as of June 30, 2026 was 21,059, an 11.0% increase from June 30, 2025 and a 3.4% increase from March 31, 2026. Number of international active clients who transacted with us during the second quarter of 2026 was 3,494, a 4.3% decrease from the second quarter of 2025 and an 8.5% increase from the first quarter of 2026.

who transacted with us during the second quarter of 2026 was 3,494, a 4.3% decrease from the second quarter of 2025 and an 8.5% increase from the first quarter of 2026. Transaction value of international investment products distributed during the second quarter of 2026 was RMB8.7 billion (US$1.3 billion), compared with RMB8.3 billion in the second quarter of 2025 and RMB8.0 billion in the first quarter of 2026.

during the second quarter of 2026 was RMB8.7 billion (US$1.3 billion), compared with RMB8.3 billion in the second quarter of 2025 and RMB8.0 billion in the first quarter of 2026. International AUA (assets under advisory, including distributed products, but excluding AUA associated with our online securities services) as of June 30, 2026 was RMB66.3 billion (US$9.8 billion), compared with RMB66.1 billion as of March 31, 2026 and RMB65.2 billion as of June 30, 2025. In addition, AUA associated with our online securities services, which is not included in the International AUA figures presented above, was RMB2.8 billion (US$0.4 billion) as of June 30, 2026, compared with RMB2.8 billion as of March 31, 2026 and RMB2.6 billion as of June 30, 2025.

as of June 30, 2026 was RMB66.3 billion (US$9.8 billion), compared with RMB66.1 billion as of March 31, 2026 and RMB65.2 billion as of June 30, 2025. In addition, AUA associated with our online securities services, which is not included in the International AUA figures presented above, was RMB2.8 billion (US$0.4 billion) as of June 30, 2026, compared with RMB2.8 billion as of March 31, 2026 and RMB2.6 billion as of June 30, 2025. Number of international relationship managers working under this segment was 56 as of June 30, 2026, compared with 107 as of June 30, 2025 and 89 as of March 31, 2026.

was 56 as of June 30, 2026, compared with 107 as of June 30, 2025 and 89 as of March 31, 2026. AI technology initiatives: In Singapore, we pioneered the "AI + Wealth Management" department, and have seen a 140.0% growth in AUA from June 30, 2025 to June 30, 2026.

International asset management

International asset management, operating under the Olive Asset Management brand, is the business that manages USD-denominated private equity funds and private secondary products, with a dedicated U.S. product center and partnerships with top-tier global managers across structured products and hedge funds. We are building our offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan and key U.S. markets, including New York and Silicon Valley.

Actively managed international AUM as of June 30, 2026 was RMB43.8 billion (US$6.5 billion), compared with RMB42.6 billion as of March 31, 2026 and RMB41.4 billion as of June 30, 2025.

as of June 30, 2026 was RMB43.8 billion (US$6.5 billion), compared with RMB42.6 billion as of March 31, 2026 and RMB41.4 billion as of June 30, 2025. Number of relationship managers working under this segment was 41 as of June 30, 2026, compared with 45 as of June 30, 2025 and 43 as of March 31, 2026.

International insurance and comprehensive services

International insurance and comprehensive services, operating under the Glory Family Heritage brand, is the business that provides comprehensive international services such as insurance distribution, trust services and other family office-style services. With offices in Hong Kong, Singapore and Los Angeles, we provide global coverage to clients.

Number of active clients in this segment during the second quarter of 2026 was 58, compared with 186 during the second quarter of 2025 and 79 during the first quarter of 2026.

during the second quarter of 2026 was 58, compared with 186 during the second quarter of 2025 and 79 during the first quarter of 2026. Number of clients receiving comprehensive services was 714 as of June 30, 2026, compared with 717 as of June 30, 2025.

Headquarters

Headquarters reflects revenue generated from corporate operations at the Company's headquarters in Singapore and office in Shanghai, as well as administrative costs and expenses that are not directly allocated to the aforementioned six business segments, including investments in platform-wide technology, AI infrastructure and corporate functions.

Ms. Jingbo Wang, co-founder and chairlady of Noah, commented: "Entering 2026, the global macroeconomic landscape has become increasingly complex, marked by rapid policy shifts across jurisdictions and heightened geopolitical tensions. Yet, amidst these uncertainties lie significant opportunities. For Chinese high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), the need for professional, globalized, and resilient wealth management has never been more critical.

Our forward-looking global deployment and newly optimized cost structure firmly position Noah to navigate these dynamics, ensuring sustainable and high-quality growth for the long term. In the first half of 2026, our proactive multi-market strategy-anchored by our booking centers in major financial centers and robust infrastructure-has enabled us to serve as a trusted partner for our clients in safeguarding and growing their wealth across market cycles.

