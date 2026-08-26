E&R Engineering Corp.: E&R Engineering Launches New High-Precision Laser Drilling and Advanced Hybrid Plasma Solutions for CPO and Advanced Packaging at SEMICON Taiwan 2026

KAOHSIUNG, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- E&R Engineering Corp. (Taipei Exchange: 8027), a specialist in semiconductor laser and plasma processing equipment, will showcase its latest technologies at SEMICON Taiwan 2026. Highlights will include high-precision laser drilling for Fiber Array Units (FAUs), Glass Core and Through-Glass Via (TGV) processing, Glass Carrier applications, and the PHB-600A laser processing system and R-300R Hybrid Plasma System.

Five-Axis FAU Laser Drilling with ±0.5 µm Accuracy

To meet growing demand for high-density optical components in high-speed optical communications and Co-Packaged Optics (CPO), E&R has developed a high-precision FAU laser processing solution.

Development is focused on 2D FAU configurations supporting bandwidths of 3.2 Tbps, 6.4 Tbps, and 12.8 Tbps. Combining five-axis laser control, precision positioning, and micromachining, the solution achieves drilling accuracy of ±0.5 µm and supports various hole geometries and processing angles.

Glass Core and Glass Carrier Processing

As AI, HPC and advanced packaging drive demand for high-density interconnects, glass substrates are becoming increasingly important to the semiconductor industry.

E&R provides laser solutions for Glass Core substrates and TGV, addressing requirements for accuracy, process stability, and flexibility. For Glass Carrier applications, the company offers debonding, surface cleaning, and descum processes to remove contamination and polymer residue following temporary carrier separation.

E&R also supports high-precision cutting of large-format glass panels and ABF grooving for lane-defined and other advanced packaging applications. By integrating laser and plasma technologies, the company provides solutions covering material machining, precision cutting, and post-process surface treatment.

E&R's Core Laser and Plasma Technologies

The PHB-600A is designed for large-format glass panels and high-precision laser processing, supporting advanced packaging requirements for processing areas, high accuracy, and consistent performance.

The R-300R features a Hybrid MW-RF Plasma System with independently controlled microwave (MW) and radio-frequency (RF) power sources, enabling flexible process adjustment for different materials and applications. It supports low-damage surface activation, cleaning, descum, de-smear, and deep silicon etching for semiconductor manufacturing, advanced packaging, and next-generation materials.

Under its "Laser Precision × Plasma Technology × Process Integration" platform, E&R delivers high-precision equipment and integrated solutions for semiconductor manufacturing, advanced packaging, optical communications, glass processing, and precision micromachining-supporting customers from R&D validation through production-scale development.

E&R at SEMICON Taiwan 2026

Dates: September 2-4, 2026

Venue: Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1, 4th Floor

Booth: M1048

Website: https://en.enr.com.tw/

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