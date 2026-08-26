- Addressing the Global Rise in Diabetes -

NIPPON KINZOKU CO., LTD. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President: Yasushi Shimokawa; TOKYO: 5491) is pleased to announce the commencement of mass production for its "Ultra-thin and narrow-width stainless steel" optimized for laser welding in ultra-fine insulin needles. In response to growing global demand, the company has established a stable supply system for these high-quality materials.

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The scale of the global diabetes crisis is expanding. In line with this trend, the global demand for insulin needles continues to escalate. Furthermore, insulin delivery is evolving toward "painless" experiences that reduce patient burden. Modern designs prioritize minimizing pain and bruising, leading to the widespread adoption of ultra-fine needles. This trend is further supported by the growing popularity of compact, portable pen injectors. Additionally, the global rise in weight-management medications-which also utilize these ultra-fine needles-is further accelerating market expansion. We supply NK-304NKM, a specialized stainless steel for thin-walled welded tubes used in medical and cosmetic applications, most notably for "painless needles". This material offers a superior combination of stable weldability and excellent drawability. Our quality advantage is highly recognized and valued throughout the global market.

Technological Innovation: Transitioning to Laser Welding and Establishing a New Mass Production System

Traditionally, insulin needle manufacturing involved forming tubes from 0.2mm thick base materials using TIG or plasma welding, followed by repeated drawing and heat treatment to achieve ultra-thin gauges.

However, to meet surging global demand, the industry has increasingly transitioned to laser welding. This shift enables significantly higher welding speeds and allows for base materials to be over 50% thinner (e.g., 0.08mm) from the initial stage.

In response to numerous requests from global customers for high-quality materials optimized for laser welding, we have conducted extensive trials in collaboration with leading manufacturers. As a result, we have successfully established a system for the stable mass production and supply of thin-walled, narrow-width materials that meet the highest standards of quality and performance.

Key Product Features and Competitive Strengths

Materials for laser welding demand the same rigorous quality control as those used for conventional TIG and plasma welding. Leveraging our core technical strengths, we achieve exceptional stability even in ultra-thin materials.

Superior Edge Quality:

Advanced control of the "shear surface ratio" -a critical factor in welding success- minimizes welding defects. Continuous Stability for Long Coils:

Consistent weldability is maintained across the entire 4,000-meter coil length, ensuring a stable supply for high-volume production. High-Precision Dimensional Tolerances:

We push the limits of thickness and width tolerances to meet the exacting requirements of high-speed laser welding. Excellent Workability:

Our materials offer superior ductility and weld zone integrity, allowing them to be drawn into ultra-fine needles without fracturing.

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About NIPPON KINZOKU Group

Our products have been used in a range of areas from the precision field to the construction industry. https://www.nipponkinzoku.co.jp/en/

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Contacts:

NIPPON KINZOKU CO., LTD.

Production Process Support Department

https://www.nipponkinzoku.co.jp/en/inquiry