Looking ahead, we remain committed to enhancing our global capabilities, maintaining disciplined risk management, and leveraging technology to create lasting value for our clients and shareholders."

SECOND QUARTER 2026 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Net Revenues

Net revenues for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB619.9 million (US$91.4 million), a 1.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to a decrease in one-time commissions from insurance products and lower recurring service fees, partially offset by an increase in performance-based income from mainland China private secondary products.

Net revenues[7] under the segmentation are as follows:

(RMB millions, except percentages)

Q2 2025



Q2 2026



YoY Change Mainland China public securities



131.8





206.5





56.7 % Mainland China asset management



177.1





165.4





(6.6 %) Mainland China insurance



7.2





2.0





(71.7 %) International wealth management



129.4





88.9





(31.3 %) International asset management



108.3





106.4





(1.8 %) International insurance and comprehensive services



59.0





40.7





(31.1 %) Headquarters



16.7





10.0





(40.0 %) Total net revenues



629.5





619.9





(1.5 %)

Net revenues for mainland China public securities for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB206.5 million (US$30.4 million), a 56.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to an increase in performance-based income generated from the distribution of Mainland China private secondary products.

for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB206.5 million (US$30.4 million), a 56.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to an increase in performance-based income generated from the distribution of Mainland China private secondary products. Net revenues for mainland China asset management for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB165.4 million (US$24.4 million), a 6.6% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to a decrease in recurring service fees from private equity products, partially offset by an increase in performance-based income.

for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB165.4 million (US$24.4 million), a 6.6% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to a decrease in recurring service fees from private equity products, partially offset by an increase in performance-based income. Net revenues for mainland China insurance for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB2.0 million (US$0.3 million), a 71.7% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025, mainly due to a decrease in distribution of insurance products.

for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB2.0 million (US$0.3 million), a 71.7% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025, mainly due to a decrease in distribution of insurance products. Net revenues for international wealth management for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB88.9 million (US$13.1 million), a 31.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025, mainly due to a decrease in one-time commissions from the distribution of International products.

for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB88.9 million (US$13.1 million), a 31.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025, mainly due to a decrease in one-time commissions from the distribution of International products. Net revenues for international asset management for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB106.4 million (US$15.7 million), a 1.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025.

for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB106.4 million (US$15.7 million), a 1.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025. Net revenues for international insurance and comprehensive services for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB40.7 million (US$6.0 million), a 31.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025, mainly due to a decrease in one-time commissions from insurance products.

for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB40.7 million (US$6.0 million), a 31.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025, mainly due to a decrease in one-time commissions from insurance products. Net revenues for headquarters for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB10.0 million (US$1.5 million), a 40.0% decrease from RMB16.7 million for the corresponding period in 2025.

[7] The business segments now referred to as "mainland China public securities," "mainland China asset management," "mainland China insurance," "international wealth management," "international asset management" and "international insurance and comprehensive services" were previously referred to as "domestic public securities," "domestic asset management," "domestic insurance," "overseas wealth management," "overseas asset management" and "overseas insurance and comprehensive services," respectively. These are changes in segment names only and do not involve any material change in the nature or scope of the underlying business activities included in the respective segments. Accordingly, the financial and operating information presented under the renamed segments remains comparable to the corresponding information previously presented under the former segment names.

Operating Costs and Expenses

Operating costs and expenses for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB404.1 million (US$59.5 million), a 13.7% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025. Operating costs and expenses for the second quarter of 2026 primarily consisted of (i) compensation and benefits of RMB260.1 million (US$38.3 million); (ii) selling expenses of RMB56.1 million (US$8.3 million); (iii) general and administrative expenses of RMB74.8 million (US$11.0 million); (iv) provision for credit losses of RMB7.7 million (US$1.1 million); (v) other operating expenses of RMB22.5 million (US$3.3 million); and (vi) income gained from government subsidies of RMB17.1 million (US$2.5 million).

Operating costs and expenses for mainland China public securities for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB27.9 million (US$4.1 million), a 16.6% increase from the corresponding period in 2025, mainly due to a decrease in government subsidies.

for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB27.9 million (US$4.1 million), a 16.6% increase from the corresponding period in 2025, mainly due to a decrease in government subsidies. Operating costs and expenses for mainland China asset management for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB22.7 million (US$3.3 million), a 3.1% increase from the corresponding period in 2025.

for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB22.7 million (US$3.3 million), a 3.1% increase from the corresponding period in 2025. Operating costs and expenses for mainland China insurance for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB5.6 million (US$0.8 million), a 62.0% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025. The change was consistent with the decline in revenue from mainland China insurance business.

