Researchers at Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) have developed a purely electrical method to determine the currents of both subcells in perovskite-silicon tandem solar cells within milliseconds. The approach exploits the silicon bottom cell's inherent capacitive charge reservoir. "Perovskite-silicon tandem cells are moving fast toward mass production, but manufacturers have lacked a way to check the current balance between the two subcells at production speed," research project lead Christoph Messmer told pv magazine. "Existing techniques such as spectral ...

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