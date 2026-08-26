AI-first software company Ideagen has extended G2 Leader recognition across nine product lines in the Fall 2026 Reports, reflecting sustained customer trust within regulated and high-compliance industries.

Ideagen Quality Management led the way, earning nine badges all at Leader level for quality management (QMS), and extending its own run to 14 consecutive quarters as a G2 Leader, the longest active streak in the Ideagen portfolio. Five of this quarter's wins are number one rankings in the EMEA, Europe and United Kingdom markets.

In total, Ideagen earned 63 badges in the G2 Fall 2026 Reports, including 30 Leader badges across 13 products.

Ideagen Healthcare Guardian also marked a significant milestone, earning its first-ever Leader badge in the core Grid Report for Healthcare Risk Management after previously being recognized as a High Performer. The solution maintains its Leader status in the category's Momentum Grid Report.

John Molamphy, Chief Technology Officer at Ideagen, said: "Achieving 14 consecutive quarters as a G2 Leader for Ideagen Quality Management is something we're incredibly proud of because it reflects the feedback of customers who rely on our software every day.

"The same is true across our wider portfolio, with nine products extending their G2 Leader recognition this quarter. That consistency tells us we're continuing to deliver customer-centric solutions that meet the needs of organizations operating in regulated and high-compliance industries.

"User feedback is invaluable. It plays a vital role in shaping our products, guiding our innovation and driving our continued investment in an AI-first approach, helping teams work with confidence, stay ahead of complex challenges and remain in control."

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, used by more than 200 million people a year to make software decisions based on verified reviews from real users. That verification standard makes this quarter's results especially meaningful. With nine product lines extending their Leader recognition, several reaching new highs, the results reflect the trust Ideagen has built with customers over time.

Customer reviews that contributed to this quarter's results include:

"I find Ideagen Quality Management to be user-friendly. I like that it allows us to manage everything in one system, including NCRs, SOPs, and controlled batch records. It also enables integration between NCRs, CAPAs, and SOPs, which I find really convenient. The initial setup was very simple and straightforward. I would definitely recommend it, giving it a 10 out of 10."

Eleanor Rose D

https://www.g2.com/products/ideagen-quality-management/reviews/ideagen-quality-management-review-13147909

"[Ideagen Healthcare Guardian] is so adaptable! You can shape and change it to get the data you need. It has won awards for a reason! It has been invaluable within our NHS Trust. I work in patient safety and the system is amazing. We are learning more and more as we use it and adding questions/data filters to what we need and it really helps us understand themes and trends. Fantastic system."

Verified User in Hospital Health Care

https://www.g2.com/products/ideagen-healthcare-guardian/reviews/ideagen-healthcare-guardian-review-13036509

Explore the highlights of our G2 Fall 2026 badge wins:

Ideagen Audit Analytics

High Performer in the Grid Report, Enterprise Grid Report and Mid-Market Grid Report for Financial Research

Best Meets Requirements in the Usability Index for Financial Research

Ideagen Collaboration Portal

High Performer in the Mid-Market Grid Report, Europe Regional Grid Report, Mid-Market Europe Regional Grid Report and EMEA Regional Grid Report for Cloud Content Collaboration

Easiest Admin in the Enterprise Usability Index for Cloud Content Collaboration

Best Est. ROI in the Enterprise Results Index for Cloud Content Collaboration

Easiest Setup in the Enterprise Implementation Index and Mid-Market Implementation Index for Cloud Content Collaboration

Fastest Implementation in the Enterprise Implementation Index for Cloud Content Collaboration

Easiest Doing Business With in the Enterprise Relationship Index for Cloud Content Collaboration

Ideagen EHS

Leader in the Grid Report, Enterprise Grid Report and Momentum Grid Report for Environmental Health and Safety a 13th consecutive quarter as a G2 Leader

Ideagen Healthcare Guardian

Leader in the Grid Report and Momentum Grid Report for Healthcare Risk Management, its first Leader badge in the core Grid Report for this category

Ideagen Internal Audit

Highest User Adoption and Most Implementable, both ranked number one, in the Enterprise Implementation Index for Audit Management

Ideagen Machine Safety

Leader in the Grid Report, Enterprise Grid Report and Mid-Market Grid Report for Occupational Health and Safety (OHS), and in the Asia Pacific Regional Grid Report for the same category

Leader in the Grid Report for Environmental, Quality and Safety Management

High Performer in the Grid Report for Construction Management, in the Small-Business Grid Report for Occupational Health and Safety (OHS), and in the Australia Regional Grid Report for Occupational Health and Safety (OHS)

Best Est. ROI in the Results Index for Construction Risk Assessment Software and in the Mid-Market Results Index for Occupational Health and Safety (OHS)

Fastest Implementation in the Implementation Index for Construction Risk Assessment Software and in the Mid-Market Implementation Index for Occupational Health and Safety (OHS)

Ideagen Mail Manager

Leader in the Momentum Grid Report for Email Management a third consecutive quarter as a G2 Leader

High Performer in the ANZ Regional Grid Report, United Kingdom Regional Grid Report and Small-Business United Kingdom Regional Grid Report for Email Management

Ideagen Please Review

Leader in the Enterprise Grid Report for Pharma and Biotech its first appearance in this segment, extending Please Review's Leader recognition to a tenth consecutive quarter

Ideagen Policy Logic

Leader in the Grid Report and Mid-Market Grid Report for Regulatory Change Management, and ranked number one in the Asia Pacific Regional Grid Report for the same category an eighth consecutive quarter as a G2 Leader

Ideagen Procedure Management

High Performer in the Grid Report, Australia Regional Grid Report, ANZ Regional Grid Report and Asia Pacific Regional Grid Report for Corporate Learning Management Systems

Ideagen Quality Control

Leader in the Grid Report for Environmental, Quality and Safety Management, and in the Grid Report and Mid-Market Grid Report for Inspection Management a ninth consecutive quarter as a G2 Leader

High Performer in the Small-Business Grid Report for Inspection Management and in the Grid Report for Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)

Best Est. ROI in the Mid-Market Results Index for Inspection Management

Ideagen Quality Management

Leader in the Enterprise Grid Report for Quality Management (QMS), and ranked number one in the Overall, EMEA, Europe and United Kingdom Regional Grid Reports and the Mid-Market EMEA and Mid-Market Europe Regional Grid Reports for the same category a 14th consecutive quarter as a G2 Leader

Leader in the Grid Report for Environmental, Quality and Safety Management

Leader in the Europe Regional Grid Report for Medical QMS

Ideagen Workplace Training

Leader in the United Kingdom Regional Grid Report, EMEA Regional Grid Report and Europe Regional Grid Report for Ethics and Compliance Learning a 12th consecutive quarter as a G2 Leader

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260825289666/en/

Contacts:

Rebecca Watson

Head of Marketing Communications

Rebecca.watson@ideagen.com