for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB5.6 million (US$0.8 million), a 62.0% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025. The change was consistent with the decline in revenue from mainland China insurance business. Operating costs and expenses for international wealth management for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB92.2 million (US$13.6 million), a 9.2% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to a decrease in relationship manager compensation in line with the revenue decline.

for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB92.2 million (US$13.6 million), a 9.2% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to a decrease in relationship manager compensation in line with the revenue decline. Operating costs and expenses for international asset management for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB44.7 million (US$6.6 million), a 25.5% increase from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to higher compensation and benefits associated with international asset management business expansion.

for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB44.7 million (US$6.6 million), a 25.5% increase from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to higher compensation and benefits associated with international asset management business expansion. Operating costs and expenses for international insurance and comprehensive services for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB26.6 million (US$3.9 million), a 9.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025, mainly due to lower compensation and benefits.

for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB26.6 million (US$3.9 million), a 9.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025, mainly due to lower compensation and benefits. Operating costs and expenses for headquarters for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB184.3 million (US$27.2 million), a 23.6% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to a decrease in provision for credit losses related to the suspended lending business.

Income (Loss) from Operations

Income (loss) from operations under the segmentation is as follows:

(RMB millions, except percentages)

Q2 2025



Q2 2026



YoY Change Mainland China public securities



107.8





178.6





65.5 % Mainland China asset management



155.1





142.7





(8.0 %) Mainland China insurance



(7.6)





(3.6)





(52.8 %) International wealth management



27.8





(3.3)





N.A. International asset management



72.6





61.6





(15.2 %) International insurance and comprehensive services



29.8





14.1





(52.7 %) Headquarters



(224.5)





(174.3)





(22.4 %) Total income from operations



161.0





215.8





34.0 %

Income from operations for mainland China public securities for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB178.6 million (US$26.3 million), a 65.5% increase from the corresponding period in 2025.

for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB178.6 million (US$26.3 million), a 65.5% increase from the corresponding period in 2025. Income from operations for mainland China asset management for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB142.7 million (US$21.0 million), an 8.0% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025.

for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB142.7 million (US$21.0 million), an 8.0% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025. Loss from operations for mainland China insurance for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB3.6 million (US$0.5 million), a 52.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025, reflecting a narrower loss.

for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB3.6 million (US$0.5 million), a 52.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025, reflecting a narrower loss. Loss from operations for international wealth management for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB3.3 million (US$0.5 million), compared with income from operations of RMB27.8 million in the corresponding period in 2025.

for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB3.3 million (US$0.5 million), compared with income from operations of RMB27.8 million in the corresponding period in 2025. Income from operations for international asset management for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB61.6 million (US$9.1 million), a 15.2% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025.

for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB61.6 million (US$9.1 million), a 15.2% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025. Income from operations for international insurance and comprehensive services for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB14.1 million (US$2.1 million), a 52.7% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025.

for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB14.1 million (US$2.1 million), a 52.7% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025. Loss from operations for headquarters for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB174.3 million (US$25.7 million), a 22.4% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to a decrease in provision for credit losses related to the suspended lending business and lower compensation and benefits expenses resulting from disciplined cost control measures.

Operating Margin

Operating margin for the second quarter of 2026 was 34.8%, compared with 25.6% for the corresponding period in 2025.

Interest Income

Interest income for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB30.4 million (US$4.5 million), a 9.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025.

Investment Income (Loss)

Investment income for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB41.8 million (US$6.2 million), compared with an investment loss of RMB13.9 million in the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to gains resulting from fair value changes in certain equity securities.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB89.9 million (US$13.3 million), a 41.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2025.

Net Income

Net income for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB236.9 million (US$34.9 million), a 32.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2025.

for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB236.9 million (US$34.9 million), a 32.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2025. Net margin for the second quarter of 2026 was 38.2%, compared with 28.4% for the corresponding period in 2025.

for the second quarter of 2026 was 38.2%, compared with 28.4% for the corresponding period in 2025. Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB232.2 million (US$34.2 million), a 30.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2025.

for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB232.2 million (US$34.2 million), a 30.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2025. Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2026 was 37.5%, compared with 28.4% for the corresponding period in 2025.

for the second quarter of 2026 was 37.5%, compared with 28.4% for the corresponding period in 2025. Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per basic and diluted ADS for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB3.40 (US$0.50) and RMB3.37 (US$0.50), respectively, compared with RMB2.56 and RMB2.54, respectively, for the corresponding period in 2025.

Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Noah Shareholders

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB238.0 million (US$35.1 million), a 25.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2025.

for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB238.0 million (US$35.1 million), a 25.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2025. Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2026 was 38.4%, compared with 30.0% for the corresponding period in 2025.

for the second quarter of 2026 was 38.4%, compared with 30.0% for the corresponding period in 2025. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders per diluted ADS for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB3.46 (US$0.51), compared with RMB2.69 for the corresponding period in 2025.

BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW

As of June 30, 2026, the Company had RMB4,322.7 million (US$637.1 million) in cash and cash equivalents, compared with RMB4,280.7 million as of March 31, 2026 and RMB3,821.8 million as of June 30, 2025.

Net cash outflow from the Company's operating activities during the second quarter of 2026 was RMB15.0 million (US$2.2 million), compared with a net cash inflow of RMB27.6 million in the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to an increase in amounts due from related parties and payments of accrued payroll and welfare expenses.

Net cash inflow from the Company's investing activities during the second quarter of 2026 was RMB108.8 million (US$16.0 million), compared with a net cash outflow of RMB171.7 million in the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to redemptions of held-to-maturity investments.

Net cash outflow from the Company's financing activities during the second quarter of 2026 was RMB14.7 million (US$2.2 million), compared with RMB71.5 million in the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to a decrease in share repurchases.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Company's senior management will host an earnings conference call to discuss its Q2 2026 Results and recent business activities. Details of the conference call are as follows:

Dial-in details: Conference title: Noah Holdings Second Quarter and Half Year 2026 Earnings Conference Call Date/Time: Tuesday, August 25, 2026 at 8:00 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time Wednesday, August 26, 2026 at 8:00 a.m., Hong Kong Time Dial in:

- Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-963976 - United States Toll Free: 1-888-317-6003 - Mainland China Local Toll: +86-4001-206115 - International Toll: 1-412-317-6061 Participant Password: 4116275

A telephone replay will be available starting approximately one hour after the end of the conference until August 31, 2026 at 1-855-669-9658 (US Toll Free) and 1-412-317-0088 (International Toll) with the access code 8252319.

DISCUSSION ON NON-GAAP MEASURES

In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company's earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation and net of tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The financial results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be prepared differently from and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

When evaluating the Company's operating performance in the periods presented, management reviewed the foregoing non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders and per diluted ADS and non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders to supplement U.S. GAAP financial data. As such, the Company's management believes that the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its results of operations in a manner consistent with that used by management.

ABOUT NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX: 6686) is a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for global Chinese high-net-worth investors. Noah's American depositary shares, or ADSs, are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NOAH," and its shares are listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "6686." One ADS represents five ordinary shares, par value $0.00005 per share.

In the first half of 2026, Noah distributed RMB40.4 billion (US$6.0 billion) of investment products. Through Gopher Asset Management and Olive Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of RMB140.9 billion (US$20.8 billion) as of June 30, 2026.

Founded in 2005, the firm pioneered a business model combining wealth management and asset management and has continued to build its international platform over the years. As of June 30, 2026, Noah had 469,987 registered clients. The Company reports its operations under six business segments - Mainland China public securities (Noah Upright), Mainland China asset management (Gopher Asset Management), Mainland China insurance (Glory), International wealth management (ARK Wealth Management), International asset management (Olive Asset Management), and International insurance and comprehensive services (Glory Family Heritage) - plus headquarters. As of June 30, 2026, Noah had established branches and service capabilities across mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, and key U.S. markets, including New York, Los Angeles, and Silicon Valley, reflecting its international operating footprint.

For more information, please visit Noah's investor relations website at ir.noahgroup.com.

FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION

In this announcement, the unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2026 are stated in RMB. This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB6.7851 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for June 30, 2026 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Noah may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in announcements, circulars or other publications made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Noah's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements include, but are not limited to, estimates regarding the sufficiency of Noah's cash and cash equivalents and liquidity risk. A number of factors could cause Noah's actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: its goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the wealth management and asset management market in China and internationally; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of the products it distributes; investment risks associated with investment products distributed to Noah's investors, including the risk of default by counterparties or loss of value due to market or business conditions or misconduct by counterparties; its expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with key clients; relevant government policies and regulations relating to its industries; its ability to attract and retain qualified employees; its ability to stay abreast of market trends and technological advances; its plans to invest in research and development to enhance its product choices and service offerings; competition in its industries in China and internationally; general economic and business conditions in China; and its ability to effectively protect its intellectual property rights and not to infringe on the intellectual property rights of others. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Noah's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Noah does not undertake any obligation to update any such information, including forward-looking statements, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under the applicable law.

-- FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL TABLES FOLLOW --

Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)





As of



March 31,

2026



June 30,

2026



June 30,

2026



RMB'000



RMB'000



USD'000 Assets





















Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents



4,280,733





4,322,663





637,082 Restricted cash



11,247





10,183





1,501 Short-term investments



833,752





711,704





104,892 Accounts receivable, net



334,686





323,537





47,683 Amounts due from related parties



680,951





826,165





121,762 Loans receivable, net



111,690





133,506





19,676 Other current assets



211,822





248,491





36,623 Total current assets



6,464,881





6,576,249





969,219 Long-term investments, net



1,160,937





1,051,622





154,990 Investment in affiliates



1,142,706





1,157,714





170,626 Property and equipment, net



2,325,755





2,299,705





338,935 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net



92,047





97,419





14,358 Deferred tax assets



310,049





315,333





46,474 Other non-current assets



115,565





138,862





20,466 Total Assets



11,611,940





11,636,904





1,715,068 Liabilities and Equity





















Current liabilities:





















Accrued payroll and welfare expenses



404,475





285,789





42,120 Income tax payable



146,668





101,738





14,994 Deferred revenues



58,961





63,086





9,298 Dividend payable



-





612,000





90,198 Contingent liabilities



504,920





454,531





66,990 Other current liabilities



244,855





306,986





45,244 Total current liabilities



1,359,879





1,824,130





268,844 Deferred tax liabilities



261,653





259,678





38,272 Operating lease liabilities, non-current



52,475





51,022





7,520 Other non-current liabilities



6,936





13,111





1,932 Total Liabilities



1,680,943





2,147,941





316,568 Equity



9,930,997





9,488,963





1,398,500 Total Liabilities and Equity



11,611,940





11,636,904





1,715,068

Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (unaudited)





Three months ended



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,









2025



2026



2026



Change



RMB'000



RMB'000



USD'000





Revenues:





















Revenues from others:





























One-time commissions



154,467





86,680





12,775





(43.9 %) Recurring service fees



162,047





155,902





22,977





(3.8 %) Performance-based income



13,892





96,578





14,234





595.2 % Other service fees



48,736





35,716





5,264





(26.7 %) Total revenues from others



379,142





374,876





55,250





(1.1 %) Revenues from funds Gopher/Olive manages:





























One-time commissions



1,431





632





93





(55.8 %) Recurring service fees



244,753





207,584





30,594





(15.2 %) Performance-based income



9,301





42,788





6,306





360.0 % Total revenues from funds Gopher/Olive manages



255,485





251,004





36,993





(1.8 %) Total revenues



634,627





625,880





92,243





(1.4 %) Less: VAT related surcharges



(5,126)





(5,981)





(881)





16.7 % Net revenues



629,501





619,899





91,362





(1.5 %) Operating costs and expenses:





























Compensation and benefits





























Relationship manager compensation



(123,716)





(99,446)





(14,657)





(19.6 %) Other compensations



(175,551)





(160,661)





(23,680)





(8.5 %) Total compensation and benefits



(299,267)





(260,107)





(38,337)





(13.1 %) Selling expenses



(62,311)





(56,082)





(8,265)





(10.0 %) General and administrative expenses



(71,196)





(74,849)





(11,031)





5.1 % Provision for credit losses



(41,228)





(7,669)





(1,130)





(81.4 %) Other operating expenses



(8,576)





(22,530)





(3,321)





162.7 % Government subsidies



14,103





17,143





2,527





21.6 % Total operating costs and expenses



(468,475)





(404,094)





(59,557)





(13.7 %) Income from operations



161,026





215,805





31,805





34.0 % Other income:





























Interest income



33,505





30,447





4,487





(9.1 %) Investment (loss) income



(13,938)





41,800





6,161





N.A. Reversal of contingent litigation expenses



-





7,682





1,132





N.A. Other income (expense)



14,391





(23,843)





(3,514)





N.A. Total other income



33,958





56,086





8,266





65.2 % Income before taxes and income from equity in affiliates



194,984





271,891





40,071





39.4 % Income tax expense



(63,690)





(89,944)





(13,256)





41.2 % Income from equity in affiliates



47,243





54,917





8,094





16.2 % Net income



178,537





236,864





34,909





32.7 % Less: net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests



(39)





4,681





690





N.A. Net income attributable to Noah shareholders



178,576





232,183





34,219





30.0 %































Income per ADS, basic



2.56





3.40





0.50





32.8 % Income per ADS, diluted



2.54





3.37





0.50





32.7 % Margin analysis:





























Operating margin



25.6 %





34.8 %





34.8 %







Net margin



28.4 %





38.2 %





38.2 %







Weighted average ADS equivalent [1]:





























Basic



69,778,574





68,339,431





68,339,431







Diluted



70,174,751





68,802,162





68,802,162







ADS equivalent outstanding at end of period



65,830,895





68,329,861





68,329,861









[1] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Five ordinary shares represent one ADS.

Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (unaudited)





Six months ended



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,









2025



2026



2026



Change



RMB'000



RMB'000



USD'000





Revenues:





















Revenues from others:





























One-time commissions



309,458





199,745





29,439





(35.5 %) Recurring service fees



313,643





303,427





44,720





(3.3 %) Performance-based income



27,878





177,163





26,111





535.5 % Other service fees



85,599





69,594





10,257





(18.7 %) Total revenues from others



736,578





749,929





110,527





1.8 % Revenues from funds Gopher/Olive manages:





























One-time commissions



5,181





1,823





269





(64.8 %) Recurring service fees



489,133





442,178





65,169





(9.6 %) Performance-based income



23,830





62,862





9,265





163.8 % Total revenues from funds Gopher/Olive manages



518,144





506,863





74,703





(2.2 %) Total revenues



1,254,722





1,256,792





185,230





0.2 % Less: VAT related surcharges



(10,627)





(11,142)





(1,642)





4.8 % Net revenues



1,244,095





1,245,650





183,588





0.1 % Operating costs and expenses:





























Compensation and benefits





























Relationship manager compensation



(246,284)





(201,908)





(29,758)





(18.0 %) Other compensations



(356,878)





(324,941)





(47,890)





(8.9 %) Total compensation and benefits



(603,162)





(526,849)





(77,648)





(12.7 %) Selling expenses



(113,383)





(92,289)





(13,602)





(18.6 %) General and administrative expenses



(135,637)





(141,684)





(20,882)





4.5 % Provision for credit losses



(44,038)





(10,839)





(1,597)





(75.4 %) Other operating expenses



(24,275)





(39,104)





(5,763)





61.1 % Government subsidies



23,434





17,358





2,558





(25.9 %) Total operating costs and expenses



(897,061)





(793,407)





(116,934)





(11.6 %) Income from operations



347,034





452,243





66,654





30.3 % Other income:





























Interest income



66,306





62,495





9,211





(5.7 %) Investment (loss) income



(7,668)





39,789





5,864





N.A. Reversal of contingent litigation expenses



343





4,952





730





1343.7 % Other income (expense)



10,967





(32,371)





(4,771)





N.A. Total other income



69,948





74,865





11,034





7.0 % Income before taxes and income from equity in affiliates



416,982





527,108





77,688





26.4 % Income tax expense



(124,295)





(156,604)





(23,081)





26.0 % Income (loss) from equity in affiliates



35,669





(10,426)





(1,537)





N.A. Net income



328,356





360,078





53,070





9.7 % Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests



816





3,180





469





289.7 % Net income attributable to Noah shareholders



327,540





356,898





52,601





9.0 %































Income per ADS, basic



4.69





5.20





0.77





10.9 % Income per ADS, diluted



4.65





5.15





0.76





10.8 % Margin analysis:





























Operating margin



27.9 %





36.3 %





36.3 %







Net margin



26.4 %





28.9 %





28.9 %







Weighted average ADS equivalent [1]:





























Basic



69,856,207





68,686,576





68,686,576







Diluted



70,387,492





69,311,742





69,311,742







ADS equivalent outstanding at end of period



65,830,895





68,329,861





68,329,861









[1] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Five ordinary shares represent one ADS.

Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements (unaudited)





Three months ended









June 30,



June 30,



June 30,









2025



2026



2026



Change



RMB'000



RMB'000



USD'000





Net income



178,537





236,864





34,909





32.7 % Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax:





























Foreign currency translation adjustments



(64,764)





(59,540)





(8,775)





(8.1 %) Fair value fluctuation of available-for-sale investments (after tax)



236





121





18





(48.7 %) Comprehensive income



114,009





177,445





26,152





55.6 % Less: Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests



(401)





5,048





744





N.A. Comprehensive income attributable to Noah shareholders



114,410





172,397





25,408





50.7 %

Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements (unaudited)





Six months ended









June 30,



June 30,



June 30,









2025



2026



2026



Change



RMB'000



RMB'000



USD'000





Net income



328,356





360,078





53,070





9.7 % Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:





























Foreign currency translation adjustments



(87,598)





(117,904)





(17,377)





34.6 % Fair value fluctuation of available-for-sale investments (after tax)



469





354





52





(24.5 %) Comprehensive income



241,227





242,528





35,745





0.5 % Less: Comprehensive income attributable to non- controlling interests



509





3,627





535





612.6 % Comprehensive income attributable to Noah shareholders



240,718





238,901





35,210





(0.8 %)

Noah Holdings Limited Segment Condensed Income Statements (unaudited)





