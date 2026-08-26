For many years, the economic logic was clear: Modules accounted for the largest share of total PV system costs, so it made financial sense to extract as many kilowatt-hours as possible from each installed module. The 15% to 25% yield increase typically attributed to trackers justified the additional steel and mechanical components, wider row spacing, and greater installation and maintenance complexity. Today, the economics have shifted. PV modules are available at historically low prices, while steel, civil works, logistics, labor and financing account for a growing share of project costs. As ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...