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PR Newswire
26.08.2026 10:12 Uhr
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Guangzhou WALOVI Great Health Industry Co., Ltd.: Walovi Accelerates Global Push with WALOVI Singapore HQ Launch and Trio of Southeast Asia Deals

SINGAPORE, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WALOVI officially launched its WALOVI Singapore International Headquarters, unveiled its new "X-Hero natural energy electrolyte drink" for the first time outside China, and signed three strategic partnerships, marking a major milestone in global expansion.

The Singapore HQ will serve as WALOVI's global operations hub, overseeing brand promotion, channel management, cross-border investment, and talent acquisition. It will also explore local filling and co-manufacturing models to sharpen regional responsiveness. The choice of Singapore leverages its status as Asia-Pacific's capital gateway and home to one-third of Fortune 500 regional HQs, while Southeast Asia has become Walovi's fastest-growing overseas market-with Vietnam, Cambodia, and Malaysia all posting 100% year-on-year export growth in H1 2026.

"WALOVI's globalization strategy is to carve out a clear niche in the global beverage market-to become the world's leading natural plant-based beverage brand. WALOVI's arrival in Singapore and the establishment of its international headquarters is not about 'going out'-it's about 'growing up,' connecting consumers worldwide through a natural, healthy lifestyle and natural plant-based beverages," said Fang Dafeng, Chairman of WALOVI Great Health.

The newly launched X-Hero natural energy electrolyte drink-formulated with ginseng and coffee bean extracts, free from synthetic taurine and artificial caffeine-taps into the shift from "post-exhaustion fixes" to "sustained daily vitality." With Southeast Asia's tropical climate and a US$21.8 billion functional drink market (Euromonitor 2025), the product is positioned for strong regional uptake.

Three agreements were inked: with Nanyang Technological University for brand and consumer research, with Baosteel Packaging for supply chain co-manufacturing in Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia, and with Sheng Sheng Food for Singapore retail distribution - operationalizing Walovi's PCBCI global model of Product, Channel, Brand, Culture, and Investment.

Backed by global endorsers including footballer Erling Haaland and actor Zhang Linghe, Walovi has sustained over 25% CAGR in international sales. As consumer preference shifts toward natural, functional, clean-label beverages-now embraced by 96% of buyers (Ipsos 2025)-WALOVI is well-positioned for further growth.

With Singapore as its strategic pivot and the world as its horizon, every step WALOVI takes in Southeast Asia follows a steadfast localization strategy. Riding the global wave of health-conscious consumption, WALOVI has already taken its place on the international stage and is steadily advancing toward becoming the world's leading natural plant-based beverage enterprise.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/walovi-accelerates-global-push-with-walovi-singapore-hq-launch-and-trio-of-southeast-asia-deals-302860359.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.