Three months ended June 30, 2026



Mainland China public

securities



Mainland China asset

management



Mainland China

insurance



International wealth

management



International asset

management



International insurance

and comprehensive

services



Headquarters



Total



RMB'000



RMB'000



RMB'000



RMB'000



RMB'000



RMB'000



RMB'000



RMB'000 Revenues:





























































Revenues from others





























































One-time commissions



11,777





201





2,032





40,020





8,763





23,887





-





86,680 Recurring service fees



91,332





29,342





-





15,000





20,228





-





-





155,902 Performance-based income



95,716





861





-





-





1





-





-





96,578 Other service fees



-





-





-





4,549





-





16,794





14,373





35,716 Total revenues from others



198,825





30,404





2,032





59,569





28,992





40,681





14,373





374,876 Revenues from funds Gopher/Olive manages





























































One-time commissions



632





-





-





-





-





-





-





632 Recurring service fees



8,049





101,616





-





29,376





68,543





-





-





207,584 Performance-based income



366





33,600





-





-





8,822





-





-





42,788 Total revenues from funds Gopher/Olive manages



9,047





135,216





-





29,376





77,365





-





-





251,004 Total revenues



207,872





165,620





2,032





88,945





106,357





40,681





14,373





625,880 Less: VAT related surcharges



(1,426)





(181)





(7)





-





-





-





(4,367)





(5,981) Net revenues



206,446





165,439





2,025





88,945





106,357





40,681





10,006





619,899 Operating costs and expenses:





























































Compensation and benefits

Relationship manager compensation



(26,742)





(5,621)





(520)





(53,007)





(10,933)





(2,622)





(1)





(99,446) Other compensations



(4,547)





(15,204)





(2,540)





(22,846)





(22,569)





(10,184)





(82,771)





(160,661) Total compensation and benefits



(31,289)





(20,825)





(3,060)





(75,853)





(33,502)





(12,806)





(82,772)





(260,107) Selling expenses



(2,627)





(1,575)





(76)





(14,093)





(9,501)





(2,275)





(25,935)





(56,082) General and administrative expenses



(56)





(2,156)





(2,481)





(1,044)





(1,541)





(951)





(66,620)





(74,849) Provision for credit losses



-





-





-





-





-





(813)





(6,856)





(7,669) Other operating expenses



(422)





(2,753)





-





(1,252)





(205)





(9,782)





(8,116)





(22,530) Government subsidies



6,500





4,608





-





-





-





21





6,014





17,143 Total operating costs and expenses



(27,894)





(22,701)





(5,617)





(92,242)





(44,749)





(26,606)





(184,285)





(404,094) Income (loss) from operations



178,552





142,738





(3,592)





(3,297)





61,608





14,075





(174,279)





215,805

Noah Holdings Limited Segment Condensed Income Statements (unaudited)





Three months ended June 30, 2025



Mainland China public

securities



Mainland China asset

management



Mainland China

insurance



International wealth

management



International asset

management



International insurance

and comprehensive

services



Headquarters



Total



RMB'000



RMB'000



RMB'000



RMB'000



RMB'000



RMB'000



RMB'000



RMB'000 Revenues:





























































Revenues from others





























































One-time commissions



16,884





125





7,199





70,715





8,662





50,882





-





154,467 Recurring service fees



85,443





43,427





-





9,954





23,223





-





-





162,047 Performance-based income



13,889





-





-





-





3





-





-





13,892 Other service fees



-





-





-





19,088





-





8,180





21,468





48,736 Total revenues from others



116,216





43,552





7,199





99,757





31,888





59,062





21,468





379,142 Revenues from funds Gopher/Olive manages





























































One-time commissions



1,243





188





-





-





-





-





-





1,431 Recurring service fees



13,886





132,139





-





29,618





69,110





-





-





244,753 Performance-based income



722





1,308





-





-





7,271





-





-





9,301 Total revenues from funds Gopher/Olive manages



15,851





133,635





-





29,618





76,381





-





-





255,485 Total revenues



132,067





177,187





7,199





129,375





108,269





59,062





21,468





634,627 Less: VAT related surcharges



(281)





(30)





(35)





-





-





-





(4,780)





(5,126) Net revenues



131,786





177,157





7,164





129,375





108,269





59,062





16,688





629,501 Operating costs and expenses:





























































Compensation and benefits

Relationship manager compensation



(26,417)





(10,746)





(3,914)





(62,873)





(13,763)





(6,003)





-





(123,716) Other compensations



(6,671)





(16,209)





(7,722)





(20,830)





(12,476)





(12,540)





(99,103)





(175,551) Total compensation and benefits



(33,088)





(26,955)





(11,636)





(83,703)





(26,239)





(18,543)





(99,103)





(299,267) Selling expenses



(2,200)





(1,807)





(782)





(15,888)





(8,698)





