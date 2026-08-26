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PR Newswire
26.08.2026 10:00 Uhr
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Garden rentals in short supply as CIA Landlords find 63% lack outdoor space

Leeds named the hardest major UK city to find a rental home with a garden, while Edinburgh offers renters the best chance of private outdoor space

LONDON, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from the landlord insurance broker analysed 72,930 rental listings across major UK cities with at least 1,000 available properties. The study found that just over a third (36.2%) of rental listings in these major cities included a garden.

Liverpool followed closely behind Leeds, with only 28.2% of rental homes offering garden space, while Nottingham ranked third at 29.3%. Newcastle and Sheffield completed the top five, with 30.0% and 32.4%, respectively.

At the other end of the ranking, Edinburgh was named the best major UK city to find a rental home with a garden, with 55.5% of listings including outdoor space. Coventry followed at 50.0%, while Glasgow ranked third at 49.7%.

The major UK cities with the lowest proportion of rental listings with a garden

Rank

City

% with garden

% without garden

1

Leeds

25.7 %

74.3 %

2

Liverpool

28.2 %

71.8 %

3

Nottingham

29.3 %

70.7 %

4

Newcastle

30.0 %

70.0 %

5

Sheffield

32.4 %

67.6 %

The findings come after previous research from CIA Landlords highlighted how important home environments are to renters' wellbeing, with 74% ranking outdoor space as important.

Major UK cities with the highest proportion of rental listings with a garden

Rank

City

% with garden

% without garden

1

Edinburgh

55.5 %

44.5 %

2

Coventry

50.0 %

50.0 %

3

Glasgow

49.7 %

50.3 %

4

Bristol

47.5 %

52.5 %

5

Brighton and Hove

46.4 %

53.6 %

Nick Long, Managing Director of CIA Landlords, said:

"Our research shows that finding a rental property with outdoor space remains a challenge in many of the UK's largest cities, despite it being an important consideration for almost three-quarters of renters.

"For landlords, this presents an opportunity. In areas where outdoor space is in short supply, a well-maintained garden can make a property more attractive to prospective tenants.

"However, landlords must also be clear about who is responsible for garden maintenance and make sure their insurance reflects the condition and features of the property."

Methodology: CIA Landlords analysed rental listings from Rightmove across major UK cities to identify how many available rental properties were listed with a garden.

For this press release, only cities with at least 1,000 rental listings were included in the "major city" ranking. Cities were ranked by the percentage of rental listings that included a garden, with the lowest percentages ranked as the hardest places to find a rental home with a garden.

Percentages have been rounded to one decimal place. Rental listing data was collected in June 2026.

Contact:
Tierney O'Grady
tierney@assisted.uk

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/garden-rentals-in-short-supply-as-cia-landlords-find-63-lack-outdoor-space-302860352.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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