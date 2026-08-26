Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 26.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
20 Meter - so tief musste dieser Kupfer-Explorer bohren, um fündig zu werden
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 3809 | ISIN: CN000HUAWEI0 | Ticker-Symbol: -
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
26.08.2026 10:18 Uhr
182 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Huawei Consumer Business Group: HUAWEI AppGallery Wins Leading App Store Experience at Mobile Games Awards 2026

COLOGNE, Germany, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AppGallery, Huawei's global app marketplace and a key pillar of Huawei's ecosystem, has been awarded Leading App Store Experience at this year's Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards, held yesterday at an industry gala in Cologne during Gamescom week. The award celebrates AppGallery's ongoing commitment to excellence and the quality of experience it delivers to players and developers alike.

The recognition reflects AppGallery's significant contributions to gamers and game developers, including its expanding catalogue of global and local game releases, and the exclusive in-game offers and initiatives that have made gaming more rewarding for players of all levels.

The evening also saw Petal Paws crowned Best Trending AppGallery Game, recognising it as a standout title from a vibrant pool of global and local developers. The award highlights both the game's popularity with players and AppGallery's role in helping developers reach audiences worldwide.

"The Leading App Store Experience award is a testament to the commitment of our team to relentlessly seek the best experience for our users, every day," said Jaime Gonzalo, VP Huawei Mobile Services Europe. "We are equally proud to see Petal Paws recognised as Best Trending AppGallery Game, a reflection of the incredible talent within our developer community."

He added, "AppGallery has achieved remarkable growth in a highly competitive market and is now widely regarded as the third-largest app store by user base. We hope to continue helping developers all over the world grow their business while delighting fans with top-notch campaigns and offers across our rich portfolio of top games."

Since it was first launched in 2018, AppGallery has grown into one of the world's leading app marketplaces, offering a wide range of popular global games and local apps. Huawei remains dedicated to working closely with its partners, elevating the experience for developers and users through mutually beneficial collaboration.

The awards come during a landmark week for Huawei's gaming ecosystem at Gamescom 2026, where HUAWEI AppGallery and HUAWEI GameCenter are bringing the excitement directly to the show floor in Cologne. Building on the momentum of previous years, AppGallery returns with exclusive rewards, limited-time offers, and curated promotions across featured titles, alongside hands-on gameplay experiences and community activations. Offering over a thousand mini-games, HUAWEI GameCenter continues to connect players with top-tier titles and VIP privileges, reinforcing Huawei's commitment to delivering accessible, rewarding, and player-focused gaming experiences worldwide.

Learn more about AppGallery at: https://consumer.huawei.com/uk/mobileservices/appgallery.
Check the Mobile Games Awards 2026 awards winners at: https://www.pocketgamer.biz/mga2026/winners.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-appgallery-wins-leading-app-store-experience-at-mobile-games-awards-2026-302860360.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.