(2,713)





(30,223)





(62,311) General and administrative expenses



(53)





(1,735)





(2,358)





(2,010)





(731)





(1,576)





(62,733)





(71,196) (Reversal of) provision for credit losses



119





77





-





-





-





1,710





(43,134)





(41,228) Other operating expenses



(632)





8,067





-





-





-





(8,174)





(7,837)





(8,576) Government subsidies



11,931





327





-





-





11





22





1,812





14,103 Total operating costs and expenses



(23,923)





(22,026)





(14,776)





(101,601)





(35,657)





(29,274)





(241,218)





(468,475) Income (loss) from operations



107,863





155,131





(7,612)





27,774





72,612





29,788





(224,530)





161,026

Noah Holdings Limited Supplemental Revenue Information by Geography (unaudited)





Three months ended









June 30,

2025



June 30,

2026



Change



(in thousands of RMB, except percentages) Revenues:





















Mainland China



337,921





389,897





15.4 % Hong Kong



231,608





172,922





(25.3 %) Others



65,098





63,061





(3.1 %) Total revenues



634,627





625,880





(1.4 %)

Noah Holdings Limited Supplemental Business Information by Product Types (unaudited)





Three months ended









June 30,

2025



June 30,

2026



Change



(in thousands of RMB, except percentages) Mainland China:





















Public securities products [1]



132,068





207,872





57.4 % Private equity products



176,876





165,620





(6.4 %) Insurance products



7,199





2,032





(71.8 %) Others



21,778





14,373





(34.0 %) Subtotal



337,921





389,897





15.4 %























International:





















Investment products [2]



160,393





164,626





2.6 % Insurance products



101,387





43,461





(57.1 %) Online business [3]



10,459





10,097





(3.5 %) Others



24,467





17,799





(27.3 %) Subtotal



296,706





235,983





(20.5 %) Total revenues



634,627





625,880





(1.4 %)



[1] Includes mutual funds and private secondary products. [2] Includes non-money market mutual fund products, discretionary products, private secondary products, private equity products, real estate products and private credit products. [3] Includes money market mutual fund products, securities brokerage business.

Noah Holdings Limited Supplemental Operational Information (unaudited)









As of









June 30,

2025



June 30,

2026



Change Number of registered clients



464,631





469,987





1.2 %







Three months ended









June 30,

2025



June 30,

2026



Change



(in millions of RMB, except number of active clients and

percentages) Number of active clients



9,160





10,296





12.4 % Transaction value:





















Private equity products



1,000





1,620





62.0 % Private secondary products



5,975





5,806





(2.8 %) Mutual fund products



9,264





9,122





(1.5 %) Other products



736





619





(15.9 %) Total transaction value



16,975





17,167





1.1 %

Noah Holdings Limited Supplemental Information of International Business (unaudited)





Three months ended









June 30,

2025



June 30,

2026



Change Net Revenues from International (RMB, million)



296.7





236.0





(20.5 %) Number of International Registered Clients



18,967





21,059





11.0 % Number of International Active Clients



3,650





3,494





(4.3 %) Transaction Value of International Investment Products (RMB, billion)



8.3





8.7





4.8 % Number of International Relationship Managers



152





97





(36.2 %) International Assets Under Management (RMB, billion)



41.4





43.8





5.8 % International Assets Under Advisory (RMB, billion)



65.2





66.3





1.8 %

Noah Holdings Limited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages) (unaudited)





Three months ended









June 30,



June 30,









2025



2026



Change



RMB'000



RMB'000





Net income attributable to Noah shareholders



178,576





232,183





30.0 % Adjustment for share-based compensation



13,008





7,242





(44.3 %) Less: tax effect of adjustments



2,602





1,404





(46.0 %) Adjusted net income attributable to Noah shareholders (non-GAAP)



188,982





238,021





25.9 %























Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders



28.4 %





37.5 %







Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders



30.0 %





38.4 %































Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS, diluted



2.54





3.37





32.7 % Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS, diluted



2.69





3.46





28.6 %

Noah Holdings Limited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages) (unaudited)





Six months ended









June 30,



June 30,









2025



2026



Change



RMB'000



RMB'000





Net income attributable to Noah shareholders



327,540





356,898





9.0 % Adjustment for share-based compensation



37,788





18,591





(50.8 %) Less: tax effect of adjustments



7,558





3,604





(52.3 %) Adjusted net income attributable to Noah shareholders (non-GAAP)



357,770





371,885





3.9 %























Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders



26.3 %





28.7 %







Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders



28.8 %





29.9 %































Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS, diluted



4.65





5.15





10.8 % Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS, diluted



5.08





5.37





5.7 %

SOURCE Noah Holdings Limited