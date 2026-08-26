Infopro Digital Automotive, leader in data and software for the automotive market, announces its participation in Automechanika 2026, the world's leading trade fair for the automotive industry. After completing several significant acquisitions over the past years, including Eucon, GiPA, and Aurelis last September, the company will attend this year's trade show with a consolidated offering, built upon its trusted industry-leading datasets. Infopro Digital Automotive now addresses every automotive vertical from independent workshops to parts, tyres and car manufacturers, through the whole network of aftermarket distribution professionals, thus delivering to them key data and integrated digital solutions to power strategic decisions at every step of the vehicle lifecycle.

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Infopro Digital Automotive's unmatched dataset portfolio will be presented at Automechanika 2026.

Régis Sandrin, Executive Director of Infopro Digital Automotive, said: "Automechanika is a key opportunity to meet industry leaders and present our updated strategy for the automotive value chain. It is built around three core strengths of Infopro Digital Automotive: a unique portfolio of automotive datasets, the technological expertise to turn emerging trends into innovative applications, and a global presence that enables us to deliver at scale and support our customers in all territories."

Building a leadership position for automotive data, globally

From global market intelligence to pricing analytics through repair and maintenance information, OE/ AM parts referential, tyre and lubricants dedicated software Infopro Digital Automotive is aiming at empowering the performance of its clients with a unique selling proposition joining both technical and data expertise for the IAM.

Infopro Digital Automotive's flagship booth

The company's management team, international key account managers, and product experts will welcome business professionals on its corporate booth in Hall 9, stand E08.

Infopro Digital Automotive will particularly promote the following products and services, addressing the challenges of Automechanika's international visitors:

Its new generation e-catalogue, OnePro SHOP, a true sales acceleration platform for distributors of parts, tyres and lubricants;

- Technical data and vehicle repair information, enabling independent and network workshops to repair and maintain vehicles across the world; provided via HaynesPro's API, as well as Atelio Data, a user-oriented software solution, now boasting an AI-powered API that will be launched at Automechanika;

- The technical database for tyres and wheels, DriveRightData;

- The technical database for oils and lubricants, OATS;

- Data solutions supporting parts manufacturers in portfolio management optimisation, pricing strategies and market opportunity identification through specific modules of Market Data Engine from Infopro Digital Automotive: OE Data Research and PartsPool.

Presence under Eucon brand in the Classic Car section

Infopro Digital Automotive will address both the B2B B2C segments of the Classic Car market, introducing MDE Classic Cars Parts, a data-driven solution designed to support efficient spare parts sourcing for youngtimers and oldtimers. Powered by the Eucon dataset, the solution demonstrates how comprehensive automotive data and decades of industry expertise can be intelligently combined to support all segments.

Nominated for the Innovation Award in Data, Connectivity Cybersecurity

Infopro Digital Automotive's expertise in data and technology has been recognised with a nomination for the Automechanika Innovation Awards in the Data, Connectivity Cybersecurity category. The nominated solution, AI Data Switch, is an AI-powered chatbot that enables users to ask real-world questions in natural language and receive accurate, relevant answers grounded in the company's trusted automotive databases.

Book a Meeting!

If you are planning to attend Automechanika, don't miss out on Infopro Digital Automotive. To arrange a meeting, whether on the company's main booth, your own booth, or in the Classic Car section, please click here.

About Infopro Digital Automotive

Infopro Digital Automotive is the automotive division of the larger Infopro Digital group. With over 70 years of experience and some 1,150 employees in 19 countries, we develop digital tools and software dedicated to the performance of decision-makers in the various sectors of the automotive aftermarket industry. Our services benefit various automotive stakeholders, such as car parts manufacturers, aftermarket distributors, and repair shops. Our brands include ETAI, HaynesPro, OATS, Inovaxo, Autronica, ETAI Ibérica, IsiCondal, Carooline, Haynes, DriveRightData, Eucon, GiPA and Aurelis.

Find out more: www.infopro-digital-automotive.com

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Contacts:

Press:

Celine.Baviere@infopro-digital.com

+33 659259521