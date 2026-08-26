Sportradar AG: Sportradar Scores with Euroleague Basketball Official Data and AV Betting Rights Deal

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland and BARCELONA, Spain, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD), a leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors, and Euroleague Basketball today announced a multi-year extension of their data and audiovisual (AV) betting rights agreement. The rights were originally secured as part of Sportradar's acquisition of IMG ARENA in 2025.

The agreement renewal begins with the upcoming 2026-27 season and extends Sportradar's exclusive global distribution of Euroleague Basketball official data and AV betting rights through 2031. The deal covers more than 650 games annually across EuroLeague and BKT EuroCup competitions.

The extension of the Euroleague Basketball partnership further enhances Sportradar's premier global basketball portfolio and underscores the Company's commitment to supporting the continued growth of the sport through innovation and driving fan engagement. Other basketball partners include NBA, WNBA, NBL Australia, NBB Brazil, CBA China, LNB France, GBL Greece, LBA Italy, and ACB Spain.

Sportradar is uniquely positioned to maximize the value of Euroleague Basketball rights through its global distribution network, advanced data capabilities, proprietary technology and its broad product suite. The extension supports deeper integration of official data into innovative betting and fan engagement products, such as expanded micro betting and player markets to help basketball fans globally connect with the league and their favorite teams and players.

As part of the broader collaboration, Sportradar will continue to provide Euroleague Basketball with industry-leading integrity services, including bet monitoring through its proven Universal Fraud Detection System AI and education workshops for players and administrators to strengthen awareness and help prevent match-fixing.

Chus Bueno, Euroleague Basketball CEO stated: "We are pleased to extend our partnership with Sportradar, a trusted partner that shares our commitment to innovation and delivering premium experiences for basketball fans around the world. This renewed long-term agreement reflects the strength of the EuroLeague and EuroCup as premium platforms for leading global organizations to grow their business. More than a transactional partnership, it represents a shared strategic commitment to innovation, technology, and the long-term development of our respective properties. By combining the strength of our official data and premium streaming rights with Sportradar's global reach and advanced technology, we are creating new opportunities to engage fans, support our clubs, and unlock additional value for our competitions and stakeholders."

Moritz Gloeckler, EVP Rights and Strategic Projects Sportradar, said: "The partnership with Euroleague Basketball secures our position as leading official data rights holder across all key properties in one of the most heavily bet-on global sports. Winning this tender extends our portfolio of official basketball data and opens up new commercialization opportunities for Euroleague Basketball starting with a set of new, innovative basketball solutions we're building to enhance the fan experience and plan to roll out over the course of the partnership."



About Sportradar

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD), founded in 2001, is a leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Positioned at the intersection of the sports media and betting/gaming industries, Sportradar provides betting and iGaming operators, media and technology companies, prediction market partners and sports federations with a best-in-class range of solutions to help grow their businesses. Trusted by the world's leading global sports organizations including the ATP, NBA and WNBA, NHL, MLB, MLS, PGA TOUR, UEFA, FIFA, CONMEBOL, AFC, and the Bundesliga, and global clients including Flutter, DraftKings, Google, Microsoft, Kalshi and Polymarket, Sportradar covers more than a million events annually across all major sports. Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience, it also safeguards sports through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved. For more information about Sportradar, please visit www.sportradar.com



Contact:

Media

Sandra Lee sandra.lee@sportradar.com

Investors

Jim Bombassei j.bombassei@sportradar.com

About Euroleague Basketball

Euroleague Basketball (EB) is a global leader in the sports and entertainment business, devoted to running the top European competitions of professional basketball clubs under a unique and innovative organizational model. Owned and administered by some of the most successful and historic clubs in the world, EB manages the continent's two premier men's basketball competitions, the EuroLeague and the BKT EuroCup, as well as the sport's premier under-18 showcase, the adidas NextGen EuroLeague.

The EB competitions bring the elite of European basketball to all five continents and to the entire sports community through the OTT platform EuroLeague TV. EB also organizes a series of community and educational activities, led by the One Team program, in alignment with the United Nations Agenda 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. On the academic side, the EB Sports Business MBA trains future professionals in sports management.

Contact:

Media:mediacommunication@euroleague.net